Bucks vs. Bulls: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Milwaukee Bucks (2-1) play against the Chicago Bulls (2-2) at United Center
Game Time: 1:00 PM EDT on Sunday April 24, 2022
Milwaukee Bucks 119, Chicago Bulls 95 (Final )
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
#Bucks take two in Chicago and can close out the #Bulls back in Milwaukee on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/13lPvu0TTV – 3:32 PM
Stat that describes this game more than any other to me: Bulls 5/19 on corner 3s. 19!!! corner 3 attempts, and the Bucks are fine to give them up to these guys because they can’t make them. – 3:32 PM
Bucks 119, Bulls 95
LaVine 24 pts, 13 assists, 5 rebs
DeRozan 23 pts
Williams 20 pts, 10 rebs
Caruso facial injury; didn’t finish game
Giannis 32 pts, 17 rebs, 7 assists
Allen 27 pts (6-7 from 3)
Holiday 26 pts, 7 assists – 3:32 PM
FINAL: Bucks 119, Bulls 95
– Antetokounmpo 32pts/17reb/7ast/2blk
– Allen 27pts/2reb
– Holiday 26pts/2reb/7ast
Bucks now have a 3-1 series lead. – 3:32 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Final: Bucks 119, Bulls 95.
Zach LaVine: 22/5/13
Patrick Williams: 20/10
DeMar DeRozan: 23/5/3
Nikola Vučević: 11/10/2
The Bucks take a 3-1 series lead. Game 5 is Wednesday night in Milwaukee. – 3:32 PM
Grayson Allen (49 points) has outscored every single player on the Bulls in the last 2 games. pic.twitter.com/JP52llbjHS – 3:31 PM
Giannis today:
32 PTS
17 REB
7 AST
It’s his 5th 30/15/5 playoff game since entering the league in 2014. Only LeBron has more (6). pic.twitter.com/IixdwHUqAK – 3:29 PM
I completely forgot that Portis broke Mirotic’s whole face when he played for the Bulls – 3:28 PM
You know what? I can live with the loss on LaVine under 22.5 points after my bullshit Bridges over 16.5 win on Friday. The universe balances these things out. – 3:28 PM
Bobby Portis getting great revenge on the Bulls for offering him the overly lucrative $15m a year extension he decided to reject. – 3:27 PM
Bobby Portis is ’bout that life … that we know. Double techs for both. – 3:27 PM
After This the crowd started chanting Bobby sucks. When Bobby Portis came back to her and he just pointed to his ring finger pic.twitter.com/KG5clBvtJv – 3:26 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Crowd starts chanting “Bobby sucks” at Bobby Portis after that light dust-up with Zach LaVine.
Portis raises both arms and eggs on the chants, then points to his left ring finger. – 3:25 PM
#Bulls fans give Bobby Portis a different kind of “Bobby!” chant.
He got his arm hooked around Zach LaVine’s neck and the #Bulls all-star didn’t care for that much. – 3:25 PM
Bobby Portis will hit you. Meanwhile, Zach LaVine is smiling and winking at teammates. Fans chant “Bobby sucks … Bobby sucks … ” and Bobby Portis loves it all. – 3:25 PM
Bobby Portis hangs onto the ball over Zach LaVine’s shoulder after a foul and there’s a brief kerfuffle between the two.
Bobby is beaming, Bulls fans are booing.
Nothing too serious, but the referees will conference. – 3:25 PM
Bobby Portis and Zach LaVine in a minor kerfuffle. – 3:24 PM
Bobby Portis and Zach LaVine have a conversation.
That woke the fans up. – 3:24 PM
The trade for Grayson Allen was an immediate win for the Bucks. Signing the friendly extension early with the uncertainty around Donte DiVincenzo was a savvy move. Clearly the type of player who can thrive playing with Giannis. This level of playoff payoff is icing. – 3:24 PM
Patrick Williams with a playoff double-double – 3:24 PM
Jrue Holiday just picked Zach LaVine’s pocket in a one-on-one as he brought the ball up with Patrick Williams offering a screen. – 3:23 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Patrick Williams now with 20 points and 10 rebounds. A much better performance by the second-year forward today. – 3:23 PM
Jrue just did “The Jrue” to Zach LaVine. theathletic.com/3203712/2022/0… – 3:23 PM
Mike Budenholzer decided to go to the reserves with a 110-86 lead and 4:36 left. Billy Donovan did not.
5-0 run to the Bulls. Timeout Budenholzer. Bucks up, 110-91, with 4:05 left. Regulars back in the game. – 3:21 PM
Jordan Nwora and Thanasis Antetokounmpo join Jevon Carter, Serge Ibaka and Pat Connaughton to try and finish this out for the #Bucks with 4:30 to go.
Zach LaVine and Nikola Vučević, along with Patrick Williams and DeMar DeRozan remain in for the #Bulls – 3:20 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vučević: 3-for-16 on 3s.
Patrick Williams: 3-for-6 on 3s. – 3:15 PM
The Bucks offense has been surgical today.
Bulls put extra attention on Antetokounmpo, he brings in an extra defender and kicks it out for an easy look on that first pass or as a result of an extra pass. – 3:13 PM
Bulls’ effort, execution and competitiveness are all better in Game 4 and Game 3. The Bucks are just the better team. – 3:12 PM
Grayson Allen has 27 points thus far, a season-high. He’s 10-for-12 from the field, 6-for-7 from behind the arc. – 3:07 PM
You wanna have a career-year and are a pretty good shooter? Sign with the Bucks.
Amazing how Giannis draws defenders. Four Bulls in the paints Look at the space he creates for his teammates on the perimeter.
This possession ends with another Grayson Allen 3-pointer pic.twitter.com/VAEiQg09bb – 3:07 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo has passed Julius “Dr. J” Erving for No. 53 on the all-time playoffs defensive rebounds list. – 3:06 PM
Fear the Freak.
📸 @PicknSaveStores Photo of the Night. pic.twitter.com/Jssw03fvRL – 3:05 PM
Feed the hot hand.
Grayson is 6-7 tonight. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MfmOspOlFJ – 3:02 PM
Grayson Allen is signed through 2023-24 … sorry Bulls fans … unless you trade for him, he can only haunt you. – 3:02 PM
Make sure to tune in to @NBCSChicago as soon as Game 4 ends for Bulls Postgame Live with @Jason1Goff, @KendallG13 and @Will_Perdue32 pic.twitter.com/QrIgAy3I3h – 3:01 PM
We go to the 4th. Bucks 90-74. We’re still engaged folks…love your tweets and support. @WBBMNewsradio @670TheScore – 3:01 PM
6 threes and 25 points are both playoff career highs for Grayson Allen – 3:00 PM
Fourth quarter incoming.
Zach LaVine: 20 pts, 10 ast
DeMar DeRozan/Patrick Williams: 15 pts each pic.twitter.com/N1aYHlWdh8 – 3:00 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Grayson Allen has 25 points for the Bucks.
Zach LaVine on Allen after his 22 points in Game 3: “They did a good job of putting us in rotation. He was the guy that we were leaving, and I think we’re going to have to look into that if he’s going to shoot the ball that way.” – 3:00 PM
how do you let Coby White get switched onto Giannis? Help one pass away off the hottest shooter in the series over the last two games. – 3:00 PM
Got to give it up, Grayson Allen is the greatest shooter who ever lived. He’s now 11 for 14 from 3 at the UC this week and #Bulls head to the 4thQ down 16 – 2:59 PM
These aren’t just 25 points from Grayson Allen … they are dagger after dagger when the Bulls get some kind of foothold of momentum. – 2:59 PM
Grayson Allen hits a buzzer-beating triple at the end of the third quarter.
The whole Bucks bench booed him and Jrue Holiday asked the crowd for more noise. – 2:59 PM
Shooters make the best screeners.
Also
Grayson Allen is a menace – 2:59 PM
Grayson Allen hits a 3-pointer to end the third quarter with a 90-74 Bucks lead.
Allen is 6-for-7 from 3-point range tonight. – 2:58 PM
Grayson Allen now 6-7 from 3 and has posted a playoff-career-high in back-to-back games. – 2:58 PM
Giannis has a very quiet 25 today. – 2:57 PM
Jrue Holiday just picked up his fourth foul trying to contest a DeMar DeRozan jumper with 17.6 seconds left in the third.
Foul trouble aplenty here for the Bucks. Lopez with five heading to the fourth quarter as well. – 2:57 PM
17.6 seconds left in the third quarter. #Bucks foul situation.
5 – Brook Lopez
4 – Jrue Holiday, Jevon Carter
3 – Giannis Antetokounmpo, Wesley Matthews – 2:57 PM
Grayson Allen is coming right at the Bulls once again.
He’s got 22 points off the bench on 8 of 10 shooting (5 of 6 from 3) – 2:55 PM
Like I learned at Kent State, it is now being called a concussion protocol for Caruso. – 2:54 PM
Back-to-back 22-point games for Grayson Allen. – 2:54 PM
Brook Lopez picks up fouls No. 4 and 5 in short order here at the end of the third quarter. This after Giannis Antetokounmpo was whistled for his third offensive foul of the game. – 2:53 PM
5 fouls on Brook Lopez – 2:52 PM
Giannis picks up his third foul, then Lopez comes in and picks up his fourth on an offensive foul. – 2:51 PM
Bulls PR confirms @Adrian Wojnarowski Tweet that Alex Caruso is being examined for a concussion. – 2:51 PM
LaVine gets an iffy goal tending call for his first points since the first quarter. – 2:48 PM
Zach LaVine has a points-assist double-double – 2:47 PM
I didn’t see a replay here in the arena, but I’m just going to guess that wasn’t actually a goaltend on Giannis Antetokounmpo. – 2:47 PM
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso is undergoing examination for a possible concussion, sources tell ESPN. Caruso has been ruled out for the rest of Game 4 vs. Milwaukee today. – 2:45 PM
Feels like Giannis is grabbing the conch shell right now. – 2:45 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Billy Donovan has pulled the plug on the Tristan Thompson experience. – 2:44 PM
Giannis block.
Grayson three.
Rinse.
Repeat. pic.twitter.com/OZqviKJ3aV – 2:42 PM
Bulls cut it to eight, but Giannis Antetokounmpo appears sick of it. Starting to impose his will.
He has eight points here in the third quarter and just got to the rim and tossed it out to Allen for a triple. Bucks up, 75-60, with 5:12 left in the third quarter. – 2:40 PM
Giannis is the best basketball player on the planet. Period. – 2:40 PM
Grayson Allen threes have come at the worst times. – 2:39 PM
It’s annoying as hell guarding Giannis he’s going to run into your chest every F’n possession lol – 2:39 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Patrick Williams currently leads the Bulls in scoring with 15 points midway through the third quarter. – 2:38 PM
Can’t blame the #Bucks for letting Ayo Dosunmu and Patrick Williams shoot threes. They’ve made them, though, and the #Bulls have cut what was a 22-point deficit down to eight. – 2:37 PM
Injury Update: Alex Caruso (facial injury) is OUT for the remainder of the game. pic.twitter.com/DJdBWHYvdZ – 2:36 PM
can’t believe we’re still doing the “how do you spell Antetokounmpo” bit in 2022 – 2:35 PM
Bulls say Alex Caruso (facial injury) will not return to Game 4 – 2:35 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Alex Caruso has a facial injury and will not return to Game 4 against Milwaukee, the Bulls say. – 2:35 PM
Alex Caruso will not return to the game tonight. – 2:35 PM
Alex Caruso will not return with facial injury, per Bulls PR. – 2:35 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Alex Caruso will not return. – 2:35 PM
Alex Caruso out for the game, according to Bulls PR. – 2:34 PM
Caruso out for the game with a facial injury – 2:34 PM
Back-to-back corner threes from Ayo!
@AyoDos_11 | #SeeRed pic.twitter.com/mXkE8kOa6J – 2:34 PM
Zach LaVine with 9 assists. Williams with a 12-5 game. Vucevic 11-7. – 2:33 PM
Ayo with back to back 3 balls.. Bucks 65-54 7:41 left 3rd – 2:32 PM
This is appropriate, Ayo Dosunmu trying to save #Bulls season by draining a pair of corner 3-pointers. Still down 11 – 2:31 PM
Bucks’ lead ballooned to 22 points with an 8-0 run to the third quarter, but the offense has gone cold and Ayo Dosumnu hit back-to-back threes and the Bulls are back in it.
Bucks up, 65-54, with 7:41 left in the third quarter. – 2:31 PM
Warning: Giannis may cause dizziness. 😵💫 pic.twitter.com/ebajLLWq3H – 2:31 PM
Ayo Dosunmu, who started first half in place of banged-up Alex Caruso, just hit back-to-back 3s to ignite the UC and prompt a Mike Budenholzer timeout
65-54 Bucks, 7:41 Q3 – 2:31 PM
11-0 run by the #Bulls has halved the #Bucks lead and its 65-54 Milwaukee with 7:41 to play in the third quarter. – 2:31 PM
Back-to-back 3-pointers from Ayo Dosunmu. Bulls back within 11 points. Loudest the United Center has been all night. – 2:31 PM
The fact that Caruso isn’t on the bench could mean he’s protocol testing after blow to the head area … I did take a health class at Kent State. – 2:30 PM
The #Bucks are just 4-for-9 from the free throw line, but lead the #Bulls 65-46. – 2:28 PM
After slow start, Patrick Williams has hit 4 of his last 5 shots. – 2:28 PM
Chicago is too little for this bucks team – 2:28 PM
#Bulls‘ first play of both halves was a 3 for Vucevic and he barely drew iron on either one. Then Portis & Holiday drains 3s. This series feels like it’s over – 2:25 PM
Zach LaVine shoots Bulls first FTs at 10:51 mark of 3rd – 2:24 PM
Grayson with 16 points in the first half. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gMINqiJsyz – 2:24 PM
Bulls give up an offensive rebound on a missed FT and Portis buries a 3. – 2:24 PM
Aya Dosunmu starts the second half in place of Alex Caruso, who got hit in the face at the end of the second half – 2:24 PM
Ayo starts for Caruso. Waiting for update. – 2:23 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Ayo Dosunmu is starting the second half in place of Alex Caruso, who left late in the first half after an inadvertent shot to the face. – 2:23 PM
Ayo Dosunmu gets the second half start – 2:22 PM
Ayo Dosunmu is starting the 2nd half in place of Alex Caruso – 2:22 PM
Bulls Nation…what are your thoughts on 2nd half? – 2:19 PM
Giannis and Lopez first out of the locker room. – 2:16 PM
Coby White felt like he needed to be an x-factor coming into this series for the Bulls to have much success.
He’s been a disaster on defense and is just 4/14 on threes 18 quarters into the series – 2:16 PM
Halftime. Bulls down 56-41. LaVine and Vucevic combined for 23pts. Allen with 16 off the bench-3 steals. Bulls without a free throw attempt. Bulls Nation..hang in. Continue to listen @WBBMNewsradio @Audacy – 2:16 PM
DeMar DeRozan is just 3-for-9 and has yet to go to the free throw line. – 2:14 PM
Bobby Portis has passed Eric Bledsoe for No. 25 on the #Bucks all-time playoffs defensive rebounds list. – 2:12 PM
1st-half FTAs for Bulls last two games:
Game 3: 1
Game 4: 0 – 2:10 PM
Creating some separation. pic.twitter.com/SKSo9Q7aBH – 2:09 PM
Grayson Allen leads the #Bucks with 16 points off the bench. Giannis Antetokounmpo has 12. Jrue Holiday and Bobby Portis have 11 points each.
Brook Lopez and Wes Matthews, scoreless. – 2:08 PM
The Bulls trail 56-41 at the half. Pace and intensity were much improved at times, but the Bucks are still dominating.
LaVine: 12 points, all in the first quarter
Vooch: 11 points
PWill: 7 points
DeRozan: 6 points
Grayson Allen: 16 points
Giannis: 12 points – 2:08 PM
Halftime: Bucks 56, Bulls 41
LaVine: 12 pts (all in Q1)
Vucevic: 11 pts
P-Will: 7 pts
DeRozan: 6 pts, 3-9 FG
Grayson Allen: 16 pts, 4-5 3P
Giannis: 12-6-3
Holiday Portis: 11 pts each
Bucks shooting 9-19 (47.4%) from 3 – 2:08 PM
At the break.
Zach LaVine: 12 pts, 7 ast
Nikola Vucevic: 11 pts, 5 reb pic.twitter.com/ymSNNQhVZT – 2:08 PM
Things looking shaky for #Bulls, down 56-41 at halftime. Allen missed his last 3-pt shot, so there’s the sliver of optimism. Before that, Allen, Holiday, Connaughton and Carter were 9 for 11 from deep.
LaVine has 12, none in 2ndQ; Vuc 11, DeRozan still drawing crowds – 2:08 PM
#Bucks lead the #Bulls 56-41 and everything about it feels like its some midseason game in January. – 2:07 PM
56-41 Bucks at the half. A bit better than Game 3, but a bit isn’t going to get it done. – 2:07 PM
Bucks 56, Bulls 41 at half
LaVine 12 pts, 7 assists
Vucevic 11 pts, 5 rebs
Allen 16 pts (4-5 from 3)
Giannis 12 pts, 5 rebs
Bench scoring: 22-5 – 2:06 PM
Half: Bucks 56, Bulls 41 – 2:06 PM
Bucks closing the half without Giannis Antetokounmpo or Jrue Holiday and they’re just running the offense through Grayson Allen.
Didn’t think I would see that today. – 2:05 PM
Bobby just “get-in-the-weight-room-ed” Vooch on that rebound. – 2:05 PM
Patrick Williams launches into the paint for a put-back dunk off a DeRozan miss.
He’s scored three baskets in the last few minutes of this quarter. Bulls need so much more of that aggression around the rim from him. – 2:05 PM
Misread some text on the jumbotron during the timeout – no review for Alex Caruso’s bloodied face.
Giannis, Brandon Ingram and Jayson Tatum have all made such crucial strides as passers this season. Hard enough to guard a scorer that size but the play making improvements have really changed the calculation for those dudes. – 2:04 PM
Alex Caruso checks out after taking inadvertent Carter hand to face, which drew blood. – 2:04 PM
Alex Caruso just caught a forearm from Jevon Carter. Was on ground for a few seconds but back up and getting his bleeding nose touched up – 2:04 PM
Caruso with a bloody nose after catching a hand to the face on the sideline – 2:03 PM
Caruso caught one in the face. Looked unintentional … but intent doesn’t change the crime. – 2:03 PM
DeRozan guarding Allen, Bucks have twice taken advantage of his inability to get around screens for 3s. – 2:02 PM
Bucks shot quality has been remarkable in the 2nd quarter – 2:02 PM
Back-to-back buckets by Pat.
pic.twitter.com/uW6hSKq9Ek – 2:02 PM
Bucks subs are raining 3s, #Bulls have Tristan Thompson getting 3 turnovers in 5 minutes. Bulls down 48-36 late 2ndQ – 2:01 PM
Tristan Thompson has committed two boneheaded offensive fouls and thrown a pick on what should have been a dunk. – 2:00 PM
Yet another offensive foul for Giannis Antetokounmpo. #Bucks lead 46-36 as the second quarter winds down. – 2:00 PM
Tony Bradley can’t possibly be worse than this – 2:00 PM
I’m not sure Jevon Carter in the dunker spot really works too well. Just caused a charge on Lopez as DeRozan (who has done that well in the series) steps up. – 1:59 PM
Patrick Williams sinks a corner 3-pointer to break his scoring drought.
Before that make, Williams missed his previous 12 shots stretching back into Game 2. – 1:58 PM
Bulls get LaVine wide open for a 3, but Connaughton comes off the passer Dosunmu to contest. – 1:58 PM
Tony Bradley is a much better option than Thompson at this point – 1:58 PM
PWill in the box score … thank god! – 1:57 PM
Patrick Williams snaps a 0-12 string with a 3 – 1:57 PM
Derrick Jones Jr. is the only Bulls bench player to score so far with 5:49 left in the first half. – 1:55 PM
Bobby Portis fell down twice on the same possession, giving the Bulls the 5-on-4 … poor PWill. Following up the 0-for-9 with an 0-for-3 so far. – 1:55 PM
Bucks continue to send heavy help to the Bulls scorers and dare the others to beat them. Hasn’t been working thus far.
Bucks up, 41-31, with 5:49 left in the first half. – 1:54 PM
Bobby Portis slipped on a wet spot and couldn’t get back on defense. #Bucks make a stop anyway, and Portis is the beneficiary coming back.
Milwaukee leads Chicago 41-31. – 1:53 PM
Bulls down 51-41-have yet to attempt a free throw in 2nd quarter 5:49 left 2nd. – 1:53 PM
That’s second 5-on-4 the Bulls have had this series. Bobby Portis slipped and was at other end entire possession. In Milwaukee, Bulls turned it over. Today, Patrick Williams missed contested shot at rim – 1:53 PM
Vooch had Holiday at the top of the arc … had to drive on that mismatch. If DJJ is the well they’re going to drink from … expect to die of thirst at some point. – 1:51 PM
3 on 1 don’t matter when Giannis is at the helm. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Vw1elDPZIU – 1:50 PM
DeMar DeRozan working the officials for a call on his follow throughs. – 1:49 PM
Vintage LaVine off-ball defense on that Allen 3 – 1:49 PM
That’s 8 of 10 3s for Grayson Allen at the UC. #Bulls down 37-28 mid 2ndQ – 1:49 PM
Beautiful ATO by Bulls, knowing they’d load to DeRozan, so Caruso could screen Giannis to get Vuc wide open on the lane with no help as Caruso’s man Holiday had loaded to DeRozan – 1:48 PM
I get it’s hard to officiate a guy like Giannis … put pick a lane and stay in it. – 1:47 PM
Last year it was counting Giannis free throws.
This year its booing Grayson. – 1:46 PM
#Bucks have now hit 5 threes. #Bulls 2-for-9. – 1:45 PM
Hubie just now: “people are … very open.” Seems like a problem for the Bulls. – 1:45 PM
Grayson Allen once again making big impact off bench. 8 points, 2-2 from 3P range and 3 steals early – 1:44 PM
Grayson Allen has come to Chicago, laid a blanket down at half-court, and had a picnic of good plays while fans boo him, like he never sidetracked the entire season with a Flagrant-2. Shame on the Bulls these last two games. – 1:44 PM
Grayson Allen playing well once again in the UC.
8 points, 2-2 from 3-point range, three steals. – 1:44 PM
Grayson Allen now has three steals to go with his eight points and one assist.
#Bucks lead the #Bulls 31-24 in the early going of the second quarter. – 1:44 PM
Grayson Allen with 8pts and 3 steals. Bucks 31-24 with 9:37 left 2nd – 1:44 PM
Grayson Allen has 8 points already and hit two threes, but he might be making more of an impact defensively.
Three steals for him already. That last one led to a Pat Connaughton 3. And the Bucks lead, 31-24, with 9:37 left in the first half. – 1:43 PM
Nice work by Giannis, seeing Vuc laying off him and doing the Draymond handoff to Allen for a 3. – 1:43 PM
POINT AC.
pic.twitter.com/KemkySozet – 1:43 PM
Giannis has definitely been testing the “Can I run through him this hard?” limits all day. – 1:42 PM
Caruso pushes ahead to DJJ for a transition dunk, then grins as the Bulls cut the deficit to one point.
Bulls already have their highest number of fast break points in any game in this series — in the second quarter. – 1:41 PM
Always a pleasure–Thanks for listening to the ONLY local call of today’s @Chicago Bulls game @WBBMNewsradio @Audacy app Where are you listening…we will give you a shoutout! – 1:38 PM
Not a lot of point-scorers in that 1stQ. LaVine, Vuc & DeRozan scored all the #Bulls points. LaVine had 12 to get Bulls back within 25-22 after one. – 1:38 PM
We’re just getting started. pic.twitter.com/ucUyHQ19pE – 1:38 PM
After one quarter, the Bucks lead, 25-22. Holiday with 8 points for the Bucks. Portis has 7.
Advanced Stats
OffRtg: 104.2
DefRtg: 95.7
Net Rtg: +8.5
ORB%: 18.2%
DRB%: 90.9% – 1:37 PM
Brook Lopez has passed Ervin Johnson for No. 8 on the #Bucks all-time playoffs defensive rebounds list. – 1:37 PM
Zach to beat the buzzer!
pic.twitter.com/VTf96L8g6H – 1:37 PM
OK, 1 quarter in the books. Withstood a scary part of the game, down just three. Feels like an Ayo game rather than a Coby game off the bench. LaVine feeling it. Still in the dance. – 1:36 PM
12 points in the first for Zach. pic.twitter.com/wFykMSyZJR – 1:36 PM
Bucks 25-22 after 1. LaVine with 12-2-4. Vucevic 6pts 4 reb. – 1:36 PM
Zach LaVine got the #Bulls back into it at the end of the first quarter – he scored a dozen.
#Bulls lead 25-22 after one at United Center. – 1:36 PM
Bucks 25, Bulls 22 after one
Good response by Bulls to close quarter after falling behind by 9 early. Zach LaVine leading the way with 12 points. He came to play – 1:36 PM
Ball movement.
No-look passes.
Grayson with the three!! pic.twitter.com/2GDbLWxE37 – 1:36 PM
So it’s a “See Red” shirt day here and I would say half are wearing? A lot of Bulls fans already wearing red. For those of you interested/watching the t shirt in Utah, Milwaukee etc. I think Doug, Ramie, Ti, maybe Bart pic.twitter.com/0MvkCuDmti – 1:36 PM
LaVine scored 12 of the Bulls’ 22 first-quarter points. – 1:36 PM
Cookies and dimes for AC!
pic.twitter.com/Iefy4PgJhF – 1:36 PM
Every time I watch Caruso play the Lakers’ 2021 offseason becomes 10% more hilarious. – 1:35 PM
Giannis is up there among guys who get away with the off-arm shove. – 1:35 PM
Zach LaVine coming alive with three baskets in the final 90 seconds of the quarter, but air mails his last attempt before the buzzer. – 1:35 PM
Zach is bringing it tonight. pic.twitter.com/7CoQNpWPOP – 1:34 PM
If you can’t beat the Bucks when Giannis is on the bench, you sure as hell can’t do it with him on the court. Bulls need to take much better advantage of their rotations when he’s resting. – 1:32 PM
Giannis on Vooch … Vooch needs to touch that in the post every time. – 1:32 PM
Don’t need Ayo to play hero ball … just not hand the ball to Grayson Allen. – 1:31 PM
Stealing & scheming.
Tough bucket, Grayson. pic.twitter.com/xoxjANGc2Y – 1:30 PM
Since checking in, Grayson Allen picked Coby White’s pocket twice and then picked up Zach LaVine, who opted to shoot a 21-footer that missed. – 1:29 PM
#Bulls are bricking shots, turning it over, fouling 3-pt shooters and have no answer for Portis. Not looking great, Bucks lead 20-12 late 1stQ – 1:28 PM
Bulls bench … and young players so far … pic.twitter.com/z1eNWryry5 – 1:28 PM
Looks like the Chicago Sky’s Courtney Vandersloot, Allie Quigley, Emma Meesseman and Dana Evans are in the house at the United Center for Game 4. – 1:28 PM
Starting to become a problem for the Bulls that they only have 4 guys worthy of being in a playoff rotation. – 1:27 PM
(Wonders what the Bulls would like in the playoffs with a healthy Lonzo Ball as he watches Coby White get his dribble picked by Grayson Allen. ) – 1:27 PM
Coby White … still not a point guard … just an update for Gar/Pax. – 1:26 PM
Bucks’ adjustment for Game 4 is going at DeRozan. Targeted him in the post 4x, 3 scores. – 1:26 PM
Bulls trying to defend Bobby Portis with DeMar DeRozan and it just isn’t working.
Portis is too big. Got to his spots and scored on back-to-back possessions. – 1:26 PM
Things aren’t that much better in Game 4 for Coby White or Patrick Williams.
White still hasn’t found his 3-point shot in the playoffs. Williams is at least taking more shots, but he’s 0-for-2. – 1:26 PM
Coby White and Patrick Williams both off to rough starts. – 1:25 PM
Patrick Williams’ rough Game 3 bleeding over. Just fouled a 3-point shooter (Bobby Portis) and has missed first two FGA — an open corner 3 and blocked layup attempt – 1:24 PM
Waiting for that Zach LaVine game this series. Just one. Or two. Whatever he sees fit. – 1:23 PM
Grayson Allen time …. – 1:22 PM
The crowd here @UnitedCenter is amped..Bucks 11-10 – 1:22 PM
I don’t know why but Wesley Matthews came to the Bulls’ basket and slammed it during this time out. And slightly startled this unsuspecting security guard. pic.twitter.com/ztk59ozDIo – 1:21 PM
Bulls offense has much better ball movement tonight than Game 3, and getting good looks. They can’t get discouraged with the 33.3% to start the game. That’s an issue with this team all year – lack of emotionally working through in-game adversity. – 1:20 PM
Not surprisingly, in an early start the #Bucks and #Bulls are a combined 8-for-23 from the floor and 4-for-12 from behind the three-point line.
Milwaukee leads 11-10 with nearly half a quarter gone. – 1:20 PM
Zach is 2-2 from three to start the game. pic.twitter.com/6XWf1y88HQ – 1:20 PM
Bucks lead Bulls 11-10 at first timeout. Zach LaVine has made his first two 3s, Jrue Holiday has 8 for Milwaukee – 1:19 PM
Bucks have gotten six good looks from 3 and Jrue Holiday is the only person to hit one of them. And he’s hit two of them and also hit the first shot of the night.
Holiday has 8 points. Bucks up, 11-10, with 6:22 left in the first quarter. – 1:19 PM
That play by Caruso is absolutely ridiculous, he gets screened, initially they switch, but he sees Giannis put his head down and somehow beats him to the basket for the strip. – 1:18 PM
That’s at least four times DeMar DeRozan has stepped in front of Giannis and gotten bowled over in this series. The guy’s not afraid of contact. #Bulls – 1:16 PM
#Bucks take an early 8-5 lead on the #Bulls. Jrue Holiday with five points. – 1:16 PM
Our first triple of the game belongs to Zach.
pic.twitter.com/ThOV0wKkLr – 1:16 PM
Jrue gets the Bucks on the board first. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Yrl3T4Qh5n – 1:14 PM
Early fouls for the Bucks. Matthews and Holiday pick up one apiece on back to back plays. – 1:13 PM
Bulls open the game with a steal and a transition bucket from DeMar DeRozan.
Early answer to Billy Donovan’s challenge to push the pace after a sluggish Game 3. – 1:11 PM
Jrue Holiday opens scoring with a baseline fadeaway on the game’s opening possession. – 1:11 PM
Bucks-Bulls. Game 4. pic.twitter.com/5FaQnVcr7m – 1:10 PM
It’s time for Bucks Basketball!! pic.twitter.com/TqSk2rCRJA – 1:08 PM
👀🔴 – 1:00 PM
The Bulls are shooting 10-of-40 from the field (25%) and 3-of-17 from 3 (17.6%) against Jrue Holiday in this series, per https://t.co/YCridr5q3C matchup data. This man is straight up Kryptonite to star guards. pic.twitter.com/FVJJqDGNx6 – 1:00 PM
Grayson came off the bench and matched his playoff career-high with five made threes. pic.twitter.com/IXBXx1eCx3 – 12:51 PM
DeMar in the “All Star Galaxy” Kobe 7s today.
@DeMar DeRozan | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/qaC7y5KhTB – 12:45 PM
Definitely not the same pregame buzz as Game 3 here in Chicago. It’s early.
#Bucks – #Bulls 🔜 pic.twitter.com/nnNkYi0j6g – 12:41 PM
Game 4 starters vs. Milwaukee.
@Calamos | #SeeRed pic.twitter.com/a7MlNqNxMn – 12:41 PM
The #Bucks roll out the same starters for Game 4 vs. the #Bulls — which means Bobby Portis gets the call.
The bespectacled big man called his shot and rose to the moment in Milwaukee’s Game 3 win. jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 12:39 PM
Sunday Starters this afternoon in Chicago.
🏁 @Audi pic.twitter.com/jFbwy8YNNj – 12:38 PM
Fun fact: It’s cheaper to park in Chicago at the United Center than in Milwaukee around Fiserv Forum.
More surface space, sure, but a thing I noticed. – 12:34 PM
Through 3 playoff games, Bobby is averaging a double-double. pic.twitter.com/bqtmcptvbh – 12:27 PM
The next episode. pic.twitter.com/5rhRSyYWEJ – 12:15 PM
Milwaukee’s 30-point win in Game 3 was its second-largest playoff road win in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/otce1Qe5cl – 12:11 PM
The bench stepped up big time in Game 3 leading the Bucks to a commanding 111 – 81 win in Chicago.
🔄 @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/1E73dAYkg8 – 11:57 AM
The attire is Sunday best.
@zennioptical | #SeeRed pic.twitter.com/1VpIUhj00b – 11:50 AM
Our best bet and prediction for Sunday’s Bulls vs. Bucks matchup in Game 4, with odds from @Tipico Sportsbook. lonzowire.usatoday.com/lists/bulls-vs… – 11:50 AM
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said point guard George Hill is NOT “day to day.”
He’s going to need some time to recover from his abdominal strain. – 11:44 AM
Brook!! 👀
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/J2dP5XomzO – 11:42 AM
All you need to know ahead of Sunday’s Bulls vs. Bucks matchup in Game 4. lonzowire.usatoday.com/lists/bulls-vs… – 11:41 AM
Every single seat #SeeRed pic.twitter.com/tFkkoqhlBn – 11:25 AM
Grunge Hill.
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/ih2p1jNhZB – 11:22 AM
Sunday Blues.
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/uwRupLJs3T – 11:08 AM
See Red Sunday. 11:45 CT pre @WBBMNewsradio @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network. The ONLY local broadcast is on 780. Bulls Nation.. thoughts on Game 4? pic.twitter.com/dvhBmtJNFj – 10:56 AM
Will the Bucks score more or less than 111 points this game?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/g5REs6qxAW – 10:24 AM
The Bulls know what they need to do for Game 4, but can and will they?
Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks in the series against the Bulls. Billy Donovan knows pretty well what the Bulls have to do on the floor to slow him down ahead of Game 4.
“It’s not one guy, it’s our team against this guy”, Donovan says. #BullsNation
sdna.gr/mpasket/958734… – 9:44 AM
Good morning Bulls Nation. Game 4. The only local @Chicago Bulls call on @WBBMNewsradio 11:45. Join @34billy42 @AlyssaBergamini Gabe Ramirez ,engineer @richwyatt_ and me Keep us company throughout the broadcast. Always a pleasure. pic.twitter.com/pjAGkX1sba – 9:43 AM
Since demanding a trade away from Cleveland and LeBron in the summer of 2017,
Kyrie Irving in the playoffs:
2018: Injured
2019: Beat by the Bucks 4-1 in Round 2
2020: Injured
2021: Injured (beat by Bucks in Round 2)
2022: …. – 8:46 AM
Game day from @UnitedCenter @Chicago Bulls @Milwaukee Bucks Only local hometown call on @WBBMNewsradio 11:45 pre. Fired up! – 7:15 AM
The page is turned. Let’s tie this up.
@BMOHarrisBank | #SeeRed pic.twitter.com/yECtB2gHHI – 7:00 AM
Comments / 0