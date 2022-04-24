ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover Township, PA

10-15 motorcycles involved in wreck on Route 22 in Hanover Twp.

By 69 News
WFMZ-TV Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHANOVER TWP. Pa. - A section of Route 22 East was shut down Sunday afternoon due to a crash involving about a dozen motorcycles,...

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 19

Black eagle
2d ago

lots of this rookies don't realize that they have to respect the motorcycle, the confidence it what kill the Cat....it's all about respect...good luck

Reply
5
Elizabeth Parker
2d ago

I have seen young people riding crotch rockets on 22 up in the air on one wheel, and man they were movin over the years!

Reply
7
jonathan hodges
2d ago

That why it does not pay too show off. I guess they didn't call a meeting before they left the last destination. Everyone would know where to be whose in charge and the order number they were. It like horseplay, Fun until someone get hit in the Eye. The wreckage of Motorcycle 🏍 . Get the Troopers involved like going to the ER you be there until they finish with You. I hope they had a trailer following or this will be an expensive ride for some. Getting thier bike home and Fixed and it probably not thier Fault. That what happen when you ride in a pack, not everyone has the same experience level. We found this out. Hoping all cyclist learn something from. this Flasico.

Reply
7
YourErie

Motorcyclist critically injured in accident

Update: The motorcyclist has died following the Wednesday evening accident. A motorcyclist is critically injured after being hit by a car on the interstate. According to Erie County 911, calls for emergency personnel went out around 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20. It happened near the West Grandview overpass near the ramp on Interstate 79 […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Search for two involved in a vehicle hit-and-run

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for two people they say were involved in a vehicle hit-and-run in Wilkes-Barre. According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, on Thursday the individuals pictured below struck two parked cars on North Main Street, then fled on foot. Anyone with information is asked to contact officer Morris (570) […]
WBRE

House fire leads to drug discovery by firefighters

WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A house fire lead to drug charges for a man in Union County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, fire crews responded to a report of a house fire in the 600 block of Leiser Road in White Deer Township. Officials say the Warrior Run Fire Company located several drug […]
UNION COUNTY, PA
#Motorcycle#Route 22#Traffic Accident
Daily Voice

Deadly Construction Accident Reported In South Jersey (DEVELOPING)

A construction worker died in an accident Friday, April 15 in South Jersey, according to initial and developing reports. It happened on Route 73 and Kresson Road in Vorhees Township sometime around 9:30 p.m., unconfirmed reports say. Further information was not immediately available. This story is developing. Check back to...
PennLive.com

Man dies after being crushed by granite slab in N.J. workplace accident

A 37-year old New Jersey man was killed Thursday after being struck by a slab of granite that fell on him at a South Brunswick facility, police said. Police responded to Empire Marble and Granite on Chris Court in South Brunswick around 3:28 p.m. on Thursday for a report of man trapped under a slab of concrete, according to a statement from South Brunswick Police Department. Upon arrival, officers found the man’s coworkers had removed much of the slab off of him, but he suffered serious injuries in the accident and EMS pronounced the worker dead at the scene, police said.

