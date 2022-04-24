ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘We Are Lady Parts,’ ‘Landscapers’ Win at BAFTA TV Craft Awards

By Naman Ramachandran
Variety
 3 days ago
Channel 4 and Peacock’s “We Are Lady Parts” and Sky Atlantic and HBO Max’s “ Landscapers ” led the 2022 British Academy Television Craft Awards with three wins each.

“We Are Lady Parts,” a musical comedy about a Muslim female punk band, won writer – comedy for creator Nida Manzoor; PC Williams won for costume design and Aisha Bywaters won for scripted casting.

“Landscapers,” inspired by the story of a couple whose crime of killing her parents remained undiscovered for over a decade, won original music for Arthur Sharpe; photography and lighting; fiction for Erik Wilson; and production design for Cristina Casali, Robert Wischhusen-Hayes and Fabrice Spelta.

“It’s A Sin,” the 1980s set Channel 4 drama about five friends living in the shadow of AIDS, won director – fiction for Peter Hoar and editing: fiction for Sarah Brewerton. Kayleigh Llewellyn won writer – drama for the BBC’s “In My Skin.”

The TV Craft Special Award was presented to TripleC, the gateway organization that helps deaf, disabled, and neurodiverse creatives access the arts and media, by writer and disability advocate Jack Thorne. TripleC co-founder Cherylee Houston said in her acceptance speech: “We as a community have a wealth of exciting untold stories to bring to the screen. We need to see more deaf, disabled and neurodivergent people in-front of and behind the camera.”

The tone of the awards ceremony, which took place on April 24 at London’s The Brewery, was politically charged in more ways than one. In his opening speech, BAFTA chair Krishnendu Majumdar spoke strongly in favor of the institution of public service broadcasting, two cornerstones of which, the BBC and Channel 4, are currently facing existential challenges due to U.K. government policy.

“While we welcome and embrace evolution, we should also cherish public service broadcasting. It’s the bedrock of distinctiveness and independence of thought in this country. It’s the very fabric of our culture and values,” said Majumdar. “It’s been said – to poison a nation, poison its stories, we cannot let that happen. It’s too precious and should be above politics, we cannot afford to lose it.”

Majumdar also paid homage to the TV production teams working on the frontlines of conflict zones around the world, including Ukraine. In addition, Majumdar spoke about the sweeping changes the BAFTA has made with its diversity review and was scathing about the U.K. Home Secretary Priti Patel’s proposal to send asylum seekers to Rwanda.

“For too long our industry has been closed off for some people,” Majumdar said. “My father arrived on a boat from India in the 1960s and worked for 40 years for the NHS [National Health Service]. If he arrived today, he’d probably be sent to Rwanda and I wouldn’t be here. Growing up in the valleys of South Wales, I didn’t know anyone who worked in film or TV and there wasn’t anyone who looked like me on screen. We’re changing that.”

Awards host Mel Giedroyc made a jocular reference to U.K. Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries’ description of critics of Channel 4’s proposed sale as a “Leftie luvvie lynch mob” .

BAFTA, Oscar and Emmy nominated composer Daniel Pemberton, who presented the music award, also spoke out against the sale of Channel 4. In her acceptance speech, Manzoor thanked Channel 4 for believing in “We Are Lady Parts” when all the other broadcasters had passed on the project.

Giedroyc, an actor and comedian, bookended her routine with references to “Partygate,” where U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been fined by the police for COVID-19 lockdown violations and faces three separate enquiries into the matter.

The Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards, which will recognize all the other categories, including acting, will take place on May 8.

British Academy Television Craft Awards Nominees and Winners

EMERGING TALENT: FICTION SPONSORED BY SARA PUTT ASSOCIATES
WINNER: Adjani Salmon (Writer) – “Dreaming Whilst Black” – Big Deal Films/BBC Three
Nathan Bryon (Writer) – “Bloods” – Roughcut TV, Sky Studios/Sky One
Nida Manzoor (Writer/director) – “We Are Lady Parts” – Working Title Television/Channel 4
Runyararo Mapfumo (Director) – “Sex Education” – Eleven Film/Netflix

EMERGING TALENT: FACTUAL
WINNER: Adam Brown (Director) – “Into The Storm: Surfing To Survive (Storyville)” – Raw TV/BBC Four
Hugh Davies (Producer) – “Football’s Darkest Secret: The End Of Silence” – Insight TWI, Passion Pictures, Very Much So, Ventureland/BBC One
Poppy Begum (Director) – “Queens Of Rap” – Acme Films/Channel 4
Sophie Cunningham (Director/producer) – “Look Away” – Top Hat Productions/Sky Documentaries

EDITING: FICTION
Andrew John Mclelland – “Line Of Duty” – World Productions/BBC One
Dominic Strevens – “A Very British Scandal” – Blueprint Television/BBC One
Elen Pierce Lewis – “Landscapers” – Sister, South Of The River Pictures/Sky Atlantic
WINNER: Sarah Brewerton – “It’s A Sin” – Red Production Company/Channel 4

EDITING: FACTUAL
Anna Price – “Pandemic 2020” – Keo Films/BBC Two
WINNERS: Danny Collins, Mark Hammill – “9/11: Inside The President’s War Room” – Wish/art Films/BBC One
Doug Bryson – “Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing” – Owl Power/BBC Two
Emma Lysaght – “Grenfell: The Untold Story” – BBC Studios/Channel 4

TITLES & GRAPHIC IDENTITY
Ceri Sampson, Adam Wells, Steve Waugh – “Lions Series: South Africa 2021” – Sky Creative, Gotgotneed, Coffee & TV/Sky Sports Action
Hello Yes, Gary Redford – “All Creatures Great And Small” – Playground Television U.K./Channel 5
Paul Mcdonnell, Hugo Moss, Ben Hanbury, Tamsin Mcgee – “Around The World In 80 Days” – Slim Film + Television, Federation Entertainment/BBC One
WINNERS: Tim Jones, James Cross, Fantasista Utamaro, Ron Chakraborty, Kenji Kawai, Factory Fifteen – “Tokyo 2020” – BBC Sport, Nexus Studios/BBC One

COSTUME DESIGN
Adam Howe – “The Serpent” (Episode 1) – Mammoth Screen/BBC One
Ian Fulcher – “A Very British Scandal” – Blueprint Pictures/BBC One
WINNER: PC Williams – “We Are Lady Parts” – Working Title Television/Channel 4
Sinéad Kidao – “The Pursuit Of Love” – Moonage Pictures, Open Book Productions, Amazon Studios/BBC One

PHOTOGRAPHY & LIGHTING: FICTION SPONSORED BY SCREENSKILLS HIGH-END TELEVISION SKILLS FUND
WINNER: Erik Wilson – “Landscapers” – Sister, South Of The River Pictures/Sky Atlantic
James Friend – “Your Honor” – Moonshot Entertainment, King Size Productions, CBS Studios/Sky Atlantic
Mark Wolf “Time” – BBC Studios/BBC One
Oli Russell – “Sex Education” – Eleven Film/Netflix

PHOTOGRAPHY: FACTUAL SPONSORED BY THE FARM
Doug Anderson, Alex Vail – “Tiny World (Reef)” – Plimsoll Productions/Apple TV+
WINNER: James Incledon – “Liverpool Narcos” – Blast! Films/Sky Documentaries
John Shier, Dawson Dunning – “Earth At Night In Colour” – Offspring Films/Apple TV+
Phil Grabsky, Shoaib Sharifi – “My Childhood, My Country – 20 Years In Afghanistan” – Seventh Art Productions/ITV

MAKE UP & HAIR DESIGN
Catherine Scoble – “A Very British Scandal” – Blueprint Pictures/BBC One
Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener – “The Nevers” – Mutant Enemy, HBO/Sky Atlantic
WINNER: Deb Watson, Barrie Gower, Sarah Gower – “The Witcher” – Cinesite, Hivemind, Platige Image, Pioneer Stilking Images/Netflix
Lin Davie, Laura Flynn – “It’s A Sin” – Red Production Company/Channel 4

ENTERTAINMENT CRAFT TEAM SPONSORED BY HOTCAM
Chris Power, Mark Busk-Cowley, Andy Milligan, Shereen Shimmin, Catherine Land, Gurdip Mahal – “Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway “– Lifted Entertainment, Mitre Studios/ITV
Dave Davey, Elizabeth Honan, Benn Wyldeck, Casey Antwis – “The Masked Singer” – Bandicoot Scotland/ITV
David Bishop, Patrick Doherty, David Newton, Catherine Land, Richard Sillitto, Tom Young – “Strictly Come Dancing” – BBC Studios/BBC One
WINNERS: Nigel Catmur, Andy Deacon, Patrick Doherty, Kevin Duff, Simon Haw, Andrew Stokes – “The Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance” – BBC Studios/BBC One

ORIGINAL MUSIC
WINNER: Arthur Sharpe – “Landscapers” – Sister, South Of The River Pictures/Sky Atlantic
Carly Paradis – “Line Of Duty” – World Productions/BBC One
Jonathan ‘Elevated’ Olorunfemi – “The Outsiders?” – AFL Films/YouTube
Natalie Holt “Loki” – Marvel Studios/Disney+

SCRIPTED CASTING SPONSORED BY SPOTLIGHT
WINNER: Aisha Bywaters – “We Are Lady Parts” – Working Title Television/Channel 4
Andy Pryor – “It’s A Sin” – Red Production Company/Channel 4
Beverley Keogh, David Martin – “Time” – BBC Studios/BBC One
Lauren Evans – “Sex Education” – Eleven Film/Netflix

SOUND: FICTION
Howard Bargroff, Judi Lee-headman, Harry Barnes, Oliver Brierley, Adam Armitage, Jamie Caple – “Intergalactic” – Motion Content Group, Moonage Pictures, Tiger Aspect Productions/Sky One
James Bain, Robert Farr, Matthew Collinge, Matt Davies, Alyn Sclosa, Rob Prynne – “The Witcher” (Episode 1) – Cinesite, Hivemind, Platige Image, Pioneer Stilking Images/Netflix
WINNERS: Sound Team – “A Very British Scandal” – Blueprint Pictures/BBC One
Sound Team “Line Of Duty” – World Productions/BBC One

SOUND: FACTUAL
Conrad Fletcher, Julian Gough, Andy James, Andy Payne – “The Funeral Of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh” – BBC Studios/BBC One
Doug Dreger, Andrew Yarme, Nick Fry, Steve Speed, Hugh Dwan, James Evans – “Formula 1: Drive To Survive” – Box To Box Films/Netflix
Kate Hopkins, Jonny Crew, Paul Ackerman, Graham Wild – “Earth At Night In Colour” – Offspring Films/Apple TV+
WINNERS: Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Nas Parkash, Dan Johnson, Tae Hak Kim, Claire Ellis – “1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything” – Mercury Studios, On The Corner Films/Apple TV+

PRODUCTION DESIGN SPONSORED BY MICROSOFT
WINNERS: Cristina Casali, Robert Wischhusen-Hayes, Fabrice Spelta – “Landscapers” – Sister, South Of The River Pictures/Sky Atlantic
Cristina Casali – “The Pursuit Of Love” – Open Book Productions, Moonage Pictures, Amazon Studios/BBC One
François-Renaud Labarthe – “The Serpent” – Mammoth Screen/BBC One
Tom Sayer – “Vigil” – World Productions/BBC One

SPECIAL, VISUAL & GRAPHIC EFFECTS
Adam Inglis, Tom Payne, Sam Livingstone, Silja Momsen-livingstone – “Earth At Night In Colour” – Offspring Films/Apple TV+
WINNERS: Dadi Einarsson, Gavin Round, Aleksandar Pejic, Oliver Cubbage, Stefano Pepin, Jet Omoshebi – “The Witcher” (Episode 1)- Cinesite, Hivemind, Platige Image, Pioneer Stilking Images/Netflix
Jean-claude Deguara, Milk Vfx, Egg Vfx, Gareth Spensley, Real SFX – “Intergalactic” – Motion Content Group, Moonage Pictures, Tiger Aspect Productions/Sky One
Rob Harvey, Rasik Gorecha, Sam Reed, Alex Marlow, John Kennedy, Katherine Jamieson – “Black Holes: Heart Of Darkness” – BBC Studios, Science Unit/BBC Two

WRITER:COMEDY
Nathan Bryon, Paul Doolan – “Bloods” – Roughcut TV, Sky Studios/Sky One
WINNER: Nida Manzoor – “We Are Lady Parts” – Working Title Television/Channel 4
Stephen Merchant, Emma Jane Unsworth – “The Outlaws” – Big Talk Productions, Four Eyes Entertainment/BBC One
Sophie Willan – “Alma’s Not Normal” – Expectation/BBC Two

WRITER: DRAMA
Jack Thorne – “Help” – The Forge Entertainment, One Shoe Films/Channel 4
Jesse Armstrong – “Succession” – Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions, HBO/Sky Atlantic
WINNER: Kayleigh Llewellyn – “In My Skin” – Expectation/BBC Three
Russell T. Davies – “It’s A Sin” – Red Production Company/Channel 4

DIRECTOR: FACTUAL
Arthur Cary – “Surviving 9/11”- Top Hat Productions/BBC Two
James Newton – “Baby Surgeons: Delivering Miracles” – Wonderhood Studios/Channel 4
WINNER: James Newton -“Grenfell: The Untold Story” – BBC Studios/Channel 4
Jamie Roberts – “Four Hours At The Capitol” – Amos Pictures Ltd/BBC Two

DIRECTOR: MULTI-CAMERA
Matthew Griffiths – “Six Nations Rugby: Wales V England” – BBC Sport/BBC One
Nikki Parsons – “Strictly Come Dancing” – BBC Studios/BBC One
WINNER: Paul Dugdale – “Glastonbury Festival: Live At Worthy Farm” – BBC Studios, Driift Live/BBC Two
Paul Mcnamara – “ITV Racing: The Grand National” – ITV Sport/ITV

DIRECTOR: FICTION SPONSORED BY 3 MILLS STUDIOS
Lewis Arnold – “Time” – BBC Studios/BBC One
Marc Munden – “Help” – The Forge Entertainment, One Shoe Films/Channel 4
WINNER: Peter Hoar – “It’s A Sin” – Red Production Company/Channel 4
Will Sharpe – “Landscapers” – Sister, South Of The River Pictures/Sky Atlantic

SPECIAL AWARD
TripleC

"It Takes Two" is getting the movie treatment, with the project now set up at Amazon for priority development, Variety has learned exclusively. Variety reported in January that the game was being adapted for the screen. As previously reported, dj2 Entertainment will produce the film, with Seven Bucks Productions now boarding the project along with Amazon Studios. Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia will produce on behalf of Seven Bucks. According to sources, Dwayne could also star in the film, but nothing is official as of now. The film adaptation will follow May and...
IFC Films is moving its first pay television window to AMC+, in a bid by AMC Networks to carve out a weekly exclusive movie premiere every week of the year for its in-house streaming service. Under the new deal, announced on Tuesday, AMC+ will be the exclusive streaming home of movies from AMC Networks Film Group — which includes IFC Films, IFC Midnight and RLJE Films — in the "Pay 1" window, following theatrical and digital distribution. The films, premiering each Friday on AMC+, will stream 90 days after their initial theatrical release, but...
Netflix has acquired global rights to the YA romance "The Statistical Probability of Love At First Sight," starring Haley Lu Richardson and Ben Hardy. The film adaptation of Jennifer E. Smith's popular novel by the same name was financed and produced by ACE Entertainment, the producers of the "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" movies. Richardson ("Unpregnant") and Hardy ("6 Underground") star in the movie as Hadley and Oliver, two strangers who begin to fall for each other on a flight from New York to London. But, as the official logline explains, "Is it...
HBO announced Thursday that its series adaptation of Audrey Niffenegger's novel will premiere on Sunday, May 15. The six-episode drama will also be available to stream on HBO Max. Written by Doctor Who vet Steven Moffat, The Time Traveler's Wife will chronicle the "intricate and magical love story" between Clare Abshire (Game of Thrones' Rose Leslie) and Henry DeTamble (Sanditon's Theo James), the latter of whom is never in one place for very long.
Kenneth Branagh took home his first Oscar for best original screenplay for Belfast, adding to the coming-of-age film's accolades. Breakout star Jude Hill was also named best young actor at the Critics Choice Awards, where the film also earned the best ensemble award and best original screenplay. At BAFTA, Belfast won outstanding British film. The film was also nominated for best director...
"Viola Davis has been championing this movie as a producer since Day one," says TriStar Pictures President Nicole Brown at CinemaCon, introducing The Woman King at Sony's CinemaCon session. The historical epic is inspired by the true events that happened in The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries. Davis plays Nanisca and the movie hits theaters just in time for awards season on Sept. 16. While the pic's director Gina Prince-Bythewood came out to introduce the film, the whole session segued to an introduction to Davis,...
