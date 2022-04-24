ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Board approves salary bump, one-time payments for most Oakland school employees

By Bay City News
sfbayca.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oakland Unified School District announced Saturday evening that the Board of Education has approved ongoing salary increases and additional one-time payments for most classified and certificated employees in the school district. On...

sfbayca.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Oakland Teachers Announce One-Day Strike on Friday; District Calls Plan ‘Illegal’

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The Oakland Education Association on Sunday announced it was planning a one-day teacher strike this Friday over planned permanent school closures and what the group called “unfair labor practices.” The official Oakland Education Association Twitter account posted information about the strike Sunday afternoon. In addition to pickets outside of Oakland Unified School District schools starting at 6:30 a.m. on Friday, April 29, the post said there would also be an OEA block party at the Lake Amphitheater. pic.twitter.com/MtyfyJyKnn — Oakland Education Association (@OaklandEA) April 24, 2022 “OEA is launching a new contract campaign for safe and racially just community schools...
OAKLAND, CA
KTLA

Nearly 100 test positive for COVID-19 after Bay Area prom

Nearly 100 students who attended a high school prom in California have tested positive for COVID-19, the latest outbreak as schools navigate a return to normal amid the ongoing pandemic. Masks were strongly recommended at the San Mateo High School prom on April 9 but many students chose not to wear them, said Laura Chalkley, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CNBC

Tripled salaries, big bonuses, on-the-spot offers: Recruiters are going to extreme lengths to hire

A year since the U.S. began seeing record turnover, exhausted recruiters are putting everything on the table. The recovering pandemic economy has proven to be a job-seeker's market, with nearly 48 million people quitting a job last year and 76 million taking a new one. Still, the labor market currently has 11 million openings, according to recent Labor Statistics data, and roughly two jobs for every person looking for one.
ECONOMY
Mission Local

Everett staff defend school, acknowledge widespread problems — allegations of violence against two teachers unrefuted

Following allegations in Mission Local that troubled students had beaten two Everett Middle School teachers and parent complaints about the safety and education of their children, some 10 current educators and staff came forward to defend the school and its principal — but acknowledged difficulties particular to Everett. While...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alameda County, CA
Education
Oakland, CA
Education
Alameda County, CA
Government
County
Alameda County, CA
Oakland, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Education
Refugio Garcia

Martinez introduces property tax to save scenic landscape

(Christina Anne Costello/Unsplash) City of Martinez pushes tax measure to save Alhambra Hills. The Texas-based property manager that’s maintained permits to develop the scenic ridgeline of Alhambra Hills in Martinez for years agreed in March to sell the 297-acre parcel of land once traversed by John Muir back to the city for $19.25 million, East Bay Times reports.
MARTINEZ, CA
NBC Bay Area

Labor Unions Rally Support for SF District Attorney Chesa Boudin

Labor unions rallied Saturday in support of embattled San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin. Leaders of three big unions talked about why they support Boudin and will be encouraging members to vote "no" on the upcoming recall election. Critics of the district attorney said that Boudin is not tough enough...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy