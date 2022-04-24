Texas among top schools for four-star RB Cedric Baxter Jr.

The Texas Longhorns are gaining momentum on the recruiting trail for the 2023 cycle.

After two commitments on Saturday, the good news continued to flow in on Sunday when four-star running back Cedric Baxter Jr. announced his top five schools. Texas made the cut alongside Florida, Miami, Texas A&M and Arkansas.

The Orlando native is rated the No. 2 running back in the country and the No. 7 overall prospect in Florida, according to 247Sports.

Baxter exploded onto the scene as a junior for Edgewater High School. He earned all-state recognition after totaling 1,718 yards and 26 touchdowns on the ground through 12 games. Baxter averaged an impressive 8.3 yards per carry.

There are currently five total commits in Texas’ 2023 recruiting class, and two are on the offensive side of the ball. The Longhorns added four-star running back Tre Wisner and four-star wide receiver Ryan Niblett to their class on Saturday evening.

