Lady Gaga Impressively Plays the Drums Using Her High Heels as Drumsticks During Jazz & Piano Concert in Vegas

Lady Gaga is leading her Jazz & Piano concert series in style — and kicking off her heels as well — while in Las Vegas.

The Grammy Award-winning singer took a moment to play the drums during a performance at Park MGM, wearing a glossy black tuxedo with sparkly lapels over a white collared shirt and bowtie. Improvising without drumsticks, the star removed one of her black pointed-toe pumps and jumped up and down to hit the drums with its 4-inch stiletto heel. Later slipping the shoe back on, her glossy pair clearly served as the finish to a slick monochrome style moment — as well as an improvised musical instrument.

A clip of the performance, originally captured by fan Ricky Munoz, was reposted and shared to the fan page Gaga Daily on Instagram.

The “Telephone” singer’s look bore striking similarity to her ensemble worn at the 94th Academy Awards, where she arrived with Liza Minnelli. For that occasion, she donned the same tuxedo — a custom number by Ralph Lauren — with sparkling Tiffany & Co. diamond jewelry to present “Best Picture” to “CODA.” In this instance, she also wore black pointed-toe pumps — though her pair hailed from Jimmy Choo.

Pointed-toe pumps like Gaga’s have made a comeback during the high heel renaissance, due to their pointed silhouette, often daring stiletto heels and ability to sharpen any ensemble. These can all be seen in new styles recently released by Stuart Weitzman, Ted Baker and Charles & Keith. Aside from Lady Gaga, stars like Paris Hilton, Heidi Klum and Tracee Ellis Ross have also slipped on Amina Muaddi, Saint Laurent and Christian Louboutin pumps in recent weeks.

When it comes to shoes, there’s no style too bold — or heel too high — for Lady Gaga. The “Paparazzi” singer‘s red carpet looks often feature platform sandals and pointed-toe pumps from luxury labels like Christian Louboutin, Versace, Brian Atwood and Alexander McQueen. When off-duty, she’s been seen in sneakers by APL and Nike. More recently, she’s returned to wearing her signature towering Pleaser Shoes boots from the late 2000s for everyday wear — which often boast heels ranging from 7 to 9 inches in height.

