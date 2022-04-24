ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh Pirates have their biggest loss in franchise history

By Jeremy Freeborn
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Pirates had a game on Saturday they would like to forget in Major League Baseball action. At Wrigley Field in Chicago, the Pirates lost 21-0 to the Chicago Cubs in a National League Central Division battle. Interestingly, it was their biggest blowout loss in the history of their franchise....

