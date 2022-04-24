ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Piers Morgan reveals first snaps of him in his brand new TalkTV studio ahead of launch night clash with Donald Trump

By Beth Allcock
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

PIERS Morgan has revealed the first glimpse of his new TalkTV studio ahead of his debut Uncensored show.

The former Good Morning Britain frontman, 57, will lead his evening show with a world exclusive chat with former POTUS, Donald Trump.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43t5Re_0fIoT4K000
Piers Morgan has revealed the first glimpse of his Talk TV studio ahead of his debut show Credit: Talk TV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02D942_0fIoT4K000
The broadcaster urged his fans to 'chant' the channel numbers so they could remember them Credit: Talk TV

Previews of the interview have already caused a stir, with Trump storming out after Piers blamed his refusal to admit defeat in the 2020 vote for last year's deadly Capitol riots.

Now Piers has taken to his Instagram page to make sure fans can tune in on launch night.

Posing alongside a huge graphics board in his new studio, with the lights of London's Canary Wharf twinkling in the background, he stood on the sleek black stage.

Wearing a smart suit and tie, Piers spoke to camera as he said: "Here's the big question, if you are wondering 'how do I watch Piers Morgan Uncensored in the United Kingdom' well here it is," before reading off the channel numbers for broadcasters including Sky and Virgin.

He continued: "It couldn't be easier, read off the numbers, chant it all day long, think about nothing else. I can hear you."

Piers rounded off with the line: "Get it in that head, and tune in every night, Monday to Thursday."

In his video caption, he pleaded: "ATTENTION ALL UK VIEWERS!"

His loyal fans were quick to share their excitement, with one quizzing: "What time Piers?! I’ll set my Sky box to do a series link record!"

Another promised: "Will be watching every night 🙌🏻🙌🏻" as one wrote: "😂 Ohmm.. Chant it! 🧘‍♀️ Sky 526 ☁️ Virgin Media 627 📺 Freeview 237 🆓 Freesat 217 💺☘️🚀❤️🙏."

One then confessed: "So looking forward to this ❤️"

Another simply hailed the star a "King of TV," before one admitted: "I’ve written it down so I won’t forget !!!! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

Piers previously thanked Trump after the ex President said he would give the channel a "burst of ratings."

In the chat, Trump barked "turn the cameras off" - but later denied walking away and claimed the clip was "deceptively edited".

The former president has now doubled down on his remarks and released a second scathing statement slamming Piers.

He said: "Piers is off to a bad start, but thanks to me, he may get a final burst of big ratings before it all comes crashing down".

Unrelenting Piers shared the statement on his Twitter as he urged Trump to "take a chill pill".

He wrote: "Love these statements" followed by a love heart emoji.

The 75-minute interview will be screened on the launch show of Piers Uncensored on TalkTV on Monday at 8pm.

Trump and Piers have been friends for 15 years - but he was enraged by a series of critical comments the TV star has made about his conduct in office.

They clashed before the interview began, and again on camera.

Writing in The Sun, Piers told how the President stared at him with "undisguised fury" and was "almost foaming at the mouth".

Trump said to Piers: "You’re not real. You’re a fake." To which Piers replied: "No, I’m just brutally honest."

  • Watch Piers Morgan Uncensored on Monday 25th April on Sky 526, Virgin Media 627, Freeview 237, Freesat 217 or on Fox Nation in the US.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oEmVN_0fIoT4K000
The twinkling lights of London's Canary Wharf could be seen in the backdrop Credit: Talk TV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06qCil_0fIoT4K000
Piers' world exclusive chat with ex POTUS Donald Trump will air on his debut show tomorrow Credit: Not known, clear with picture desk
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d0wkq_0fIoT4K000
Piers has suggested the ex President 'stormed out' of their chat Credit: Not known, clear with picture desk

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The Sun Showbiz team?

Email digishowbiz@the-sun.co.uk or call us direct on 0207 782 4220 .

We pay for videos too. Click here to upload yours.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

I’m 30 and have a 21-year-old son – I never wanted to be a mom but my three boys mean the world to me

AGE is just a number – that also applies for mom Casey Douglas who has three teenage sons all over the age of 16 at just 30 years old. Taking to social media, Douglas, who shares her family's life on social media under the name Fantastic Foster Teen, revealed part of their story: "Telling everyone that I never wanted to birth children ..."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Ricky Gervais intro to Piers Morgan’s Donald Trump interview is one of the ‘worst things he’s done this year’, viewers say

Piers Morgan’s new show Uncensored aired on for the first time on TalkTV today (25 April), with a special introduction from comedian Ricky Gervais. In the surprise cameo ahead of the British broadcaster’s highly publicised Donald Trump interview, Gervais appeared briefly to wish Morgan “good luck” with his new series, which Morgan promises will “cancel cancel culture”.In the video Gervais said: “The producers of Piers Morgan’s new show contacted me and asked me if I’d like to be a guest. I said, ‘Definitely not.’”He added: “They said would you mind doing a quick video wishing him luck? I said,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Piers Morgan
Person
Donald Trump
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sky Tv#Talktv#Capitol#Piers Morgan Uncensored
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fox News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stunned' after royals 'shut the door,' book claims: 'Mutal addiction to drama'

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle "were really stunned" after the royal family "shut the door" following their decision to step back from "The Firm." The claim was made by a former adviser to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, who has written a new book about the British royal family coming out on April 26 titled "The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor – the Truth and the Turmoil."
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
405K+
Followers
21K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy