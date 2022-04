World champion Julian Alaphilippe was left with serious injuries including two broken ribs and a collapsed lung after a horrific crash during Liege-Bastogne-Liege.With just under 60 kilometres remaining of the prestigious race, a touch of wheels brought down a large percentage of the peloton as a number of riders had nowhere to go but to tumble down into a ditch.Alaphilippe, 29, who has held the world champion’s rainbow jersey for the last two seasons, was one of the unlucky ones sent flying in the crash.And his Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl team later confirmed the extent of his injuries, with teammate Ilan...

CYCLING ・ 2 DAYS AGO