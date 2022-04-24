Area Golfers Headed to State

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The cheer squad at Trinity Valley Community College, in Athens, Texas -- about 80 miles southeast of Dallas -- had a shot at a national title.In their first year in the small co-ed division, it required a singular focus. Kelly Hahn, a TVCC freshman, says,"it's a great accomplishment [that] we've been working toward this entire year. There's nothing else."That means to settle for anything less than first place, would not have been good enough.In Daytona Beach, the Cardinals performed as though their only competition was themselves. Khris Franklin, the team co-head coach explained, "What you want...

ATHENS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO