MANZANITA, Ore. — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two people from a cliffside on the Oregon coast on Monday evening. No one was hurt in the incident, the Coast Guard said. Reports came in at about 7:20 p.m. of two hikers stranded on a cliff by the rising tide. Officials said the pair had climbed down “from a higher, roadside vantage point.”

ACCIDENTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO