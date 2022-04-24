ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte ‘offers himself to PSG’ with Mauricio Pochettino to be sacked by French giants ‘imminently’

MAURICIO POCHETTINO will 'imminently' be removed as Paris Saint-Germain boss as the board 'wants him gone', according to reports in France

The bombshell comes just a day after PSG reclaimed the Ligue 1 title from Lille with a 1-1 draw with Lens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X8vcU_0fIoT3RH00
Mauricio Pochettino will soon be sacked as PSG boss, according to reports in France Credit: REUTERS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48EElT_0fIoT3RH00
Spurs boss Antonio Conte has offered himself to PSG on a two-year deal Credit: GETTY

According to Le Parisien, Pochettino will be 'imminently' removed - while Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has offered himself to PSG.

A meeting between PSG's directors and Pochettino found neither party are eager to continue their relationship.

Conte has offered to ditch Tottenham Hotspur less than a year after joining and settle on an initial two-year deal.

It would reportedly cost the Ligue 1 champions-elect £12.6million to sack Pochettino.

The Argentine has a year left on his current deal at the Parc des Princes.

France football icon Zinedine Zidane is also said to be high on PSG's managerial shortlist.

But the ex-Real Madrid coach is drawn to the idea of potentially replacing Didier Deschamps as France boss after the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Get French Football News, meanwhile, are also reporting that contact between Tottenham Chairman Daniel Levy and Pochettino 'has continued incessantly in recent months.'

Levy is said to be trying to convince Poch to return to the North London club.

But Poch is keeping "his cards close to his chest", for now.

The 50-year-old was one of the leading candidates to land the Manchester United job until earlier this week.

United were long-time admirers of Poch but decided to appoint Ajax boss Erik ten Hag ahead of next season.

Speaking in this a recent press conference, Pochettino said on his future: “I have 1 year left on my contract so logically it is not a question of desire but a question of contract.”

