I've always loved cars and ever since I can remember, I've always wanted to be able to drive. The bumper cars and the putt-putt rides at amusement parks were always my go-to. At the age of 12, my father took me golfing for the first time and of course, I was interested in taking a cart. I think I was as interested in driving the cart as I was golfing and my dad wasn't having it. HA.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO