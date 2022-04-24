ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Father, son sentenced after grizzly bear, cub die near Yellowstone National Park

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y3xaW_0fIp7F3Y00

(NEXSTAR) – A father and son face jail time and have had their hunting licenses revoked for illegally killing a grizzly bear near Yellowstone National Park.

According to Idaho Fish and Game, an adult female grizzly bear was shot and killed near the Pole Bridge Campground, roughly 10 miles west of Yellowstone, in March last year.

Fish and Game staff received a mortality signal from the bear’s collar, and the carcass was later found lying in the Little Warm River with multiple gunshot wounds. A young cub that “perished as a result of [its mother’s] death” was found in the grizzly’s den.

Grizzly bears are protected under state and federal law in Idaho with no current hunting season in the state.

Disney in Texas? Judge invites company to move amid DeSantis feud

“The loss of a reproductive female grizzly is a real tragedy,” said Regional Conservation Officer Doug Petersen shortly after Fish and Game began investigating the illegal killing. Various rewards were offered, totaling $40,000, for information leading to a citation and conviction.

In November, while speaking with Fish and Game, Jared Baum admitted to shooting the bear but said he believed it was a black bear. There wasn’t a black bear season open in the area at the time of the shooting, according to Fish and Game.

Baum then said he had tracked the bear and thought he had shot it 40 times – 12 bullets and a bullet fragment were found in the bear’s carcass – as it was running downstream. Baum told officers that when he realized it was a grizzly and he had shot her too many times, “he finished her.”

You can be buried at sea if you want. Here’s what it takes

According to Fish and Game , Baum added that his father, Rex Baum, had accompanied him and that he had tossed the two handguns they had used into a pond. The Bonneville County Search and Rescue Dive Team searched the pond, but Fish and Game say no firearms were found.

As part of a plea deal, Jared Baum pleaded guilty to a felony and was sentenced to 30 days in jail. His hunting license has also been revoked for life. Rex Baum pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and faces three days in jail. His hunting license has been revoked for 10 years in all 48 of the states included in the Interstate Wildlife Violators Compact.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Elk Slams Right Into A Moving Car Trying To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park

Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
MONTANA STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Grizzly Bear Attack is Friendly Reminder to Be Careful this Spring in Idaho

Anytime someone goes camping, hiking, or visits a place where wildlife roams free, the worst scenario you can ever find yourself in is being attacked by an animal. We have all thought about it at some point, and some of us may have come extremely close in certain circumstances. This last week, a man went hiking with his friend in Montana. They decided to split up and meet back at the car later, but the man never returned. He was found later, in what is expected to have been a grizzly bear attack.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Idaho State
95.7 KEZJ

7 Worst Animals to be Attacked by in Idaho

Being attacked by an animal is some people's worst fear. The thought of being clawed, bitten, and potentially eaten does not sound like a fun time. While the thought of seeing a wild animal up close sounds like a once-in-a-lifetime chance, depending on the animal, it doesn't always go according to plan. When you get away with an awesome photo or video, it is an amazing story and a moment you will never forget, but when things go south, it is entirely different. Recently, a hiker in Montana was killed by a grizzly bear, and weeks before that a man was attacked by a moose in Idaho. With these attacks and death happening, it got me thinking about what would be the worst animal to be attacked by in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
Whiskey Riff

Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night

Hate to have that thing come after you… Yellowstone National Park might just be the most incredible place in the entire United States. No matter what time of day you go, what time of year… you’re always bound to see something incredible. Whether it’s bear, elk, wolves, or bison, you’re getting a front row seat to the best that American wildlife has to offer. Siddharth Gandhi was able to catch an incredible moment on video (in 2017) when a massive […] The post Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
99.9 KEKB

Could This $26 Million Cattle Ranch Be Colorado’s Yellowstone?

It could be possible to start your very own Dutton legacy in 2022 with a massive Colorado cattle ranch. No one can say for sure how large the Dutton Yellowstone Ranch actually is. However, there has been a lot of speculation. It has been mentioned in the show that the property is the size of Rhode Island. The state of Rhode Island is approximately 776,000 square acres, which is pretty huge.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Grizzly Bears#Shooting#Nexstar#Idaho Fish And Game#Regional Conservation
Jackson Hole Radio

Yellowstone swarmed by over 250 earthquakes

The University of Utah Seismograph Stations, responsible for the operation and analysis of the Yellowstone Seismic Network, tracked 254 earthquakes in the Yellowstone National Park region during March. The seismicity in Yellowstone was marked by two swarms: A swarm of 115 earthquakes, about 11 miles northeast of West Yellowstone, began...
ENVIRONMENT
Travel + Leisure

This National Park Was Just Named the Best for Kids, According to a New Study

America's national parks have long been a favorite for family road trips. So The Family Vacation Guide examined which of the country's 63 national parks is the most kid-friendly, looking at the number of hotels, trails, attractions, and landmarks suitable for young travelers. In its Best National Parks for Kids in the U.S. study, revealed last month, it determined that Yellowstone National Park rises to the top.
MONTANA STATE
1240 KLYQ

[WATCH] Tourists Approach Massive Grizzly in Yellowstone

It literally hasn't been a week since Yellowstone National Park began opening roads for the season, and we already have our first case of wildlife vs. human. Yellowstone National Park opened certain roads on Friday, April 15 and it seems tourist season is off to a rough start. There's a rule in YNP about staying at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves, and in a video posted on Instagram, you can clearly see that a few tourists violated that rule.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Disney
Jackson Hole Radio

Grizzlies to be trapped in Grand Teton National Park

As part of ongoing efforts required under the Endangered Species Act to monitor the population of grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, biologists with the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team will conduct pre-baiting and trapping operations in Grand Teton National Park from May 1st through July 15th. When bear...
ANIMALS
Jackson Hole Radio

Alleged Hit-Man arrested in Yellowstone

A Vermont newspaper, the Caledonian-Record is reporting that a man sought for four years in connection with an apparent “murder-for-hire” was arrested in Yellowstone National Park last week. Federal documents filed in US District Court in Cheyenne show that 34-year-old Jerry Banks, living in Ft. Garland, Colorado was...
CHEYENNE, WY
XL Country 100.7

Really? Weirdest Conspiracy About Yellowstone National Park Is Odd

I love a great conspiracy theory from time to time, but this one about the whole national park system is wild. Yellowstone National Park is not only the oldest national park in America but probably famous internationally. Yellowstone and the other national parks are a part of the government's plan to preserve America's most pristine locations nationwide. There are 63 national parks in the United States, but what if the national parks are hiding something?
BOZEMAN, MT
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
699K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy