ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly: Out of Sunday's lineup

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Kelly is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
City
Phoenix, AZ
State
New York State
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Add RHP Reyes Moronta to the Roster

The Dodgers had a series of moves before their finale against the Padres on Sunday afternoon. There was already an early report that southpaw Darien Nunez would need to undergo Tommy John surgery, meaning that he would be out for the season. But they also added Reyes Moronta into the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

The NBA World Is Stunned By Steph Curry On Sunday

When’s the last time Steph Curry missed this many shots – two-point attempts, three-point attempts, free throws – in an NBA game?. The Golden State Warriors star is off on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round playoff series. Curry has missed four...
NBA
numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto not in Dodgers' Monday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Alberto is being replaced at second base by Max Muncy versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. In 13 plate appearances this season, Alberto has a .231 batting average with a .462 OPS and 2...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madison Bumgarner
numberfire.com

Padres leave C.J. Abrams off Sunday lineup

The San Diego Padres did not list C.J. Abrams as a starter for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Abrams will take the afternoon off while Ha-Seong Kim starts at shortstop and bats ninth against the Dodgers. Our models project Abrams to make 343 more plate appearances this season,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Takes seat Tuesday

Ahmed is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers. He'll sit for the second time in five games since he returned from a season-opening stint on the injured list while recovering from a shoulder injury. Geraldo Perdomo will draw the start at shortstop Tuesday, but Ahmed should see the bulk of the playing time at the position once his injury is further in the rearview mirror.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamondbacks#Mets
dodgerblue.com

Recap: Walker Buehler Throws Complete Game In Dodgers’ Shutout Win Against Diamondbacks

The Los Angeles Dodgers jumped on Merrill Kelly early and received a complete game from Walker Buehler in a 4-0 shutout of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Kelly faced trouble a mere nine pitches into the game as he walked Mookie Betts and followed that by allowing consecutive doubles to Freddie Freeman and Trea Turner. Turner’s scored Betts and extended his on-base streak to 35 games.
PHOENIX, AZ
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Gavin Lux Frustrated By Rushing Throw In Diamondbacks Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers hit into five costly double plays in their 5-3 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night, which overshadowed a throwing error by Gavin Lux in the third inning. Will Smith’s three-run double from the first inning still represented the only scoring in the game before...
PHOENIX, AZ
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Recall RHP Andre Jackson For Diamondbacks Series

The Dodgers are headed out to the desert today to take on the Diamondbacks for the first time this season. Coming off of a series win against the Padres, they’ll look to continue that run against another NL West team. This time they’ll be doing it against an Arizona team that has struggled through the first part of the season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Ketel Marte batting second for Diamondbacks Monday

The Arizona Diamondbacks will start Ketel Marte at second base for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Marte will bat second and play second base while Geraldo Perdomo moves over to third base and Sergio Alcantara takes the afternoon off. Marte has a $2,800 salary on FanDuel and is...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ian Kennedy: Works out of jam, wins

Kennedy (1-1) allowed one hit and an intentional walk while striking out one over a scoreless eighth inning to pick up the win over the Dodgers on Tuesday. Kennedy replaced Joe Mantiply, who allowed a single to Freddie Freeman to open the frame, then ran into his own trouble. After an out and a double, he walked Max Muncy before inducing a double-play grounder. Kennedy has allowed five hits, a home run, four walks and three runs over his last four outings, but he's earned three holds and win.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy