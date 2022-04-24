Woman identified in early-morning Clay Township fire

CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Two children died Monday in a house fire in southwestern Michigan, police said. The fire occurred in a rural area in Constantine Township in St. Joseph County, just north of the Indiana border. The children who died were ages 3 and 4, state police said. Their mother was injured but survived. Pictures posted online by WWMT-TV show the structure was destroyed. St. Joseph County United Way is taking donations to help the family. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO