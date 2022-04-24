Bucks vs. Bulls: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Milwaukee Bucks (2-1) play against the Chicago Bulls (2-2) at United Center

Game Time: 1:00 PM EDT on Sunday April 24, 2022

Milwaukee Bucks 119, Chicago Bulls 95 (Final )

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

#Bucks take two in Chicago and can close out the #Bulls back in Milwaukee on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/13lPvu0TTV – 3:32 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Stat that describes this game more than any other to me: Bulls 5/19 on corner 3s. 19!!! corner 3 attempts, and the Bucks are fine to give them up to these guys because they can’t make them. – 3:32 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Bucks 119, Bulls 95

LaVine 24 pts, 13 assists, 5 rebs

DeRozan 23 pts

Williams 20 pts, 10 rebs

Caruso facial injury; didn’t finish game

Giannis 32 pts, 17 rebs, 7 assists

Allen 27 pts (6-7 from 3)

Holiday 26 pts, 7 assists – 3:32 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

FINAL: Bucks 119, Bulls 95

– Antetokounmpo 32pts/17reb/7ast/2blk

– Allen 27pts/2reb

– Holiday 26pts/2reb/7ast

Bucks now have a 3-1 series lead. – 3:32 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

Final: Bucks 119, Bulls 95.

Zach LaVine: 22/5/13

Patrick Williams: 20/10

DeMar DeRozan: 23/5/3

Nikola Vučević: 11/10/2

The Bucks take a 3-1 series lead. Game 5 is Wednesday night in Milwaukee. – 3:32 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Grayson Allen (49 points) has outscored every single player on the Bulls in the last 2 games. pic.twitter.com/JP52llbjHS – 3:31 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Giannis today:

32 PTS

17 REB

7 AST

It’s his 5th 30/15/5 playoff game since entering the league in 2014. Only LeBron has more (6). pic.twitter.com/IixdwHUqAK – 3:29 PM

Chris Herring @Herring_NBA

I completely forgot that Portis broke Mirotic’s whole face when he played for the Bulls – 3:28 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

You know what? I can live with the loss on LaVine under 22.5 points after my bullshit Bridges over 16.5 win on Friday. The universe balances these things out. – 3:28 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Bobby Portis getting great revenge on the Bulls for offering him the overly lucrative $15m a year extension he decided to reject. – 3:27 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Bobby Portis is ’bout that life … that we know. Double techs for both. – 3:27 PM

Lori Nickel @LoriNickel

After This the crowd started chanting Bobby sucks. When Bobby Portis came back to her and he just pointed to his ring finger pic.twitter.com/KG5clBvtJv – 3:26 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

Crowd starts chanting “Bobby sucks” at Bobby Portis after that light dust-up with Zach LaVine.

Portis raises both arms and eggs on the chants, then points to his left ring finger. – 3:25 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

#Bulls fans give Bobby Portis a different kind of “Bobby!” chant.

He got his arm hooked around Zach LaVine’s neck and the #Bulls all-star didn’t care for that much. – 3:25 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Bobby Portis will hit you. Meanwhile, Zach LaVine is smiling and winking at teammates. Fans chant “Bobby sucks … Bobby sucks … ” and Bobby Portis loves it all. – 3:25 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Bobby Portis hangs onto the ball over Zach LaVine’s shoulder after a foul and there’s a brief kerfuffle between the two.

Bobby is beaming, Bulls fans are booing.

Nothing too serious, but the referees will conference. – 3:25 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Bobby Portis and Zach LaVine in a minor kerfuffle. – 3:24 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Bobby Portis and Zach LaVine have a conversation.

That woke the fans up. – 3:24 PM

Kane Pitman @KanePitman

The trade for Grayson Allen was an immediate win for the Bucks. Signing the friendly extension early with the uncertainty around Donte DiVincenzo was a savvy move. Clearly the type of player who can thrive playing with Giannis. This level of playoff payoff is icing. – 3:24 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Patrick Williams with a playoff double-double – 3:24 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Jrue Holiday just picked Zach LaVine’s pocket in a one-on-one as he brought the ball up with Patrick Williams offering a screen. – 3:23 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

Patrick Williams now with 20 points and 10 rebounds. A much better performance by the second-year forward today. – 3:23 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Jrue just did “The Jrue” to Zach LaVine. theathletic.com/3203712/2022/0… – 3:23 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Mike Budenholzer decided to go to the reserves with a 110-86 lead and 4:36 left. Billy Donovan did not.

5-0 run to the Bulls. Timeout Budenholzer. Bucks up, 110-91, with 4:05 left. Regulars back in the game. – 3:21 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Jordan Nwora and Thanasis Antetokounmpo join Jevon Carter, Serge Ibaka and Pat Connaughton to try and finish this out for the #Bucks with 4:30 to go.

Zach LaVine and Nikola Vučević, along with Patrick Williams and DeMar DeRozan remain in for the #Bulls – 3:20 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vučević: 3-for-16 on 3s.

Patrick Williams: 3-for-6 on 3s. – 3:15 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

The Bucks offense has been surgical today.

Bulls put extra attention on Antetokounmpo, he brings in an extra defender and kicks it out for an easy look on that first pass or as a result of an extra pass. – 3:13 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Bulls’ effort, execution and competitiveness are all better in Game 4 and Game 3. The Bucks are just the better team. – 3:12 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Grayson Allen has 27 points thus far, a season-high. He’s 10-for-12 from the field, 6-for-7 from behind the arc. – 3:07 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

You wanna have a career-year and are a pretty good shooter? Sign with the Bucks.

Amazing how Giannis draws defenders. Four Bulls in the paints Look at the space he creates for his teammates on the perimeter.

This possession ends with another Grayson Allen 3-pointer pic.twitter.com/VAEiQg09bb – 3:07 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Giannis Antetokounmpo has passed Julius “Dr. J” Erving for No. 53 on the all-time playoffs defensive rebounds list. – 3:06 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Fear the Freak.

📸 @PicknSaveStores Photo of the Night. pic.twitter.com/Jssw03fvRL – 3:05 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Feed the hot hand.

Grayson is 6-7 tonight. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MfmOspOlFJ – 3:02 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Grayson Allen is signed through 2023-24 … sorry Bulls fans … unless you trade for him, he can only haunt you. – 3:02 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Make sure to tune in to ⁦@NBCSChicago⁩ as soon as Game 4 ends for Bulls Postgame Live with ⁦@Jason1Goff⁩, ⁦@KendallG13⁩ and ⁦@Will_Perdue32⁩ pic.twitter.com/QrIgAy3I3h – 3:01 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

We go to the 4th. Bucks 90-74. We’re still engaged folks…love your tweets and support. @WBBMNewsradio @670TheScore – 3:01 PM

Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia

6 threes and 25 points are both playoff career highs for Grayson Allen – 3:00 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Fourth quarter incoming.

Zach LaVine: 20 pts, 10 ast

DeMar DeRozan/Patrick Williams: 15 pts each pic.twitter.com/N1aYHlWdh8 – 3:00 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

Grayson Allen has 25 points for the Bucks.

Zach LaVine on Allen after his 22 points in Game 3: “They did a good job of putting us in rotation. He was the guy that we were leaving, and I think we’re going to have to look into that if he’s going to shoot the ball that way.” – 3:00 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

how do you let Coby White get switched onto Giannis? Help one pass away off the hottest shooter in the series over the last two games. – 3:00 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Got to give it up, Grayson Allen is the greatest shooter who ever lived. He’s now 11 for 14 from 3 at the UC this week and #Bulls head to the 4thQ down 16 – 2:59 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

These aren’t just 25 points from Grayson Allen … they are dagger after dagger when the Bulls get some kind of foothold of momentum. – 2:59 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Grayson Allen hits a buzzer-beating triple at the end of the third quarter.

The whole Bucks bench booed him and Jrue Holiday asked the crowd for more noise. – 2:59 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Shooters make the best screeners.

Also

Grayson Allen is a menace – 2:59 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Grayson Allen hits a 3-pointer to end the third quarter with a 90-74 Bucks lead.

Allen is 6-for-7 from 3-point range tonight. – 2:58 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Grayson Allen now 6-7 from 3 and has posted a playoff-career-high in back-to-back games. – 2:58 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Giannis has a very quiet 25 today. – 2:57 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Jrue Holiday just picked up his fourth foul trying to contest a DeMar DeRozan jumper with 17.6 seconds left in the third.

Foul trouble aplenty here for the Bucks. Lopez with five heading to the fourth quarter as well. – 2:57 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

17.6 seconds left in the third quarter. #Bucks foul situation.

5 – Brook Lopez

4 – Jrue Holiday, Jevon Carter

3 – Giannis Antetokounmpo, Wesley Matthews – 2:57 PM

Jamal Collier @JamalCollier

Grayson Allen is coming right at the Bulls once again.

He’s got 22 points off the bench on 8 of 10 shooting (5 of 6 from 3) – 2:55 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Like I learned at Kent State, it is now being called a concussion protocol for Caruso. – 2:54 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Back-to-back 22-point games for Grayson Allen. – 2:54 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Brook Lopez picks up fouls No. 4 and 5 in short order here at the end of the third quarter. This after Giannis Antetokounmpo was whistled for his third offensive foul of the game. – 2:53 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

5 fouls on Brook Lopez – 2:52 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Giannis picks up his third foul, then Lopez comes in and picks up his fourth on an offensive foul. – 2:51 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Bulls PR confirms @Adrian Wojnarowski Tweet that Alex Caruso is being examined for a concussion. – 2:51 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

LaVine gets an iffy goal tending call for his first points since the first quarter. – 2:48 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Zach LaVine has a points-assist double-double – 2:47 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

I didn’t see a replay here in the arena, but I’m just going to guess that wasn’t actually a goaltend on Giannis Antetokounmpo. – 2:47 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso is undergoing examination for a possible concussion, sources tell ESPN. Caruso has been ruled out for the rest of Game 4 vs. Milwaukee today. – 2:45 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Feels like Giannis is grabbing the conch shell right now. – 2:45 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

Billy Donovan has pulled the plug on the Tristan Thompson experience. – 2:44 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Giannis block.

Grayson three.

Rinse.

Repeat. pic.twitter.com/OZqviKJ3aV – 2:42 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Bulls cut it to eight, but Giannis Antetokounmpo appears sick of it. Starting to impose his will.

He has eight points here in the third quarter and just got to the rim and tossed it out to Allen for a triple. Bucks up, 75-60, with 5:12 left in the third quarter. – 2:40 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Giannis is the best basketball player on the planet. Period. – 2:40 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Grayson Allen threes have come at the worst times. – 2:39 PM

Kyle Kuzma @kylekuzma

It’s annoying as hell guarding Giannis he’s going to run into your chest every F’n possession lol – 2:39 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

Patrick Williams currently leads the Bulls in scoring with 15 points midway through the third quarter. – 2:38 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Can’t blame the #Bucks for letting Ayo Dosunmu and Patrick Williams shoot threes. They’ve made them, though, and the #Bulls have cut what was a 22-point deficit down to eight. – 2:37 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Injury Update: Alex Caruso (facial injury) is OUT for the remainder of the game. pic.twitter.com/DJdBWHYvdZ – 2:36 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

can’t believe we’re still doing the “how do you spell Antetokounmpo” bit in 2022 – 2:35 PM

Jamal Collier @JamalCollier

Bulls say Alex Caruso (facial injury) will not return to Game 4 – 2:35 PM

Malika Andrews @malika_andrews

Alex Caruso has a facial injury and will not return to Game 4 against Milwaukee, the Bulls say. – 2:35 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Alex Caruso will not return to the game tonight. – 2:35 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Alex Caruso will not return with facial injury, per Bulls PR. – 2:35 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

Alex Caruso will not return. – 2:35 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Alex Caruso out for the game, according to Bulls PR. – 2:34 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Caruso out for the game with a facial injury – 2:34 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Back-to-back corner threes from Ayo!

@AyoDos_11 | #SeeRed pic.twitter.com/mXkE8kOa6J – 2:34 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Zach LaVine with 9 assists. Williams with a 12-5 game. Vucevic 11-7. – 2:33 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Ayo with back to back 3 balls.. Bucks 65-54 7:41 left 3rd – 2:32 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

This is appropriate, Ayo Dosunmu trying to save #Bulls season by draining a pair of corner 3-pointers. Still down 11 – 2:31 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Bucks’ lead ballooned to 22 points with an 8-0 run to the third quarter, but the offense has gone cold and Ayo Dosumnu hit back-to-back threes and the Bulls are back in it.

Bucks up, 65-54, with 7:41 left in the third quarter. – 2:31 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Warning: Giannis may cause dizziness. 😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/ebajLLWq3H – 2:31 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Ayo Dosunmu, who started first half in place of banged-up Alex Caruso, just hit back-to-back 3s to ignite the UC and prompt a Mike Budenholzer timeout

65-54 Bucks, 7:41 Q3 – 2:31 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

11-0 run by the #Bulls has halved the #Bucks lead and its 65-54 Milwaukee with 7:41 to play in the third quarter. – 2:31 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Back-to-back 3-pointers from Ayo Dosunmu. Bulls back within 11 points. Loudest the United Center has been all night. – 2:31 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

The fact that Caruso isn’t on the bench could mean he’s protocol testing after blow to the head area … I did take a health class at Kent State. – 2:30 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

The #Bucks are just 4-for-9 from the free throw line, but lead the #Bulls 65-46. – 2:28 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

After slow start, Patrick Williams has hit 4 of his last 5 shots. – 2:28 PM

Kyle Kuzma @kylekuzma

Chicago is too little for this bucks team – 2:28 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

#Bulls‘ first play of both halves was a 3 for Vucevic and he barely drew iron on either one. Then Portis & Holiday drains 3s. This series feels like it’s over – 2:25 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Zach LaVine shoots Bulls first FTs at 10:51 mark of 3rd – 2:24 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Grayson with 16 points in the first half. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gMINqiJsyz – 2:24 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Bulls give up an offensive rebound on a missed FT and Portis buries a 3. – 2:24 PM

Jamal Collier @JamalCollier

Aya Dosunmu starts the second half in place of Alex Caruso, who got hit in the face at the end of the second half – 2:24 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Ayo starts for Caruso. Waiting for update. – 2:23 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

Ayo Dosunmu is starting the second half in place of Alex Caruso, who left late in the first half after an inadvertent shot to the face. – 2:23 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Ayo Dosunmu gets the second half start – 2:22 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Ayo Dosunmu is starting the 2nd half in place of Alex Caruso – 2:22 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Bulls Nation…what are your thoughts on 2nd half? – 2:19 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Giannis and Lopez first out of the locker room. – 2:16 PM

Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia

Coby White felt like he needed to be an x-factor coming into this series for the Bulls to have much success.

He’s been a disaster on defense and is just 4/14 on threes 18 quarters into the series – 2:16 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Halftime. Bulls down 56-41. LaVine and Vucevic combined for 23pts. Allen with 16 off the bench-3 steals. Bulls without a free throw attempt. Bulls Nation..hang in. Continue to listen @WBBMNewsradio @Audacy – 2:16 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

DeMar DeRozan is just 3-for-9 and has yet to go to the free throw line. – 2:14 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Bobby Portis has passed Eric Bledsoe for No. 25 on the #Bucks all-time playoffs defensive rebounds list. – 2:12 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

1st-half FTAs for Bulls last two games:

Game 3: 1

Game 4: 0 – 2:10 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Creating some separation. pic.twitter.com/SKSo9Q7aBH – 2:09 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Grayson Allen leads the #Bucks with 16 points off the bench. Giannis Antetokounmpo has 12. Jrue Holiday and Bobby Portis have 11 points each.

Brook Lopez and Wes Matthews, scoreless. – 2:08 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

The Bulls trail 56-41 at the half. Pace and intensity were much improved at times, but the Bucks are still dominating.

LaVine: 12 points, all in the first quarter

Vooch: 11 points

PWill: 7 points

DeRozan: 6 points

Grayson Allen: 16 points

Giannis: 12 points – 2:08 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Halftime: Bucks 56, Bulls 41

LaVine: 12 pts (all in Q1)

Vucevic: 11 pts

P-Will: 7 pts

DeRozan: 6 pts, 3-9 FG

Grayson Allen: 16 pts, 4-5 3P

Giannis: 12-6-3

Holiday Portis: 11 pts each

Bucks shooting 9-19 (47.4%) from 3 – 2:08 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

At the break.

Zach LaVine: 12 pts, 7 ast

Nikola Vucevic: 11 pts, 5 reb pic.twitter.com/ymSNNQhVZT – 2:08 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Things looking shaky for #Bulls, down 56-41 at halftime. Allen missed his last 3-pt shot, so there’s the sliver of optimism. Before that, Allen, Holiday, Connaughton and Carter were 9 for 11 from deep.

LaVine has 12, none in 2ndQ; Vuc 11, DeRozan still drawing crowds – 2:08 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

#Bucks lead the #Bulls 56-41 and everything about it feels like its some midseason game in January. – 2:07 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

56-41 Bucks at the half. A bit better than Game 3, but a bit isn’t going to get it done. – 2:07 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Bucks 56, Bulls 41 at half

LaVine 12 pts, 7 assists

Vucevic 11 pts, 5 rebs

Allen 16 pts (4-5 from 3)

Giannis 12 pts, 5 rebs

Bench scoring: 22-5 – 2:06 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Half: Bucks 56, Bulls 41 – 2:06 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Bucks closing the half without Giannis Antetokounmpo or Jrue Holiday and they’re just running the offense through Grayson Allen.

Didn’t think I would see that today. – 2:05 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Bobby just “get-in-the-weight-room-ed” Vooch on that rebound. – 2:05 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Patrick Williams launches into the paint for a put-back dunk off a DeRozan miss.

He’s scored three baskets in the last few minutes of this quarter. Bulls need so much more of that aggression around the rim from him. – 2:05 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Misread some text on the jumbotron during the timeout – no review for Alex Caruso’s bloodied face.

#Bucks lead 54-41. – 2:05 PM

Mike Richman @mikegrich

Giannis, Brandon Ingram and Jayson Tatum have all made such crucial strides as passers this season. Hard enough to guard a scorer that size but the play making improvements have really changed the calculation for those dudes. – 2:04 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Alex Caruso checks out after taking inadvertent Carter hand to face, which drew blood. – 2:04 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Alex Caruso just caught a forearm from Jevon Carter. Was on ground for a few seconds but back up and getting his bleeding nose touched up – 2:04 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Caruso with a bloody nose after catching a hand to the face on the sideline – 2:03 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Caruso caught one in the face. Looked unintentional … but intent doesn’t change the crime. – 2:03 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

DeRozan guarding Allen, Bucks have twice taken advantage of his inability to get around screens for 3s. – 2:02 PM

Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia

Bucks shot quality has been remarkable in the 2nd quarter – 2:02 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Back-to-back buckets by Pat.

pic.twitter.com/uW6hSKq9Ek – 2:02 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Bucks subs are raining 3s, #Bulls have Tristan Thompson getting 3 turnovers in 5 minutes. Bulls down 48-36 late 2ndQ – 2:01 PM

Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic

Tristan Thompson has committed two boneheaded offensive fouls and thrown a pick on what should have been a dunk. – 2:00 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Yet another offensive foul for Giannis Antetokounmpo. #Bucks lead 46-36 as the second quarter winds down. – 2:00 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Tony Bradley can’t possibly be worse than this – 2:00 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

I’m not sure Jevon Carter in the dunker spot really works too well. Just caused a charge on Lopez as DeRozan (who has done that well in the series) steps up. – 1:59 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Patrick Williams sinks a corner 3-pointer to break his scoring drought.

Before that make, Williams missed his previous 12 shots stretching back into Game 2. – 1:58 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Bulls get LaVine wide open for a 3, but Connaughton comes off the passer Dosunmu to contest. – 1:58 PM

Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia

Tony Bradley is a much better option than Thompson at this point – 1:58 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

PWill in the box score … thank god! – 1:57 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Patrick Williams snaps a 0-12 string with a 3 – 1:57 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Derrick Jones Jr. is the only Bulls bench player to score so far with 5:49 left in the first half. – 1:55 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Bobby Portis fell down twice on the same possession, giving the Bulls the 5-on-4 … poor PWill. Following up the 0-for-9 with an 0-for-3 so far. – 1:55 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Bucks continue to send heavy help to the Bulls scorers and dare the others to beat them. Hasn’t been working thus far.

Bucks up, 41-31, with 5:49 left in the first half. – 1:54 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Bobby Portis slipped on a wet spot and couldn’t get back on defense. #Bucks make a stop anyway, and Portis is the beneficiary coming back.

Milwaukee leads Chicago 41-31. – 1:53 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Bulls down 51-41-have yet to attempt a free throw in 2nd quarter 5:49 left 2nd. – 1:53 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

That’s second 5-on-4 the Bulls have had this series. Bobby Portis slipped and was at other end entire possession. In Milwaukee, Bulls turned it over. Today, Patrick Williams missed contested shot at rim – 1:53 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Vooch had Holiday at the top of the arc … had to drive on that mismatch. If DJJ is the well they’re going to drink from … expect to die of thirst at some point. – 1:51 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

3 on 1 don’t matter when Giannis is at the helm. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Vw1elDPZIU – 1:50 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

DeMar DeRozan working the officials for a call on his follow throughs. – 1:49 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Vintage LaVine off-ball defense on that Allen 3 – 1:49 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

That’s 8 of 10 3s for Grayson Allen at the UC. #Bulls down 37-28 mid 2ndQ – 1:49 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Beautiful ATO by Bulls, knowing they’d load to DeRozan, so Caruso could screen Giannis to get Vuc wide open on the lane with no help as Caruso’s man Holiday had loaded to DeRozan – 1:48 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

I get it’s hard to officiate a guy like Giannis … put pick a lane and stay in it. – 1:47 PM

Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia

Last year it was counting Giannis free throws.

This year its booing Grayson. – 1:46 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

#Bucks have now hit 5 threes. #Bulls 2-for-9. – 1:45 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Hubie just now: “people are … very open.” Seems like a problem for the Bulls. – 1:45 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Grayson Allen once again making big impact off bench. 8 points, 2-2 from 3P range and 3 steals early – 1:44 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Grayson Allen has come to Chicago, laid a blanket down at half-court, and had a picnic of good plays while fans boo him, like he never sidetracked the entire season with a Flagrant-2. Shame on the Bulls these last two games. – 1:44 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Grayson Allen playing well once again in the UC.

8 points, 2-2 from 3-point range, three steals. – 1:44 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Grayson Allen now has three steals to go with his eight points and one assist.

#Bucks lead the #Bulls 31-24 in the early going of the second quarter. – 1:44 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Grayson Allen with 8pts and 3 steals. Bucks 31-24 with 9:37 left 2nd – 1:44 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Grayson Allen has 8 points already and hit two threes, but he might be making more of an impact defensively.

Three steals for him already. That last one led to a Pat Connaughton 3. And the Bucks lead, 31-24, with 9:37 left in the first half. – 1:43 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Nice work by Giannis, seeing Vuc laying off him and doing the Draymond handoff to Allen for a 3. – 1:43 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

POINT AC.

pic.twitter.com/KemkySozet – 1:43 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Giannis has definitely been testing the “Can I run through him this hard?” limits all day. – 1:42 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Caruso pushes ahead to DJJ for a transition dunk, then grins as the Bulls cut the deficit to one point.

Bulls already have their highest number of fast break points in any game in this series — in the second quarter. – 1:41 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Always a pleasure–Thanks for listening to the ONLY local call of today’s @Chicago Bulls game @WBBMNewsradio @Audacy app Where are you listening…we will give you a shoutout! – 1:38 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Not a lot of point-scorers in that 1stQ. LaVine, Vuc & DeRozan scored all the #Bulls points. LaVine had 12 to get Bulls back within 25-22 after one. – 1:38 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

We’re just getting started. pic.twitter.com/ucUyHQ19pE – 1:38 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

After one quarter, the Bucks lead, 25-22. Holiday with 8 points for the Bucks. Portis has 7.

Advanced Stats

OffRtg: 104.2

DefRtg: 95.7

Net Rtg: +8.5

ORB%: 18.2%

DRB%: 90.9% – 1:37 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Brook Lopez has passed Ervin Johnson for No. 8 on the #Bucks all-time playoffs defensive rebounds list. – 1:37 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Zach to beat the buzzer!

pic.twitter.com/VTf96L8g6H – 1:37 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

OK, 1 quarter in the books. Withstood a scary part of the game, down just three. Feels like an Ayo game rather than a Coby game off the bench. LaVine feeling it. Still in the dance. – 1:36 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

12 points in the first for Zach. pic.twitter.com/wFykMSyZJR – 1:36 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Bucks 25-22 after 1. LaVine with 12-2-4. Vucevic 6pts 4 reb. – 1:36 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Zach LaVine got the #Bulls back into it at the end of the first quarter – he scored a dozen.

#Bulls lead 25-22 after one at United Center. – 1:36 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Bucks 25, Bulls 22 after one

Good response by Bulls to close quarter after falling behind by 9 early. Zach LaVine leading the way with 12 points. He came to play – 1:36 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Ball movement.

No-look passes.

Grayson with the three!! pic.twitter.com/2GDbLWxE37 – 1:36 PM

Lori Nickel @LoriNickel

So it’s a “See Red” shirt day here and I would say half are wearing? A lot of Bulls fans already wearing red. For those of you interested/watching the t shirt in Utah, Milwaukee etc. I think Doug, Ramie, Ti, maybe Bart pic.twitter.com/0MvkCuDmti – 1:36 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

LaVine scored 12 of the Bulls’ 22 first-quarter points. – 1:36 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Cookies and dimes for AC!

pic.twitter.com/Iefy4PgJhF – 1:36 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Every time I watch Caruso play the Lakers’ 2021 offseason becomes 10% more hilarious. – 1:35 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Giannis is up there among guys who get away with the off-arm shove. – 1:35 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Zach LaVine coming alive with three baskets in the final 90 seconds of the quarter, but air mails his last attempt before the buzzer. – 1:35 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Zach is bringing it tonight. pic.twitter.com/7CoQNpWPOP – 1:34 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

If you can’t beat the Bucks when Giannis is on the bench, you sure as hell can’t do it with him on the court. Bulls need to take much better advantage of their rotations when he’s resting. – 1:32 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Giannis on Vooch … Vooch needs to touch that in the post every time. – 1:32 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Don’t need Ayo to play hero ball … just not hand the ball to Grayson Allen. – 1:31 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Stealing & scheming.

Tough bucket, Grayson. pic.twitter.com/xoxjANGc2Y – 1:30 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Since checking in, Grayson Allen picked Coby White’s pocket twice and then picked up Zach LaVine, who opted to shoot a 21-footer that missed. – 1:29 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

#Bulls are bricking shots, turning it over, fouling 3-pt shooters and have no answer for Portis. Not looking great, Bucks lead 20-12 late 1stQ – 1:28 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Bulls bench … and young players so far … pic.twitter.com/z1eNWryry5 – 1:28 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Looks like the Chicago Sky’s Courtney Vandersloot, Allie Quigley, Emma Meesseman and Dana Evans are in the house at the United Center for Game 4. – 1:28 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Starting to become a problem for the Bulls that they only have 4 guys worthy of being in a playoff rotation. – 1:27 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

(Wonders what the Bulls would like in the playoffs with a healthy Lonzo Ball as he watches Coby White get his dribble picked by Grayson Allen. ) – 1:27 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Coby White … still not a point guard … just an update for Gar/Pax. – 1:26 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Bucks’ adjustment for Game 4 is going at DeRozan. Targeted him in the post 4x, 3 scores. – 1:26 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Bulls trying to defend Bobby Portis with DeMar DeRozan and it just isn’t working.

Portis is too big. Got to his spots and scored on back-to-back possessions. – 1:26 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Things aren’t that much better in Game 4 for Coby White or Patrick Williams.

White still hasn’t found his 3-point shot in the playoffs. Williams is at least taking more shots, but he’s 0-for-2. – 1:26 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Coby White and Patrick Williams both off to rough starts. – 1:25 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Patrick Williams’ rough Game 3 bleeding over. Just fouled a 3-point shooter (Bobby Portis) and has missed first two FGA — an open corner 3 and blocked layup attempt – 1:24 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas

Waiting for that Zach LaVine game this series. Just one. Or two. Whatever he sees fit. – 1:23 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Grayson Allen time …. – 1:22 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

The crowd here @UnitedCenter is amped..Bucks 11-10 – 1:22 PM

Lori Nickel @LoriNickel

I don’t know why but Wesley Matthews came to the Bulls’ basket and slammed it during this time out. And slightly startled this unsuspecting security guard. pic.twitter.com/ztk59ozDIo – 1:21 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Bulls offense has much better ball movement tonight than Game 3, and getting good looks. They can’t get discouraged with the 33.3% to start the game. That’s an issue with this team all year – lack of emotionally working through in-game adversity. – 1:20 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Not surprisingly, in an early start the #Bucks and #Bulls are a combined 8-for-23 from the floor and 4-for-12 from behind the three-point line.

Milwaukee leads 11-10 with nearly half a quarter gone. – 1:20 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Zach is 2-2 from three to start the game. pic.twitter.com/6XWf1y88HQ – 1:20 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Bucks lead Bulls 11-10 at first timeout. Zach LaVine has made his first two 3s, Jrue Holiday has 8 for Milwaukee – 1:19 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Bucks have gotten six good looks from 3 and Jrue Holiday is the only person to hit one of them. And he’s hit two of them and also hit the first shot of the night.

Holiday has 8 points. Bucks up, 11-10, with 6:22 left in the first quarter. – 1:19 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

That play by Caruso is absolutely ridiculous, he gets screened, initially they switch, but he sees Giannis put his head down and somehow beats him to the basket for the strip. – 1:18 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

That’s at least four times DeMar DeRozan has stepped in front of Giannis and gotten bowled over in this series. The guy’s not afraid of contact. #Bulls – 1:16 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

#Bucks take an early 8-5 lead on the #Bulls. Jrue Holiday with five points. – 1:16 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Our first triple of the game belongs to Zach.

pic.twitter.com/ThOV0wKkLr – 1:16 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Jrue gets the Bucks on the board first. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Yrl3T4Qh5n – 1:14 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Early fouls for the Bucks. Matthews and Holiday pick up one apiece on back to back plays. – 1:13 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Bulls open the game with a steal and a transition bucket from DeMar DeRozan.

Early answer to Billy Donovan’s challenge to push the pace after a sluggish Game 3. – 1:11 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Jrue Holiday opens scoring with a baseline fadeaway on the game’s opening possession. – 1:11 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Bucks-Bulls. Game 4. pic.twitter.com/5FaQnVcr7m – 1:10 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

It’s time for Bucks Basketball!! pic.twitter.com/TqSk2rCRJA – 1:08 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

👀🔴 – 1:00 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

The Bulls are shooting 10-of-40 from the field (25%) and 3-of-17 from 3 (17.6%) against Jrue Holiday in this series, per https://t.co/YCridr5q3C matchup data. This man is straight up Kryptonite to star guards. pic.twitter.com/FVJJqDGNx6 – 1:00 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Grayson came off the bench and matched his playoff career-high with five made threes. pic.twitter.com/IXBXx1eCx3 – 12:51 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

DeMar in the “All Star Galaxy” Kobe 7s today.

@DeMar DeRozan | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/qaC7y5KhTB – 12:45 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Definitely not the same pregame buzz as Game 3 here in Chicago. It’s early.

#Bucks – #Bulls 🔜 pic.twitter.com/nnNkYi0j6g – 12:41 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Game 4 starters vs. Milwaukee.

@Calamos | #SeeRed pic.twitter.com/a7MlNqNxMn – 12:41 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

The #Bucks roll out the same starters for Game 4 vs. the #Bulls — which means Bobby Portis gets the call.

The bespectacled big man called his shot and rose to the moment in Milwaukee’s Game 3 win. jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 12:39 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Sunday Starters this afternoon in Chicago.

🏁 @Audi pic.twitter.com/jFbwy8YNNj – 12:38 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Fun fact: It’s cheaper to park in Chicago at the United Center than in Milwaukee around Fiserv Forum.

More surface space, sure, but a thing I noticed. – 12:34 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Through 3 playoff games, Bobby is averaging a double-double. pic.twitter.com/bqtmcptvbh – 12:27 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

The next episode. pic.twitter.com/5rhRSyYWEJ – 12:15 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Milwaukee’s 30-point win in Game 3 was its second-largest playoff road win in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/otce1Qe5cl – 12:11 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

The bench stepped up big time in Game 3 leading the Bucks to a commanding 111 – 81 win in Chicago.

🔄 @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/1E73dAYkg8 – 11:57 AM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

The attire is Sunday best.

@zennioptical | #SeeRed pic.twitter.com/1VpIUhj00b – 11:50 AM

Josh Martin @LonzoWire

Our best bet and prediction for Sunday’s Bulls vs. Bucks matchup in Game 4, with odds from @Tipico Sportsbook. lonzowire.usatoday.com/lists/bulls-vs… – 11:50 AM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said point guard George Hill is NOT “day to day.”

He’s going to need some time to recover from his abdominal strain. – 11:44 AM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Brook!! 👀

📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/J2dP5XomzO – 11:42 AM

Josh Martin @LonzoWire

All you need to know ahead of Sunday’s Bulls vs. Bucks matchup in Game 4. lonzowire.usatoday.com/lists/bulls-vs… – 11:41 AM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Every single seat #SeeRed pic.twitter.com/tFkkoqhlBn – 11:25 AM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Grunge Hill.

📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/ih2p1jNhZB – 11:22 AM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Sunday Blues.

📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/uwRupLJs3T – 11:08 AM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

See Red Sunday. 11:45 CT pre ⁦@WBBMNewsradio⁩ ⁦@Audacy⁩ ⁦@Chicago Bulls⁩ radio network. The ONLY local broadcast is on 780. Bulls Nation.. thoughts on Game 4? pic.twitter.com/dvhBmtJNFj – 10:56 AM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Will the Bucks score more or less than 111 points this game?

📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/g5REs6qxAW – 10:24 AM

Sam Smith @SamSmithHoops

The Bulls know what they need to do for Game 4, but can and will they?

on.nba.com/3L7AyUC – 10:11 AM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks in the series against the Bulls. Billy Donovan knows pretty well what the Bulls have to do on the floor to slow him down ahead of Game 4.

“It’s not one guy, it’s our team against this guy”, Donovan says. #BullsNation

sdna.gr/mpasket/958734… – 9:44 AM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Good morning Bulls Nation. Game 4. The only local @Chicago Bulls call on @WBBMNewsradio 11:45. Join @34billy42 @AlyssaBergamini Gabe Ramirez ,engineer @richwyatt_ and me Keep us company throughout the broadcast. Always a pleasure. pic.twitter.com/pjAGkX1sba – 9:43 AM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Since demanding a trade away from Cleveland and LeBron in the summer of 2017,

Kyrie Irving in the playoffs:

2018: Injured

2019: Beat by the Bucks 4-1 in Round 2

2020: Injured

2021: Injured (beat by Bucks in Round 2)

2022: …. – 8:46 AM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Game day from @UnitedCenter @Chicago Bulls @Milwaukee Bucks Only local hometown call on @WBBMNewsradio 11:45 pre. Fired up! – 7:15 AM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

The page is turned. Let’s tie this up.

@BMOHarrisBank | #SeeRed pic.twitter.com/yECtB2gHHI – 7:00 AM