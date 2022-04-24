ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ & ‘Sonic 2’ Near $300M Global, ‘The Lost City’ Tops $100M – International Box Office

By Nancy Tartaglione
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wNoBe_0fIodjWM00

Click here to read the full article.

UPDATE, writethru : Warner Bros’ Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore crossed the $200M mark at the international box office this weekend, holding the top overseas position for the third frame in a row. The offshore session added $38.3M in 67 markets for a running total of $213.2M with worldwide at $280.3M .

As noted last weekend , and as evidenced by the big North American drop , the FB franchise is more of an international property and had a good hold of -44% overseas this weekend. Still, it’s running behind the previous movies in the series. The threequel is performing best in the typical Harry Potter markets, though notably not leading with the UK where it should be doing better. The top hubs to date are Germany ($23.3M), Japan ($22.3M), UK ($21.7M), China ($17.5M) and France ($13.6M). The international IMAX cume is $12M.

After long Covid closures in Hong Kong , FBTSOD opened at No. 1 with $1.4M this session. Cinemas are currently operating at 50% capacity. Seven Middle Eastern markets roll out next weekend.

Overall this frame, international audiences were out for family play and laughs with Paramount’s Sonic The Hedgehog 2 and The Lost City seeing strong holds.

Sonic grossed another $19M in 57 markets — just 29% off last session and with No. 1 starts in Poland and Malaysia (as well as India among Hollywood titles – local sensation KGF: Chapter 2 still leads there). The international Sonic 2 cume is now $142M for $287.8M global meaning the little blue critter will zoom past $300M any day now.

Leading the charge for Sonic are the UK ($26.3M), Mexico ($15.7M), France ($14.3M), Australia ($13.1M) and Brazil ($8.9M). Sonic goes head-to-head with the Fantastic Beasts in the Middle East next weekend. Japan is on deck for August.

Sandra Bullock/Channing Tatum romcom adventure The Lost City found another $17.1M in 58 markets, including 27 new openings. This is another staggered release and saw just a 21% dip from last session. The offshore cume is $42.7M with $128.1M global.

Australia and the UK had particularly strong holds, down 16% and 17%, respectively for $6.8M and $7.4M cumes. France was the best opener this session at $2.1M in 3rd; Germany and Mexico debuted with $1.7M apiece at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively. Still to come are Denmark next frame and Japan on June 24.

Meanwhile, China is trying to contain a surge in Covid cases in Beijing and will roll out three rounds of mass testing starting from Monday, the Global Times reported. Per CNN, a municipal official told reporters today that the situation “is urgent and grim.” With Shanghai still on lockdown, it is unclear if Beijing will follow suit. Once the testing results are back, it will provide a clearer picture of the overall situation and “more measures will follow in accordance,” a senior expert with the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention told the GT .

That’s not great news for Universal/DreamWorks Animation’s The Bad Guys which has an April 29 release date inChina. However, the film, in its sixth weekend overseas, is still doing strong business with a $5.9M frame for a terrific 9% drop this session. Along with the No. 1 domestic opening, it has now reached $63.1M offshore, good for $87.1M global. As well as China, Korea and Japan are still on deck.

Elsewhere, India’s KGF: Chapter 2 has crossed the $100M mark worldwide with an estimated $114.9M . From Hombale Films the Yash-starrer took another $250K in IMAX, lifting the global total in the format to $1.6M. This is the 4th biggest Indian title ever for IMAX.

MISC UPDATED CUMES/NOTABLE
The Northman (UNI): $6.3M intl weekend (41 markets); $11.5M intl cume/$23.5M global
The Bad Guys (UNI): $5.9M intl weekend (51 markets); $63.1M intl cume/$87.1M global
Morbius (SNY): $3.3M intl weekend (62 markets); $87.4M intl cume/$156.6M global
The Batman (WB): $2.1M intl weekend (73 markets); $391.2M intl cume/$759M global
Ambulance (UNI): $1.8M intl weekend (70 markets); $27.5M intl cume/$46.7M global
Uncharted (SNY): $1.4M intl weekend (55 markets); $247M intl cume/$393M global

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘RRR’ Roars With $60M+ WW Debut; ‘The Batman’ Rises To $673M Global; ‘Lost City’ Finds Strong Early Start – International Box Office Update

Click here to read the full article. TUESDAY UPDATE, writethru: After setting a new opening day record for a local title in India on Friday, S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR (Rise! Roar! Revolt!) continued a strong run in the home market throughout the weekend and picked up an estimated $60M+ globally. Of that, $16M is from outside of India (including $9.5M in North America). Getting reliable numbers out of India is challenging — there is no centralized reporting system, and it gets even more ornery when a movie is released in several different language versions. However, as we reported on Sunday, the...
MOVIES
Deadline

NATO Chief John Fithian Heralds Return Of Theatrical Windows: “Simultaneous Release Is Dead As A Serious Business Model” – CinemaCon

Click here to read the full article. Theatrical windows are back as the pandemic wanes, and National Association of Theatre Owners President and CEO John Fithian was unabashed to underscore that. While it may sound like the same old tune, realize the major studios due to cinemas being closed during Covid, were bold in upsetting the industry model, with some continuing to experiment with day-and-date occasionally either on smaller movies or when they’re attempting to spike subscribers on their streaming services. “I am pleased to announce that simultaneous release is dead as a serious business model, and piracy is what killed it,”...
MOVIES
Deadline

Adam Aron On Oscars, AMC’s Gold Mine, Maintaining Relations With Studios, Streamers & 4 Million Shareholders – CinemaCon

Click here to read the full article. AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron said an earlier gig as chief executive of the Philadelphia 76ers got him active on social media, tweeting with his hometown NBA team’s fan base. The experience proved key navigating a dramatic transformation in the theater chain’s shareholder base from mostly institutions to about 4 million private individuals. Until early last year, AMC shares were 80% owned by institutions. Then it became a meme stock. “We learned in March of 2021 that there had been a dramatic change. It was suddenly 80% owned by retail shareholders. [But] the need...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lost City#Sonic#Warner Bros#North American#Covid#Fbtsod#Middle Eastern#Paramount
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Brazil
Country
China
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Country
Poland
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
Deadline

Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud And Hartbeat Productions Merge And Get $100M Investment From Abry Partners

Click here to read the full article. Kevin Hart’s two entertainment businesses, Hartbeat Productions and Laugh Out Loud, are merging into a single comedy-centered entity called Hartbeat. Along with the combination, the company is also announcing a $100 million investment by private equity firm Abry Partners. Nicolas Massard, a partner at Abry, will join the Hartbeat board. NBCUniversal’s Peacock, which signed a multi-year, first look deal with Laugh Out Loud and acquired an equity stake in 2020, will remain a shareholder. Thai Randolph, who led the capital raise and held the posts of president and COO of Laugh Out Loud and COO...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Deadline

72K+
Followers
28K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy