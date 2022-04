Plans to double the number of sprint races in Formula One from 2023 are still yet to receive the green light from the sport’s governing body.There are currently three sprints on the calendar for 2022, the first of which came at last weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola where reigning world champion Max Verstappen claimed victory.F1 and the teams are keen to extend that number given the popularity of the shorter races, which take place on a Saturday with the finishing order setting the grid for the next day’s grand prix.But governing body the FIA is still to put...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO