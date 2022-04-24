ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Titans named among best potential landing spots for Kadarius Toney

By Mike Moraitis
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TRAJb_0fIockVi00

The New York Giants are reportedly shopping 2021 first-round pick and wide receiver, Kadarius Toney, and in a recent article we made the case that the Tennessee Titans should at least explore a trade for him.

In an article listing the best potential landing spots for Toney, Pro Football Focus’ Eric Eager named the Titans as one of them, along with the Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets and New England Patriots.

Here’s what he had to say about Toney to the Titans:

The Titans have lacked a No. 3 receiver for a while, and after swapping out Julio Jones for a recovering Robert Woods, they are in the same position again this offseason. With some evidence that Derrick Henry is not going to be as dominant as he had been over the previous three seasons (age, injury, poor offensive line play), this offense has to evolve some. Toney helps it do that.

Toney would be a great fit in Tennessee. He can line up outside or in the slot, and he has the kind of speed that would provide a deep threat for quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

Another reason Toney would be attractive is the fact that he comes cheap, which is great for a Titans team strapped for cash. The 23-year-old has cap hits of $3.1, $3.7 and $4.3 million over the next three years, and as a first-round pick the Titans will have a fifth-year option with him.

Adding to all that, trading for Toney would knock one need off the Titans’ list going into the 2022 NFL draft.

The Florida product comes with some character concerns, but the Titans have a strong enough culture to help guide Toney and aid him in becoming the star player we believe he has the potential to be.

As far as what it’ll cost to land Toney is concerned, chances are it won’t be less than a mid-round pick. I’d be willing to go as high as a 2023 second-rounder, though.

Comments / 0

