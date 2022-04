According to Timeform's projections, these are the best bets to make on TVG or FanDuel Racing today. #8 Dial A Lady – Parx, R2 (1:22 PM ET) DIAL A LADY is weighted to go well and seems the one they have to beat. This 4-year-old filly has been kept busy and repaid the faith with two wins already this year. Whyisshesoolucky makes appeal on debut for her new trainer and appeals as best of the remainder. Holiday Raid merits a second look as well. Bet Now at TVG | Bet Now at FanDuel.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO