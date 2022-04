I-495 Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Freddie

A stretch of the Long Island Expressway is closed early Sunday afternoon, April 24.

The lanes are closed on the westbound side at Exit 33 in Nassau County.

The closure is for an investigation following a serious crash, Nassau County Police said just before 1:30 p.m.

Police did not note how long the closure may last.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

