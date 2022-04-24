ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ Wins Another Weekend as Korea Box Office Is Slow to Respond to Reduced Restrictions

By Patrick Frater
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oBv8U_0fIoddE000

Click here to read the full article.

Cinemas in South Korea received the good news last week that anti-COVID measures, including reduced seating capacity and bans on consumption of food and drink, were to end. But audiences reacted gingerly.

“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” led the box office for a second weekend with $1.63 million, a drop of 44% from its opening weekend, and a 12-day cumulative of $6.55 million. Its three-day score represented 42% of the total weekend market and was more than $1 million more than the second placed film. It pointed to a continuation of a market that is hit driven and propelled by specific titles, rather than a mass return to cinemas.

The nationwide aggregate for the weekend was $3.89 million, down on the previous weekend’s $4.07 million, and still within a deeply depressed range that has persisted through all of February and March.

While Korean audiences remain cautious, the country’s film distributors are beginning to set release dates for new movies and some of the stalled titles that they have been holding back in the hope of better times. Now that conditions are improving, fantasy action film “Alien” and much-delayed “Emergency Declaration” have also both penciled in summer dates.

“Broker” and “Decision to Leave,” both of which have been selected for main competition in Cannes, were confirmed as getting June theatrical releases in Korea. Patriotic naval battle film “Hansan” will be given a release in July. It is the second film in a trilogy by director Kim Han-min, with the first being 2014’s “Roaring Currents,” which holds the record as the highest grossing Korean film of all time.

The latest weekend’s releases were a mix of new Korean and foreign titles and the re-release of a beloved Hong Kong classic.

Korean-made “ Air Murder ” took second place with $516,000 ahead of another local title “ The Anchor ” (aka “Aeng Keo”) with $514,000.

Released on Friday, “Air Murder” is the dramatization of real events that took place in 2011 when a household deodorant aerosol was responsible for causing lung damage and killing several people. The major scandal only came to an end in 2016 with the publication of a detailed report that apportioned blame and was followed by the jailing of some responsible.

“The Anchor” is a mystery thriller about a tip-off that happens before a murder. It released on Wednesday and accumulated $832,000 over five days.

American title, “The Lost City” also released on Wednesday. It earned $320,000 over the weekend and $498,000 over five days.

“Sonic the Hedgehog 2” slipped to fifth place with a third weekend score of $281,000. That lifted its cumulative to $1.87 million.

Concert film and documentary “Seventeen Power of Love: The Movie” featuring K-pop band Seventeen took sixth place with $219,000 over the weekend and $325,000 over five days.

Long-running “Demon Slayer The Movie: Mugen Train” earned another $104,000, in seventh place, extending its total since Jan. 27, 2022, to $16.8 million.

In eighth place, re-released Wong Kar-wai classic “Chungking Express” earned $43,300 from 100 screens. Japanese hit “Jujutsu Kaisen Zero” added $38,000 to extend its cumulative to $4.89 million, earned over two months.

U.S. animation “The Bad Guys” earned $31,000 from previews and grabbed tenth place. The film releases properly on May 4.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Box Office: ‘The Bad Guys’ Topples ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ With $24 Million Debut

Click here to read the full article. Universal’s kid-friendly caper “The Bad Guys” pulled off a heist for the ages, capturing the No. 1 spot at the domestic box office. The animated comedy has collected $24 million from 4,009 North American theaters in its debut, enough to take the crown from “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.” In its second weekend of release, the latest chapter in the “Harry Potter” prequel series plummeted to third place with $14 million, a troubling sign for the Warner Bros.’ Wizarding film franchise. After a steep 67% decline, “The Secrets of Dumbledore” has generated $67...
MOVIES
Variety

Disney Refuses to Cut 12 Seconds of ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Dialogue About Lesbian Moms, Says Saudi Arabia

Click here to read the full article. Saudi Arabia’s cinema classification board is disputing reports that the upcoming Marvel tentpole “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” has been banned in the country due to a gay character played by Xochitl Gomez. The movie finds “The Baby-Sitters Club” actor making her debut as America Chavez in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Nawaf Alsabhan, Saudi Arabia’s general supervisor of cinema classification, told AFP (via The Guardian) that Disney is unwilling to remove “barely 12 seconds” from the film in which Gomez’s character refers to her “two moms.” “It’s just her talking about her...
MOVIES
Variety

IFC Films Moves First Pay Window to Sister Streamer AMC+, Which Unveils Plan for Weekly Movie Premieres

Click here to read the full article. IFC Films is moving its first pay television window to AMC+, in a bid by AMC Networks to carve out a weekly exclusive movie premiere every week of the year for its in-house streaming service. Under the new deal, announced on Tuesday, AMC+ will be the exclusive streaming home of movies from AMC Networks Film Group — which includes IFC Films, IFC Midnight and RLJE Films — in the “Pay 1” window, following theatrical and digital distribution. The films, premiering each Friday on AMC+, will stream 90 days after their initial theatrical release, but...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Warner Bros. Removes ‘Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore’ Dialogue About Gay Relationship for China

Warner Bros. confirmed it has removed some dialogue from Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore to appease the Chinese government. The studio has taken out clear references to Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) and Gellert Grindelwald’s (Mads Mikkelsen) romantic past.More from The Hollywood ReporterChina Box Office: 'Fantastic Beasts 3' Opens to $10M Amid Mass Cinema ShutdownsBox Office: 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' Booms With $72M Bow, 'Ambulance' DOA'Navalny' Director Talks Shooting Harrowing Russian Dissident Doc: "We Were Catching Something Remarkable and Historic" The lines “I was in love with you” and “the summer Gellert and I fell in love” officially make it canon for...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Shannon
EW.com

Animated animal outlaws best viking prince Alexander Skarsgård and meta Nicolas Cage at the box office

Animated animal outlaws pulled off the ultimate movie heist this week, besting a Viking prince and meta Nicolas Cage at the box office. Universal Pictures' animated family adventure comedy The Bad Guys debuted at No. 1 at the domestic box office this week, earning $24 million in North America, according to Comscore. Sam Rockwell, Craig Robinson, Awkwafina, Marc Maron, Richard Ayoade, and Zazie Beetz lend their voices to film, which follows a notorious group of critter criminals who must pull off their most challenging con yet after they're finally caught by authorities: becoming model citizens.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

The Bad Guys Finish First As The Animated Film Takes Down Fantastic Beasts 3 At The Box Office

David Yates' Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore did not get off to a great start at the box office. As reported last Sunday, the blockbuster set an opening weekend low for the Wizarding World franchise, and the news generated a whole lot of concern about the future of the Fantastic Beasts series. Now, things are looking even starker for the movie, as Pierre Perifel's animated The Bad Guys arrived in theaters and not only blew the movie out of the #1 slot, but pushed it down to third place.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Ezra Miller Arrest Prompts Emergency Warner Bros. Meeting About Star’s Future

Click here to read the full article. Will Smith isn’t the only Hollywood star facing career backlash in the wake of a public outburst. On March 30, Warner Bros. and DC executives held an emergency impromptu meeting to discuss Ezra Miller’s future with the studio following The Flash star’s recent arrest for disorderly conduct and harassment. According to a knowledgeable source, the consensus in the room was to hit pause on any future projects involving Miller including possible appearances in the DC Extended Universe. The studio has more than a year before it has to make any hard decisions about a potential...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

‘Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore’ Continues Conjuring Franchise-Low Returns at the Box Office

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore has come out and fans of the series are either put off by the controversy surrounding much of the movie and franchise as a whole or just not interested in heading to theaters. Why? Well, because the film is still at a series low. Despite being ranked #1 overall international title for the third consecutive weekend with $38.3m on 24,617 screens and in 67 overseas markets, it still hasn't reached the level of success the previous films in the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them series has.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantastic Beasts#Cannes#Korea Box Office#Korean
Variety

Netflix Acquires YA Romance ‘The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight,’ Starring Haley Lu Richardson and Ben Hardy

Click here to read the full article. Netflix has acquired global rights to the YA romance “The Statistical Probability of Love At First Sight,” starring Haley Lu Richardson and Ben Hardy. The film adaptation of Jennifer E. Smith’s popular novel by the same name was financed and produced by ACE Entertainment, the producers of the “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” movies. Richardson (“Unpregnant”) and Hardy (“6 Underground”) star in the movie as Hadley and Oliver, two strangers who begin to fall for each other on a flight from New York to London. But, as the official logline explains, “Is it...
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Variety

James Gunn: Chris Pratt Will ‘Never Be Replaced’ in MCU Due to ‘Utterly False Beliefs About Him’

Click here to read the full article. James Gunn took a stand on social media against fans calling for Chris Pratt to be replaced as Star Lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Pratt made his debut as the character in Gunn’s “Guardians of the Galaxy.” The director worked with the actor again for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” and is directing him in the upcoming third “Guardians” movie and a “Guardians” Christmas special. Pratt has come under fire over the years due to his involvement with the Hillsong Church, which many celebrities have condemned for being anti-LGBTQ. After one Twitter...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Avatar 2’ Expected to Preview at CinemaCon

While Disney is keeping tight-lipped, CinemaCon attendees are expected to get a first glimpse at James Cameron’s wildly anticipated Avatar sequels — the first of which is scheduled to open Dec. 16 — during its slate presentation Wednesday at the theater owners confab. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, projector maker Christie and Cameron’s Lightstorm Entertainment announced their 16-year partnership includes collaborating on advancing theatrical display capabilities for 3D and high frame rates for Avatar 2.More from The Hollywood ReporterTheater Owners Chief Warns Hollywood: Day-and-Date Releases Are "Dead as a Serious Business Model"Sony Unveils Exclusive Footage of 'Bullet Train,' 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' at...
LAS VEGAS, NV
People

Venom 3 and a New Ghostbusters Movie Are in the Works: Report

Venom 3 and another Ghostbusters film are on the way!. A third Venom movie is in the works following the huge success of the 2018 original and its 2021 sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Variety reported on Monday. Sony Pictures also announced, per Variety, that another addition to the...
MOVIES
Variety

Netflix Top 10: ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’ Dethrones ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2

Click here to read the full article. Limited series “Anatomy of a Scandal” has ended “Bridgerton” Season 2’s reign as the No. 1 English-language TV series on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s newly release Top 10 rankings. For the week of April 18-April 24, “Anatomy of a Scandal” was viewed for 75.6 million hours in its second week of availability, while “Bridgerton” racked up 46 million and landed in the No. 2 slot on the list for the first time since it debuted the week of March 21. In third was new limited series “Conversations With a Killer: The John...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Sonic The Hedgehog 2,’ ‘Fantastic Beasts,’ ‘The Lost City’ Battle Atop U.K. Box Office

Click here to read the full article. It was a three way battle at the U.K. and Ireland the past weekend with Paramount’s “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” edging past Warner Bros.’ “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore” and another Paramount release “The Lost City” to top the box office. In its fourth weekend, “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” moved up from third place the previous week to claim the top spot with £1.63 million ($2 million), according to numbers released by Comscore. The animated sequel now has a total of £20.2 million. Not far behind in its third weekend was “Fantastic Beasts: The...
MOVIES
Variety

Protagonist Pictures Boards Riley Keough’s Cannes Title ‘War Pony’

Click here to read the full article. Protagonist Pictures have boarded Riley Keough’s directorial debut “War Pony” (previously known as “Beast.”) Keough (“Mad Max: Fury Road”) co-directed the feature with Gina Gammell (“Manodrome”). It is set to premiere at Cannes next month in the Un Certain Regard strand of the festival. Protagonist will rep international sales on the project while CAA Media Finance is handling North American sales. Inspired by real events and starring Jojo Bapteise Whiting and LaDainian Crazy Thunder, “War Pony” tells the story of two boys – 23-year-old Bill and 12-year-old Matho – growing up on Pine Ridge Reservation...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Blue Bloods’ Renewed for Season 13 at CBS

Click here to read the full article. “Blue Bloods” has been renewed for Season 13 at CBS, Variety has learned. The broadcaster’s Friday night cornerstone has been averaging 9.8 million viewers per episode this season, per CBS. Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez and Vanessa Ray star in the police drama. Kevin Wade, Ian Biederman, Brian Burns, Siobhan Byrne-O’Connor, Dan Truly and Selleck serve as executive producers. The series is produced by CBS Studios. “America’s favorite first family of law enforcement is back for season 13,” said Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment. “The Reagans possess an...
TV SERIES
Variety

Hong Kong Protest Documentary ‘Blue Island’ Picked up for North America Ahead of HotDocs Debut

Click here to read the full article. New York-headquartered documentary distributor Icarus Films has picked up all North American rights to Hong Kong protest film “Blue Island.” The film plays this week at the HotDocs Documentary Festival in Toronto, Canada. Directed by Chan Tze Woon (“Yellowing”), the film confronts the large-scale protests in Hong Kong, describing events through a mix of documentary footage and filmed reenactments. The distributor has not yet elaborated release plans, but says that it is taking booking requests from museums, arts organizations, film festivals and theaters across North America. “A new wave of young people took back the streets,...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

59K+
Followers
51K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy