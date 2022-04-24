PHOTOS: Rebel Wilson, 42, flaunts her figure in a fitted cream power suit

Rebel Wilson has got the power! The power suit, that is.

The 42-year-old actress showed off her toned figure as she wowed in a crisp cream Gucci blazer with matching slacks at the Australian Theatre for Young People in Sydney.

She gave the bold look a pop of color with gold sandals and nude pink lips. Her blonde locks were curled loosely covered her shoulders.

All eyes were on the suit, however, which even featured her initials embroidered on the front pocket.

Wilson, along with her picture perfect outfit, was the guest of honor at the opening night of the Broadway show "The Deb,” which took place at the Rebel Theatre.

The space was named after the actress following her one million dollar pledge last year .

She shared a few personal snaps from the opening night on her Instagram page.

"A stunning view for the stunning new Rebel theatre opening night in Sydney…I’m so pumped for the next generation of Aussie talents to get their STARt here! ⭐️ The Australian Theatre for Young People has given so much to me and it’s a privilege to give back in this special way 🎭," she captioned a photo of herself posing with the Sydney Habrour Bridge as the backdrop.

“This company has been such an important part of my journey," the Australian actress previously noted of the donation, per PEOPLE . She credited it as the “launching pad into the entertainment industry."

"So this is my gift to the Australian young people — to future generations. That's why I'm on board," the "Senior Year" star continued, adding, "I'm matching $1 million ."

According to Hello !, the actress has been an ambassador of the theatre since she was 19 years old!

Wilson previously revealed she lost 80 pounds in 2020, a year she dubbed the "Year of Health." And she admitted that some in her career circle were surprisingly not on board with the idea.

