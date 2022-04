LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Ellen Trout Zoo announced their female lion known as Adia has died. According to the zoo, Adia died on April 22. The zoo said Adia had a recent weight loss and loss of appetite. She was 14 years and 10 months old and initial diagnostic tests indicated she was in advanced stages of kidney failure.

LUFKIN, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO