Sportscene analysis: ‘Aberdeen's Vicente Besuijen is booked for taking right hook to chin’

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSportscene pundits Richard Foster and Leanne Crichton agree...

www.bbc.co.uk

Daily Mail

Aston Villa in talks to sign 15-year-old Hearts starlet Ewan Simpson after attracting clubs with his outstanding performances for the Under-18s and Scotland's youth side

Aston Villa are in talks to sign Hearts midfield prospect Ewan Simpson. The Scotland youth international has attracted a number of enquiries following outstanding performances for his country and Hearts U18s but Villa are making a concerted effort to entice him south of the border. Hearts have still to agree...
BBC

Aberdeen FC fans back beach stadium location in survey

Proposals for a new Aberdeen FC stadium on the city's beachfront have been backed by fans in a club survey. It said more than 6,500 fans responded, with 92% supporting a beach location. Aberdeen FC previously secured permission for a new ground at Kingsford on the city outskirts, where they...
Max Stryjek
Leanne Crichton
BBC

Newcastle fan fined for Nazi salute towards Spurs supporters

A football fan who made a Nazi salute towards rival supporters has been ordered to pay more than £300. Newcastle United fan Shay Asher, 24, admitted racially aggravated harassment towards Tottenham Hotspur supporters at St James' Park in October. The club received complaints about the former Royal Engineer raising...
BBC

Ed Sheeran cancels one of three Sunderland live shows

Singer Ed Sheeran has pulled out of one of his three summer shows at Sunderland's Stadium of Light. The concert on Thursday, 2 June has been cancelled because of an "unforeseen scheduling conflict", the venue said. A stadium spokesman said ticket holders would be accommodated at either the Friday or...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Yardbarker

Confirmed Officials: Manchester United vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Manchester United in the Premier League on Thursday 28 April and it will be refereed by Mike Dean at Old Trafford. The Premier League confirmed the officials for matchday 34 of the 2021/22 season, which will see Dean take charge of the meeting in the north west. Mike...
BBC

QC Helena Kennedy shocked by level of misogyny in Scotland

A QC who was tasked with looking at misogyny in Scotland said she was "shocked" by the evidence she heard. Baroness Helena Kennedy led a team of experts who last month called for a new law to tackle violence and abuse against women. She told Holyrood's criminal justice committee that...
Yardbarker

Scottish football’s self defeating scheduling and six Celtic goals

Watch the highlights of free-scoring Celtic FC Women’s impressive 6-0 win over Hamilton on Sunday afternoon with Fran Alonso’s side gearing up for this Sunday’s Scottish Cup semi-final against Hearts at Falkirk Stadium. Now what happens in these semi-finals for both the League Cup last November and...
BBC

Euro 2022: England to conclude trio of warm-up fixtures against Switzerland

England will conclude their trio of warm-up fixtures in preparation for Euro 2022 with a game against Switzerland in Zurich on 30 June. Sarina Wiegman's side will play the Swiss at the Letzigrund stadium as part of a five-day overseas training camp. The Lionesses will also play Belgium and the...
SB Nation

Tottenham announce preseason friendly vs. Rangers in July

Tottenham Hotspur’s 2022-23 preseason schedule is starting to take shape. Today, the club announced that it will play a preseason friendly against Scottish Premier League side Rangers FC on July 23, and that the match will take place at historic Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow. Spurs have already announced a...
