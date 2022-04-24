Iconic Coke Raps: Pusha-T Explains How His Kanye West & Pharrell Produced Album ‘It’s Almost Dry’ Happened

Pusha-T breaks down how the Pharrell and Kanye West-produced album It’s Almost Dry came to fruition.

Source: NBC / Getty

This weekend Pusha-T released his latest musical effort It’s Almost Dry and is aiming for his first number 1 album with an estimated 50-55K sold in his first week. The highlight of the album outside of Pusha-T’s timeless coke raps is the production by Pharrell and Kanye West.

Pusha has always been a close collaborator of both but to have 6 tracks produced by each takes it to another level. Pusha took to Amazon’s new live radio app Amp to premier his new live radio show and spoke to Noah Callahan-Bever about how the project happened.

Pusha also revealed on The Breakfast Club this wasn’t the new age of sending files back and forth to one another, this was in-person studio work. This is reflected in the album’s sound and if he was trying to deliver an album better than Daytona you could argue he succeeded tenfold.

