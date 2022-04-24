Build Your Chest and Back With This Resistance Band Workout

If a heavy bench press or reverse fly on a pec deck sounds intimidating or you don't have access to a ton of equipment, you can still get an effective back and chest workout with an often-overlooked piece of gear: a resistance band (or two!).

Resistance band exercises are the perfect way to add additional resistance to your push and pull muscle days, especially for beginners, says Tatiana Scott, CPT , personal trainer, founder of Fit With Curves and host of our 4-Week Resistance Band Challenge.

Combining chest and back moves into a single session is an efficient way to make sure your workouts are balanced. If the muscles in your back that help you pull aren't as strong as the muscles in your chest that help you push, this muscle imbalance can lead to aches, pain and injuries.

Scott created this back and chest resistance band workout as part of our 4-Week Resistance Band Challenge, but you can do this routine even if you're not participating in the rest of the month-long program.

If you're doing the challenge, follow the weekly rep scheme below. If you're doing this workout on your own, increase or decrease the reps and sets based on your fitness level. You should be able to finish all the reps with good form, but the last two should feel challenging.

In between sets and exercises, rest for 20 to 40 seconds. You won't feel fully rested (like you were before your workout), but you should feel ready to tackle the next set.

Try This Resistance Band Back and Chest Workout

For this workout, you'll need a mini loop and a long loop band. If you only have one type of band, check out the modifications below each exercise.

To incorporate a mini band, anchor one end at your sternum and the other in the position described above (upper arm parallel to the floor and forearm perpendicular to it). Then, do the same number of presses on each side.

To incorporate a mini band, loop one end around your right hand and grab the other with your left. Start with both hands extended straight out in front of your chest, then pull your right hand back to your right shoulder, keeping your elbow close to your body. Do the same number of reps on each side.

You can also do this exercise with a mini loop band. Wrap the band around one foot and hold the other end with the hand on the same side. Make sure to switch hands when you switch legs.

You can also do this move with a long loop resistance band or one with handles, as long as you're able to safely anchor it to a spot above your head.