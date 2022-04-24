ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Social media reacts to Texas QB Quinn Ewers' 62-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Neyor

By Cami Griffin
 3 days ago
One of the biggest storylines in college football this offseason is the quarterback battle at Texas.

Third-year player Hudson Card is trying to fend off former five-star quarterback and Ohio State transfer Quinn Ewers for the starting role. Each signal-caller received first-team reps during spring practices.

During Texas’ annual Orange-White game on Saturday, both Ewers and Card had bright moments. There were also several missed throws by each quarterback, but we’ll save that for another day.

The highlight of the scrimmage was a 62-yard touchdown pass from Ewers to wide receiver Isaiah Neyor. It was Ewers’ second drive of the scrimmage, and he certainly flashed his arm talent with this dime.

The throw instantly had fans across the country hopeful that Ewers will be as advertised for Texas this season. Here are a few of the best reactions from his first touchdown pass as a Longhorn.

