ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Maurice Jones-Drew mock draft has Texans squandering No. 13 overall pick

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BQEMK_0fIouoXY00

The Houston Texans have two first-round picks to start the 2022 NFL draft. The concept of two Round 1 selections generates its own optimism, but that could quickly turn into regret and disdain for the fans if general manager Nick Caserio doesn’t navigate the board correctly.

According to Maurice Jones-Drew from the NFL Network, the Texans get decent value with their initial first-round pick in the selection of Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux.

I kept Thibodeaux here because Lovie Smith’s Cover 2 scheme needs a guy who can regularly pressure the quarterback. This is that guy.

Georgia defensive end Travon Walker went No. 1 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Detroit Lions take the local kid in Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. The New York Jets grab Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner immediately after the Texans pass on him.

Houston passes on Notre Dame safety Hamilton at No. 13 overall and decide to add another high quality offensive lineman in Alabama tackle Evan Neal.

The QB run allows Houston to nab a highly pedigreed bookend blocker to play opposite Laremy Tunsil.

Never mind Tytus Howard is already playing opposite of Tunsil — more tackles!

Draft hauls have to be taken into context of how the board looks when a team picks. If four quarterbacks went in the top-10 of this draft — Kenny Pickett at No. 6 to Carolina, Malik Willis No. 8 to Atlanta, Desmond Ritter No. 9 to Seattle, Matt Corral No. 10 to New Orleans via trade — and Houston came up with Neal, it would engender frustration from long-suffering Texans fans.

Consider that in such a scenario, Georgia defensive tackles Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt, Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson, USC wideout Drake London, and Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd are all still on the board — not to mention Hamilton. Adding Neal would be overkill, especially since Houston has their tackles locked in with Tunsil and Howard.

Comments / 0

Related
NFL Analysis Network

This Steelers-Browns Trade Sends Baker Mayfield To Pittsburgh

It seems like a foregone conclusion that the Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield are going to go their separate ways. When that will occur, however, is anyone’s guess. Cleveland doesn’t seem to be in a hurry to trade the former No. 1 overall pick despite there no longer being a need for him on the roster. However, a trade should happen at some point and one team to watch could be the Pittsburgh Steelers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

This Trade Between the Packers and Saints Sends Former All-Pro to Green Bay

It is officially draft week! That means that a large amount of trades this week and on draft day, is probable. The Green Bay Packers still enter this week with wide receiver as one of their biggest concerns. While it is likely that the Packers take a wide receiver in the draft, trading for one still isn’t out of the question.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
State
Michigan State
Houston, TX
Football
City
Atlanta, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Jacksonville, TX
Local
Texas Football
State
Georgia State
City
Hamilton, TX
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Utah State
Houston, TX
Sports
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

49ers uniform undergoing several changes for 2022, could be setting stage for return of red helmets

The San Francisco 49ers will be getting a minor makeover for the upcoming season. The team announced on Monday that they'll be tweaking their uniform for 2022. The changes aren't huge, but they're definitely noticeable. The first big change will be coming on the sleeve with the team adding a third stripe. The 49ers had traditionally worn three stripes on each of their sleeves for most of their history, but they cut that down to two stripes a few years ago. Clearly, the team likes the three-stripe look better, which is why they switched back.
SANTA CLARA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lovie Smith
Person
Garrett Wilson
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Jets#Jaguars#American Football#The Nfl Network#The Detroit Lions#Notre Dame
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 ways GM Nick Caserio can ruin the Texans' promising draft

The NFL draft hasn’t been fun for Houston Texans fans since 2019 when the club had four picks in the top-100 and a real general manager at the helm. Not only do the Texans have six picks in the top-110 in 2022, but they have a general manager still in a bit of a honeymoon phase in Nick Caserio. The former New England Patriots director of player personnel hasn’t had any home runs yet while leading the Texans, but has found ways to get on base.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
The Spun

2 NFL Players Reportedly Removed From Draft Boards

A couple of offensive tackles have reportedly been taken off of a few teams’ NFL draft boards as Thursday approaches. According to draft analyst Charlie Campbell, Alabama’s Evan Neal and Central Michigan’s Bernhard Raimann have medical concerns that some teams just can’t move past. WalterFootball.com has...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tony Romo on the rocks: Former Dallas Cowboys QB fumbles away celebrity division title in playoff

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo had a spotty playoff record behind center – 2-4 lifetime – and it didn’t get any better Sunday on the golf course. Playing in the celebrity division of the ClubCorp Classic, a PGA Tour Champions event in Irving, Texas, Romo, 42, held the lead until he hit into the water at the par-5 18th hole at Las Colinas Country Club and made bogey, while former tennis pro Mardy Fish responded with a clutch birdie. That forced a tie with 106 points in the Stableford scoring system.
ARLINGTON, TX
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Carolina Panthers are no longer in the hunt for a veteran quarterback

According to Ian Rapoport, the Carolina Panthers are not expected to trade for Browns QB Baker Mayfield. Everyone has been placing either Baker Mayfield for Jimmy G on the Panthers, but both are being shut down according to reporters. Baker Mayfield will have to continue to wait to find a new home. He did have a statue built of him recently at Oklahoma University, but even that was not going his way. They say the statue looked like Terminator 2.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

101K+
Followers
147K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy