Jamie Carragher believes both Manchester City and Liverpool will drop points in the Premier League title run-in.Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp’s sides are still only separated by one point at the top of the table.With five games remaining, Carragher believes both teams will slip up with both sides winning their games since the 2-2 draw between the contenders at the Etihad.“We’re talking about two brilliant teams,” Carragher said on Monday Night Football.“You can’t really split them in an area of the game, but I can see both of them dropping points.”While analysing the similarities and differences between the title rivals,...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO