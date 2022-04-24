Board approves salary bump, one-time payments for most Oakland school employees

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The Oakland Education Association on Sunday announced it was planning a one-day teacher strike this Friday over planned permanent school closures and what the group called “unfair labor practices.” The official Oakland Education Association Twitter account posted information about the strike Sunday afternoon. In addition to pickets outside of Oakland Unified School District schools starting at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, April 29, the post said there would also be an OEA block party at the Lake Amphitheater. pic.twitter.com/MtyfyJyKnn — Oakland Education Association (@OaklandEA) April 24, 2022 “OEA is launching a new contract campaign for safe and racially just community schools...

