ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Woman identified in early-morning Clay Township fire

By Erica Finke
22 WSBT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClay Fire officials have identified the woman killed in her Brick Road home early Sunday. 75-year-old Marsha Pullman lived alone, according to fire investigators. Pullman was found in the kitchen of her home in...

wsbt.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Detroit

2 Kids Die In House Fire In Rural Area In St. Joseph County

CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Two children died Monday in a house fire in southwestern Michigan, police said. The fire occurred in a rural area in Constantine Township in St. Joseph County, just north of the Indiana border. The children who died were ages 3 and 4, state police said. Their mother was injured but survived. Pictures posted online by WWMT-TV show the structure was destroyed. St. Joseph County United Way is taking donations to help the family. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clay Township, MI
South Bend, IN
Crime & Safety
South Bend, IN
Accidents
Local
Michigan Accidents
City
South Bend, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Kalamazoo, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#The Living Room#Accident#Clay Fire#The Clay Fire Marshal
99.1 WFMK

A Homeless Colony Was Found Living Inside This Abandoned Muskegon, Michigan School

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Muskegon's Phillips Elementary School opened for business in 1946. It was a typical elementary school for the time, handling classes from Kindergarten through sixth grade. It started small, with only six rooms; a gym and more classrooms were added in later years.
MUSKEGON, MI
WLNS

Lansing man arrested for deadly shooting at shoe store

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a man in connection to deadly shooting at Snipes shoe store in Delta Township. On Nov. 23, 2021, 22-year-old Antonio Taylor was shopping at Snipes on West Saginaw Hwy. when he was shot and killed. Now, the ECSO says they have […]
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
SCDNReports

Michigan Man Found Guilty of Murdering Family

Michigan Man Found Guilty of Murdering FamilyScreenshot. A Michigan man has been found guilty of murdering a six-year-old boy, his father, and his father’s girlfriend. Nicholas Raad Bahri reportedly shot and killed the boy and his father’s girlfriend in their home in Warren. The father’s body was found separately in a burned car in Detroit.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Massive police scene shuts down Groesbeck Highway in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A massive police scene has shut down Groesbeck Highway between 12 Mile and Martin roads in Roseville. UPDATE: 1 dead after being shot by officer in Roseville, police say. Aerial video shows some type of crash took place, but there seems to be more going on...
ROSEVILLE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy