Peoria, IL

SUNDAY LINKS: BLONDIE - “HEART OF GLASS” - PLUS: MBIP COMING ATTRACTIONS!

By MBIP
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe band Blondie cut their teeth in New York City in the ‘70’s playing at venues like CBGB’s and Max’s Kansas City alongside The Ramones, Talking Heads, Television and the New York Dolls. In 1978 Blondie released the album, “Parallel Lines” produced by Mike Chapman....

