Pittsburgh Pirates have their biggest loss in franchise history

The Philadelphia Phillies Sunday night contest against the Milwaukee Brewers was a game dominated by pitching- and umpiring. Longtime MLB umpire Angel Hernandez, who has been notorious for drawing the ire of fans and players alike anytime he’s behind the plate calling balls and strikes, was up to his usual antics on Sunday. Hernandez made multiple calls during the Phillies game that even left the announcers dumbfounded and the players, such as Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber, absolutely irate. Needless to say, there weren’t many fans leaving Citizens Bank Park happy with the MLB ump’s performance. As it turns out, Hernandez didn’t have the best day at the office, as he graded out pretty poorly on the umpire scorecard. Well, one Phillies fan went to great lengths to inform Hernandez just how displeased he was with his performance, waiting for the umpire to drive off from the ballpark in his car before heckling him one last time for the night. Hernandez’ response was gold, as posted by Welcome To The Ump Show on Twitter.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO