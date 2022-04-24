ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iconic Coke Raps: Pusha-T Explains How His Kanye West & Pharrell Produced Album ‘It’s Almost Dry’ Happened

Pusha-T breaks down how the Pharrell and Kanye West-produced album It’s Almost Dry came to fruition.

Source: NBC / Getty

This weekend Pusha-T released his latest musical effort It’s Almost Dry and is aiming for his first number 1 album with an estimated 50-55K sold in his first week. The highlight of the album outside of Pusha-T’s timeless coke raps is the production by Pharrell and Kanye West.

Pusha has always been a close collaborator of both but to have 6 tracks produced by each takes it to another level. Pusha took to Amazon’s new live radio app Amp to premier his new live radio show and spoke to Noah Callahan-Bever about how the project happened.

Pusha also revealed on The Breakfast Club this wasn’t the new age of sending files back and forth to one another, this was in-person studio work. This is reflected in the album’s sound and if he was trying to deliver an album better than Daytona you could argue he succeeded tenfold.

Download Amp in limited-access U.S. beta for iOS here. To learn more, head to Amp’s website and follow Amp on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok where we’ll be regularly dropping access codes to join the app.

