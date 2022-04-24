Sportscene analysis: ‘Aberdeen's Vicente Besuijen is booked for taking right hook to chin’

Livingston goalkeeper Max Stryjek has been banned for two games after striking Aberdeen forward Vicente Besuijen on the face on Saturday. Referee Grant Irvine booked both players for the 39th-minute incident. But the Scottish FA compliance officer issued a notice of complaint against the 25-year-old Pole. Livingston have accepted the...
Aston Villa are in talks to sign Hearts midfield prospect Ewan Simpson. The Scotland youth international has attracted a number of enquiries following outstanding performances for his country and Hearts U18s but Villa are making a concerted effort to entice him south of the border. Hearts have still to agree...
Proposals for a new Aberdeen FC stadium on the city's beachfront have been backed by fans in a club survey. It said more than 6,500 fans responded, with 92% supporting a beach location. Aberdeen FC previously secured permission for a new ground at Kingsford on the city outskirts, where they...
Hammarby left-back Mohanad Jeahze, the 25-year-old Sweden-born Iraq international for whom Lech Poznan had a bid rejected last summer, is being tracked by Celtic in a potential £2m summer transfer. (Scottish Sun) Western Sydney Wanderers 23-year-old Keanu Baccus has agreed a two-year contract to join St Mirren this summer,...
HIBERNIAN will hold further talks with Roy Keane’s representatives over their vacant manager’s job. The Manchester United legend is interested in succeeding former Celtic team-mate Shaun Maloney at Easter Road. Former Sunderland and Ipswich boss Keane is the favourite for the post with Ross County boss Malky Mackay...
Midfielder Ryan Yates says Nottingham Forest "need to thrive" on the pressure of chasing automatic promotion to the Premier League. Tuesday's win at already-promoted Fulham means they could finish in the top two and go up alongside the Whites if they win their final three games. Forest, who earned just...
A football fan who made a Nazi salute towards rival supporters has been ordered to pay more than £300. Newcastle United fan Shay Asher, 24, admitted racially aggravated harassment towards Tottenham Hotspur supporters at St James' Park in October. The club received complaints about the former Royal Engineer raising...
Celtic duo Callum McGregor and Tom Rogic are in the running for the PFA Scotland player of the year, along with Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon and Ross County winger Regan Charles-Cook. Aberdeen pair Calvin Ramsay and Connor Barron face competition from Hibs defender Josh Doig and Celtic's Liel Abada for...
Singer Ed Sheeran has pulled out of one of his three summer shows at Sunderland's Stadium of Light. The concert on Thursday, 2 June has been cancelled because of an "unforeseen scheduling conflict", the venue said. A stadium spokesman said ticket holders would be accommodated at either the Friday or...
Concern is growing among clubs that car dealer Cinch will withhold some of the £1.6m end-of-season payment due to be shared across all four divisions because of Rangers' ongoing dispute with the SPFL over the sponsorship agreement. (Daily Record) Hibs are to hold further talks with Roy Keane over...
Chelsea face Manchester United in the Premier League on Thursday 28 April and it will be refereed by Mike Dean at Old Trafford. The Premier League confirmed the officials for matchday 34 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Dean take charge of the meeting in the north west. Mike...
A QC who was tasked with looking at misogyny in Scotland said she was "shocked" by the evidence she heard. Baroness Helena Kennedy led a team of experts who last month called for a new law to tackle violence and abuse against women. She told Holyrood's criminal justice committee that...
Watch the highlights of free-scoring Celtic FC Women’s impressive 6-0 win over Hamilton on Sunday afternoon with Fran Alonso’s side gearing up for this Sunday’s Scottish Cup semi-final against Hearts at Falkirk Stadium. Now what happens in these semi-finals for both the League Cup last November and...
England will conclude their trio of warm-up fixtures in preparation for Euro 2022 with a game against Switzerland in Zurich on 30 June. Sarina Wiegman's side will play the Swiss at the Letzigrund stadium as part of a five-day overseas training camp. The Lionesses will also play Belgium and the...
Liverpool will play twice in the final week of the Premier League season after the rearranged fixtures were announced. Jurgen Klopp's quadruple-chasing side will now travel to Southampton on 17 May, three days after their FA Cup final against Chelsea. They end the league season against Wolves at Anfield on...
Huddersfield Town and Luton Town have both been fined for failing to control their players in a mass brawl in their Championship meeting at the John Smith's Stadium on 11 April. Huddersfield, who contested the charge, have been fined £5,500. Luton, who admitted the charge, have been fined slightly...
Tottenham Hotspur’s 2022-23 preseason schedule is starting to take shape. Today, the club announced that it will play a preseason friendly against Scottish Premier League side Rangers FC on July 23, and that the match will take place at historic Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow. Spurs have already announced a...
