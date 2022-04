The Chicago Bulls could be without one of their best players heading into a do-or-die Game 5 versus the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. On Tuesday, it was revealed by the league that two-time All-Star Zach LaVine entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Unfortunately for the Bulls and their fans, this comes a day before the team competes in an elimination game after going down 3-1 in their best of seven series following a 119-95 loss on Sunday.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO