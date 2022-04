Francis Ngannou has provided some clarity as to what he wants from the Ultimate Fighting Championship regarding contract negotiations. “The Tyson Fury fight has to be part of the discussion,” Ngannou said during on appearance on "The MMA Hour" on Monday. “That’s not an option. It has to be part of the discussion, because if that’s not part of the discussion now, it will never be. If I sign another contract now, and basically the same model of a contract, I’m screwed. It’s not happening ever. So we have to figure out a way to implement this into a contract.”

