‘We Are Lady Parts,’ ‘Landscapers’ Win at BAFTA TV Craft Awards

Channel 4 and Peacock’s “We Are Lady Parts” and Sky Atlantic and HBO Max’s “ Landscapers ” led the 2022 British Academy Television Craft Awards with three wins each.

“We Are Lady Parts,” a musical comedy about a Muslim female punk band, won writer – comedy for creator Nida Manzoor; PC Williams won for costume design and Aisha Bywaters won for scripted casting.

“Landscapers,” inspired by the story of a couple whose crime of killing her parents remained undiscovered for over a decade, won original music for Arthur Sharpe; photography and lighting; fiction for Erik Wilson; and production design for Cristina Casali, Robert Wischhusen-Hayes and Fabrice Spelta.

“It’s A Sin,” the 1980s set Channel 4 drama about five friends living in the shadow of AIDS, won director – fiction for Peter Hoar and editing: fiction for Sarah Brewerton. Kayleigh Llewellyn won writer – drama for the BBC’s “In My Skin.”

The TV Craft Special Award was presented to TripleC, the gateway organization that helps deaf, disabled, and neurodiverse creatives access the arts and media, by writer and disability advocate Jack Thorne. TripleC co-founder Cherylee Houston said in her acceptance speech: “We as a community have a wealth of exciting untold stories to bring to the screen. We need to see more deaf, disabled and neurodivergent people in-front of and behind the camera.”

The tone of the awards ceremony, which took place on April 24 at London’s The Brewery, was politically charged in more ways than one. In his opening speech, BAFTA chair Krishnendu Majumdar spoke strongly in favor of the institution of public service broadcasting, two cornerstones of which, the BBC and Channel 4, are currently facing existential challenges due to U.K. government policy.

“While we welcome and embrace evolution, we should also cherish public service broadcasting. It’s the bedrock of distinctiveness and independence of thought in this country. It’s the very fabric of our culture and values,” said Majumdar. “It’s been said – to poison a nation, poison its stories, we cannot let that happen. It’s too precious and should be above politics, we cannot afford to lose it.”

Majumdar also paid homage to the TV production teams working on the frontlines of conflict zones around the world, including Ukraine. In addition, Majumdar spoke about the sweeping changes the BAFTA has made with its diversity review and was scathing about the U.K. Home Secretary Priti Patel’s proposal to send asylum seekers to Rwanda.

“For too long our industry has been closed off for some people,” Majumdar said. “My father arrived on a boat from India in the 1960s and worked for 40 years for the NHS [National Health Service]. If he arrived today, he’d probably be sent to Rwanda and I wouldn’t be here. Growing up in the valleys of South Wales, I didn’t know anyone who worked in film or TV and there wasn’t anyone who looked like me on screen. We’re changing that.”

Awards host Mel Giedroyc made a jocular reference to U.K. Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries’ description of critics of Channel 4’s proposed sale as a “Leftie luvvie lynch mob” .

BAFTA, Oscar and Emmy nominated composer Daniel Pemberton, who presented the music award, also spoke out against the sale of Channel 4. In her acceptance speech, Manzoor thanked Channel 4 for believing in “We Are Lady Parts” when all the other broadcasters had passed on the project.

Giedroyc, an actor and comedian, bookended her routine with references to “Partygate,” where U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been fined by the police for COVID-19 lockdown violations and faces three separate enquiries into the matter.

The Virgin Media BAFTA TV Awards, which will recognize all the other categories, including acting, will take place on May 8.

British Academy Television Craft Awards Nominees and Winners

EMERGING TALENT: FICTION SPONSORED BY SARA PUTT ASSOCIATES

WINNER: Adjani Salmon (Writer) – “Dreaming Whilst Black” – Big Deal Films/BBC Three

Nathan Bryon (Writer) – “Bloods” – Roughcut TV, Sky Studios/Sky One

Nida Manzoor (Writer/director) – “We Are Lady Parts” – Working Title Television/Channel 4

Runyararo Mapfumo (Director) – “Sex Education” – Eleven Film/Netflix

EMERGING TALENT: FACTUAL

WINNER: Adam Brown (Director) – “Into The Storm: Surfing To Survive (Storyville)” – Raw TV/BBC Four

Hugh Davies (Producer) – “Football’s Darkest Secret: The End Of Silence” – Insight TWI, Passion Pictures, Very Much So, Ventureland/BBC One

Poppy Begum (Director) – “Queens Of Rap” – Acme Films/Channel 4

Sophie Cunningham (Director/producer) – “Look Away” – Top Hat Productions/Sky Documentaries

EDITING: FICTION

Andrew John Mclelland – “Line Of Duty” – World Productions/BBC One

Dominic Strevens – “A Very British Scandal” – Blueprint Television/BBC One

Elen Pierce Lewis – “Landscapers” – Sister, South Of The River Pictures/Sky Atlantic

WINNER: Sarah Brewerton – “It’s A Sin” – Red Production Company/Channel 4

EDITING: FACTUAL

Anna Price – “Pandemic 2020” – Keo Films/BBC Two

WINNERS: Danny Collins, Mark Hammill – “9/11: Inside The President’s War Room” – Wish/art Films/BBC One

Doug Bryson – “Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing” – Owl Power/BBC Two

Emma Lysaght – “Grenfell: The Untold Story” – BBC Studios/Channel 4

TITLES & GRAPHIC IDENTITY

Ceri Sampson, Adam Wells, Steve Waugh – “Lions Series: South Africa 2021” – Sky Creative, Gotgotneed, Coffee & TV/Sky Sports Action

Hello Yes, Gary Redford – “All Creatures Great And Small” – Playground Television U.K./Channel 5

Paul Mcdonnell, Hugo Moss, Ben Hanbury, Tamsin Mcgee – “Around The World In 80 Days” – Slim Film + Television, Federation Entertainment/BBC One

WINNERS: Tim Jones, James Cross, Fantasista Utamaro, Ron Chakraborty, Kenji Kawai, Factory Fifteen – “Tokyo 2020” – BBC Sport, Nexus Studios/BBC One

COSTUME DESIGN

Adam Howe – “The Serpent” (Episode 1) – Mammoth Screen/BBC One

Ian Fulcher – “A Very British Scandal” – Blueprint Pictures/BBC One

WINNER: PC Williams – “We Are Lady Parts” – Working Title Television/Channel 4

Sinéad Kidao – “The Pursuit Of Love” – Moonage Pictures, Open Book Productions, Amazon Studios/BBC One

PHOTOGRAPHY & LIGHTING: FICTION SPONSORED BY SCREENSKILLS HIGH-END TELEVISION SKILLS FUND

WINNER: Erik Wilson – “Landscapers” – Sister, South Of The River Pictures/Sky Atlantic

James Friend – “Your Honor” – Moonshot Entertainment, King Size Productions, CBS Studios/Sky Atlantic

Mark Wolf “Time” – BBC Studios/BBC One

Oli Russell – “Sex Education” – Eleven Film/Netflix

PHOTOGRAPHY: FACTUAL SPONSORED BY THE FARM

Doug Anderson, Alex Vail – “Tiny World (Reef)” – Plimsoll Productions/Apple TV+

WINNER: James Incledon – “Liverpool Narcos” – Blast! Films/Sky Documentaries

John Shier, Dawson Dunning – “Earth At Night In Colour” – Offspring Films/Apple TV+

Phil Grabsky, Shoaib Sharifi – “My Childhood, My Country – 20 Years In Afghanistan” – Seventh Art Productions/ITV

MAKE UP & HAIR DESIGN

Catherine Scoble – “A Very British Scandal” – Blueprint Pictures/BBC One

Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener – “The Nevers” – Mutant Enemy, HBO/Sky Atlantic

WINNER: Deb Watson, Barrie Gower, Sarah Gower – “The Witcher” – Cinesite, Hivemind, Platige Image, Pioneer Stilking Images/Netflix

Lin Davie, Laura Flynn – “It’s A Sin” – Red Production Company/Channel 4

ENTERTAINMENT CRAFT TEAM SPONSORED BY HOTCAM

Chris Power, Mark Busk-Cowley, Andy Milligan, Shereen Shimmin, Catherine Land, Gurdip Mahal – “Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway “– Lifted Entertainment, Mitre Studios/ITV

Dave Davey, Elizabeth Honan, Benn Wyldeck, Casey Antwis – “The Masked Singer” – Bandicoot Scotland/ITV

David Bishop, Patrick Doherty, David Newton, Catherine Land, Richard Sillitto, Tom Young – “Strictly Come Dancing” – BBC Studios/BBC One

WINNERS: Nigel Catmur, Andy Deacon, Patrick Doherty, Kevin Duff, Simon Haw, Andrew Stokes – “The Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance” – BBC Studios/BBC One

ORIGINAL MUSIC

WINNER: Arthur Sharpe – “Landscapers” – Sister, South Of The River Pictures/Sky Atlantic

Carly Paradis – “Line Of Duty” – World Productions/BBC One

Jonathan ‘Elevated’ Olorunfemi – “The Outsiders?” – AFL Films/YouTube

Natalie Holt “Loki” – Marvel Studios/Disney+

SCRIPTED CASTING SPONSORED BY SPOTLIGHT

WINNER: Aisha Bywaters – “We Are Lady Parts” – Working Title Television/Channel 4

Andy Pryor – “It’s A Sin” – Red Production Company/Channel 4

Beverley Keogh, David Martin – “Time” – BBC Studios/BBC One

Lauren Evans – “Sex Education” – Eleven Film/Netflix

SOUND: FICTION

Howard Bargroff, Judi Lee-headman, Harry Barnes, Oliver Brierley, Adam Armitage, Jamie Caple – “Intergalactic” – Motion Content Group, Moonage Pictures, Tiger Aspect Productions/Sky One

James Bain, Robert Farr, Matthew Collinge, Matt Davies, Alyn Sclosa, Rob Prynne – “The Witcher” (Episode 1) – Cinesite, Hivemind, Platige Image, Pioneer Stilking Images/Netflix

WINNERS: Sound Team – “A Very British Scandal” – Blueprint Pictures/BBC One

Sound Team “Line Of Duty” – World Productions/BBC One

SOUND: FACTUAL

Conrad Fletcher, Julian Gough, Andy James, Andy Payne – “The Funeral Of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh” – BBC Studios/BBC One

Doug Dreger, Andrew Yarme, Nick Fry, Steve Speed, Hugh Dwan, James Evans – “Formula 1: Drive To Survive” – Box To Box Films/Netflix

Kate Hopkins, Jonny Crew, Paul Ackerman, Graham Wild – “Earth At Night In Colour” – Offspring Films/Apple TV+

WINNERS: Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Nas Parkash, Dan Johnson, Tae Hak Kim, Claire Ellis – “1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything” – Mercury Studios, On The Corner Films/Apple TV+

PRODUCTION DESIGN SPONSORED BY MICROSOFT

WINNERS: Cristina Casali, Robert Wischhusen-Hayes, Fabrice Spelta – “Landscapers” – Sister, South Of The River Pictures/Sky Atlantic

Cristina Casali – “The Pursuit Of Love” – Open Book Productions, Moonage Pictures, Amazon Studios/BBC One

François-Renaud Labarthe – “The Serpent” – Mammoth Screen/BBC One

Tom Sayer – “Vigil” – World Productions/BBC One

SPECIAL, VISUAL & GRAPHIC EFFECTS

Adam Inglis, Tom Payne, Sam Livingstone, Silja Momsen-livingstone – “Earth At Night In Colour” – Offspring Films/Apple TV+

WINNERS: Dadi Einarsson, Gavin Round, Aleksandar Pejic, Oliver Cubbage, Stefano Pepin, Jet Omoshebi – “The Witcher” (Episode 1)- Cinesite, Hivemind, Platige Image, Pioneer Stilking Images/Netflix

Jean-claude Deguara, Milk Vfx, Egg Vfx, Gareth Spensley, Real SFX – “Intergalactic” – Motion Content Group, Moonage Pictures, Tiger Aspect Productions/Sky One

Rob Harvey, Rasik Gorecha, Sam Reed, Alex Marlow, John Kennedy, Katherine Jamieson – “Black Holes: Heart Of Darkness” – BBC Studios, Science Unit/BBC Two

WRITER:COMEDY

Nathan Bryon, Paul Doolan – “Bloods” – Roughcut TV, Sky Studios/Sky One

WINNER: Nida Manzoor – “We Are Lady Parts” – Working Title Television/Channel 4

Stephen Merchant, Emma Jane Unsworth – “The Outlaws” – Big Talk Productions, Four Eyes Entertainment/BBC One

Sophie Willan – “Alma’s Not Normal” – Expectation/BBC Two

WRITER: DRAMA

Jack Thorne – “Help” – The Forge Entertainment, One Shoe Films/Channel 4

Jesse Armstrong – “Succession” – Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries, Gary Sanchez Productions, HBO/Sky Atlantic

WINNER: Kayleigh Llewellyn – “In My Skin” – Expectation/BBC Three

Russell T. Davies – “It’s A Sin” – Red Production Company/Channel 4

DIRECTOR: FACTUAL

Arthur Cary – “Surviving 9/11”- Top Hat Productions/BBC Two

James Newton – “Baby Surgeons: Delivering Miracles” – Wonderhood Studios/Channel 4

WINNER: James Newton -“Grenfell: The Untold Story” – BBC Studios/Channel 4

Jamie Roberts – “Four Hours At The Capitol” – Amos Pictures Ltd/BBC Two

DIRECTOR: MULTI-CAMERA

Matthew Griffiths – “Six Nations Rugby: Wales V England” – BBC Sport/BBC One

Nikki Parsons – “Strictly Come Dancing” – BBC Studios/BBC One

WINNER: Paul Dugdale – “Glastonbury Festival: Live At Worthy Farm” – BBC Studios, Driift Live/BBC Two

Paul Mcnamara – “ITV Racing: The Grand National” – ITV Sport/ITV

DIRECTOR: FICTION SPONSORED BY 3 MILLS STUDIOS

Lewis Arnold – “Time” – BBC Studios/BBC One

Marc Munden – “Help” – The Forge Entertainment, One Shoe Films/Channel 4

WINNER: Peter Hoar – “It’s A Sin” – Red Production Company/Channel 4

Will Sharpe – “Landscapers” – Sister, South Of The River Pictures/Sky Atlantic

SPECIAL AWARD

TripleC