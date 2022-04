Ferrari should not have pitted Charles Leclerc in the closing stages of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, says former world champion Nico Rosberg.The Monegasque driver was hunting down Sergio Perez in second place heading into the final 10 laps of the Italian race, before he caught too much of a curb and spun into the wall.Fortunately, there was minimal damage to Leclerc’s car but Ferrari still decided to pit him straight away and replace his front wing.Leclerc was then forced to recover several places in the final few laps as he ended up finishing a disappointing sixth.And Rosberg feels his...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO