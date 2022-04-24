ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horror mass Moto2 crash sees bike burst into fireball as riders run away from blaze with debris scattered all over track

By Joshua Mbu
 3 days ago

MOTO2 saw a horror mass crash Autodromo Internacional do Algarve with riders being forced to run away from a flame-engulfed bike.

With 15 laps to go in the race, a number of riders crashed as they approached the second corner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iyvdl_0fIoSvgX00
Eight riders were involved in an a horror crash in Moto2 with one bike bursting into flames Credit: GETTY
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j3VJm_0fIoSvgX00
Zonta Van Den Goorbergh's bike was engulfed in a shocking blaze Credit: GETTY
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DB8Wl_0fIoSvgX00
Riders managed to to flee to safety Credit: GETTY
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x7kgR_0fIoSvgX00
The track was slippery as a result of rain falling during the race Credit: GETTY
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zq7IY_0fIoSvgX00
Marshals extinguished the flame-engulfed bike Credit: GETTY

The specific part of the track saw a decrease in grip levels for the riders with rain falling during the race.

Riders were forced to flee as Zonta Van Den Goorbergh's bike dramatically went up in flames.

Race Marshals were forced to get involved and extinguish the blaze.

MotoGP has confirmed that all riders involved in the mass crash "are conscious."

Rider Cameron Beaubier has admitted the incident was "pretty scary" and is relieved everyone involved is safe.

Beaubier said: "It was pretty scary, to be honest. What matters is that we are all safe and well.

"There was a lot of chaos, it's a drag but things are what they are."

Italtrans' Joe Roberts claimed victory in Algarve.

The win moved the American up to fourth in the drivers standings.

Roberts is now level on points with Aron Canet, who failed to improve on the 49 points he has already picked up this season.

Jerez, Spain, is up next followed by Le Mans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tVt40_0fIoSvgX00
Jerez is up next

#Moto2#Le Mans#Autodromo Internacional#Motogp#Italtrans#American
RideApart

Royal Enfield Build Train Race Flat-Trackers Storm I-70 Half-Mile

Racing is back in full force and that includes Royal Enfield’s Build Train Race (BTR) Flat Track program. While the series hosted the "BTR Select" exhibition at the Volusia Half Mile on March 5, 2022, the first proper round of the 2022 season took place at the Odessa, Missouri’s I-70 Motorsports Park on April 23, 2022. With seven riders returning and eight new faces joining the BTR paddock, the full-grid race didn’t skimp on drama.
