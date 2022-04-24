NASCAR's biggest track is so big, you could fit 14 college football stadiums inside

Bubba Wallace races at Talladega. Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It is often difficult to truly appreciate the speed and size of NASCAR on television.

NASCAR's biggest track is Talladega Superspeedway, a 2.66-mile tri-oval.

A graphic created by the track shows that all 14 SEC football stadiums could fit inside the track, with room to spare.

One thing NASCAR has struggled with at times is that it can be difficult for casual fans to fully appreciate the sport on television. That is true for the speed but is also the case for the sheer size of the events.

This weekend, NASCAR returns to its largest venue, Talladega Superspeedway.

Just how big is Talladega? It is so big, you can fit all 14 SEC football stadiums inside, with plenty of room to spare. The racetrack recently put together this graphic to show the comparison .

Talladega Superspeedway

According to Google Maps, the infield alone at the 2.66-mile tri-oval track covers approximately 270 acres. Bryant-Denny Stadium, home of the Alabama Crimson Tide and one of the largest stadiums in the SEC, covers fewer than 13 acres.

NASCAR is faster than most realize. It is also a lot bigger.