“A star without shine” was how L’Équipe described PSG winning the Ligue 1 title this weekend after a 1-1 draw with Lens. Although their 10th championship equals St-Étienne’s all-time record and adds a star to their shirts for next season, few triumphs have felt so hollow. PSG have been fortunate, disjointed and distracted by the Champions League this season and they are among the least satisfying champions on the continent this century. Change is often glacial at the Parc des Princes but, after a decade of missed chances, revolution could arrive soon.

