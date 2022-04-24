ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

RED WINGS SIGN TOP PROSPECT SIMON EDVINSSON TO ENTRY-LEVEL CONTRACT

markerzone.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Red Wings announced on Sunday that they've agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract, beginning next season, with 2021 sixth overall pick...

www.markerzone.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings News & Rumors: Edvinsson, Blashill & More

In the final week of the Detroit Red Wings’ 2021-22 season, things are starting to shift. While there are plenty of players on the roster right now that are playing with something to prove, wandering eyes are starting to look ahead to the offseason and the 2022-23 season. A losing season tends to have the affect, but so too does the signing of a team’s top prospect.
DETROIT, MI
Golf Digest

A literal buzzer-beating goal led to the most gutting loss of the NHL season

When the Vegas Golden Knights acquired superstar Jack Eichel from the Buffalo Sabres in November, they instantly became legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. Fast forward to right now, Monday, April 25, and with three games remaining in the regular season, the Knights are in grave danger of missing the playoffs entirely.
BUFFALO, NY
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings sign C Turner Elson

It may be NFL Draft week but here is a little Detroit Red Wings news for ya. Just moments ago, the Red Wings announced they have signed C Turner Elson to an NHL contract for the remainder of the 2021-22 season. UPDATE: The #RedWings today signed center Turner Elson to...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
markerzone.com

SAM BENNETT MAKES SERGACHEV BLEED IN FIGHT (VIDEO)

Tense rivalry games tend to produce great physical hockey with lots of fights, and the Tampa Bay Lightning versus Florida Panthers is no exception. Sam Bennett rocked Mikhail Sergachev in their tilt enough to where Sergachev was dripping with blood all over his face. The video can be seen below.
HOCKEY
MLive.com

Red Sox promote ex-Detroit Tigers pitcher to active roster

John Schreiber was promoted to the Boston Red Sox’s major league roster on Monday, according to MLB Trade Rumors. The former Detroit Tiger right-hander was promoted to Boston’s active roster as one of two replacement pitchers for the Red Sox, who placed Tanner Houck and Kutter Crawford on the restricted list.
BOSTON, MA
markerzone.com

ALEXANDER OVECHKIN FORCED TO LEAVE SUNDAY'S TILT WITH TORONTO (W/VIDEO)

Washington Capitals captain Alexander Ovechkin was forced to leave Sunday night's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs due to an upper-body injury. Ovechkin suffered the injury in the third period. He broke up a pass from Maple Leafs forward Alex Kerfoot and went in on a breakaway. As he went to the backhand, he missed the net and was tripped, accidently, by Maple Leafs goaltender Erik Kallgren.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albin Grewe
Person
Moritz Seider
Person
Lucas Raymond
Person
William Wallinder
Yardbarker

Red Wings’ Future Is Bright Following William Wallinder’s SHL Accolades

One of the greatest weaknesses for the Detroit Red Wings this season has been the lack of legitimate top-four talent on the left side of their defensive corps, but that will soon be changing. Moritz Seider looks like an absolute star in the making as the leader of the right side of their defence for the next decade, however, he hasn’t had much help from the rest of the team’s defenders.
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

DUCKS SIGN FORWARD SAM CARRICK TO MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION

The Anaheim Ducks announced on Tuesday that they've agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension with forward Sam Carrick. According to CapFriendly, Carrick's contract is worth $1.7 million ($850,000 AAV). Carrick, 30, is having a bit of a breakout season in the National Hockey League after spending the majority...
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

Red Wings’ Sundqvist & Walman Are Earning Their Keep

Heading into the 2022 Trade Deadline, it seemed like a sure thing that Detroit Red Wings defenseman Nick Leddy would be changing addresses. What wasn’t as obvious was what the return would be from the team acquiring him. Well, as all of “Hockeytown” knows by now, the return from the St. Louis Blues included a second-round pick in 2023 as well as roster players Oskar Sundqvist and Jake Walman.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Detroit Red Wings#The Swedish Hockey League#Frolunda Hc#Shl
NHL

Recap: Strong defensive effort propels Red Wings past Devils, 3-0

Buoyed by a strong defensive effort, the Detroit Red Wings stifled the New Jersey Devils, 3-0, on Sunday afternoon at the Prudential Center. Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic made 17 saves against the Devils, becoming the first rookie netminder since Roger Crozier (1964-65) to post at least four shutouts in a single season for the franchise.
NEWARK, NJ
Yardbarker

Red Wings’ Veleno Gaining Top-Line Experience in Larkin’s Absence

Next man up is a way of life in pro sports. When a player goes down with an injury, it provides an opportunity for somebody else to step in and showcase their skills. Recently, Detroit Red Wings captain and top-line center Dylan Larkin was lost for the rest of the season after undergoing muscle core surgery (from ‘Red Wing captain Dylan Larkin to miss final six games after core muscle surgery,’ Detroit News, April 18, 2022). With just a few games remaining in the 2021-22 season, Joe Veleno has been inserted into Larkin’s spot on the top line with Lucas Raymond and Tyler Bertuzzi, which should provide a valuable learning experience for the 22-year-old center.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings lose, 3-0, to Leafs, can't contain Auston Matthews, who reaches 60 goals

The Detroit Red Wings patched their lineup and played their best goalie, but the Toronto Maple Leafs proved why they're headed to the Stanley Cup playoffs. Led by Alex Nedeljkovic in net, the Wings held Tuesday's game at Scotiabank Arena scoreless past the halfway point, but Auston Matthews cemented his place in Leafs history when he became the first player in franchise history to record 60 goals in a season, sending the Wings onto their next stop with a 3-0 loss.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Red Wings D Moritz Seider not concerned with Calder Trophy voting

While it’s been another season of failing to reach the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the Detroit Red Wings, one amazing part of their season has been the emergence of rookie defenseman Moritz Seider, whom GM Steve Yzerman took with the 6th overall selection in the 2019 NHL Draft. And while fans and pundits were a bit confused at the time, any doubts were immediately put to rest thanks to his impressive 1st season in the world’s best league.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
Country
Sweden
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
markerzone.com

HOBEY BAKER AWARD WINNER DRYDEN MCKAY SIGNS WITH TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS

The Toronto Maple Leafs made a huge splash in the college free agent market on Monday. The team announced the signing of Hobey Baker Award winner Dryden McKay. The 24-year-old was recently banned from competition for an anti-doping rule violation. There was only trillionths of a gram of the drug, ostraine, which is a muscle growth drug not yet approved by the FDA.
NHL
ESPN

Customs seizes counterfeit 1936 Detroit Red Wings' Stanley Cup rings

CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection has seized 10 counterfeit Stanley Cup rings for the 1936 Detroit Red Wings championship team due to trademark violations, the agency announced Tuesday. Customs officers at the Port of Champlain facility found the rings valued at $15,000 earlier this month after examining...
CHAMPLAIN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy