ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Real reason Prince Harry fears Queen needs ‘protection’ is down to ANDREW, Palace insider claims

By Ed Southgate
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46a0VT_0fIoRhXO00

PRINCE Andrew is the reason Harry fears the Queen needs protection, Buckingham Palace aides reportedly believe.

The Duke of Sussex, 37, was furious at seeing his disgraced uncle walking by Her Majesty’s side at Prince Philip’s memorial, it was claimed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L3s6q_0fIoRhXO00
Prince Harry fears the Queen needs protection because of Prince Andrew, it is claimed Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H4R6u_0fIoRhXO00
The Queen has grown close to the Duke of York in recent months Credit: Getty - Contributor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QdXqG_0fIoRhXO00
The Queen was accompanied by the Duke of York at Prince Philip's memorial service Credit: AFP

Prince Harry failed to attend last month's service himself, citing security concerns.

But he told NBC on Wednesday how he wants to "protect" the Queen by ensuring she has the "right people" around her.

A Palace source told the Mirror: “Those images of Prince Andrew escorting the Queen to Westminster Abbey may have upset Harry, which is now believed to be one of the reasons he made such an astonishing remark.

“Harry is familiar with the Queen’s aides and there is no animosity at all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hlOJX_0fIoRhXO00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qxaWg_0fIoRhXO00

"The Palace were aware he might do an interview, but no one was expecting those sorts of comments.

“He seemed to be implying he had concerns over the Queen’s safety.

“There is a feeling this may be linked to Andrew who has grown quite close to his mother in recent months.”

We previously told how his comments were also perceived to be a dig at Palace “vipers” who drew up his Megxit deal.

And The Sun on Sunday today revealed Prince Andrew lunged at a former royal aide as she wore a t-shirt with a saucy slogan.

It comes after privacy-loving Prince Harry's latest TV interview, in which he claimed he wanted to protect the Queen by ensuring she had the “right people" around her.

He also refused to say if he would come to Britain for her Platinum Jubilee and dodged a question on whether he missed Prince William and Prince Charles.

Palace aides reportedly said he needs to "think before opening his mouth" after the interview.

Royal expert Angela Levin said Harry is trying to prove himself as superior to his brother.

She also suggested the Queen is deeply hurt after he snubbed her in the interview.

It is understood he had planned to use the interview to reveal he had been to visit the Queen — but The Sun broke the story last Friday.

An insider said: “His big moment was ruined because The Sun got there first.

“He had to come up with something else to make it worth the TV’s while.

“If he turns up at the Platinum Jubilee, everyone now knows he’ll go away and tell all in the US.

“It would be the most hurtful breach of trust, especially when the Queen tries to maintain a dignified silence about what happens behind closed doors.”

The Sun revealed how Harry met his grandmother secretly earlier this month for clear the air talks.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell foundation has been approached.

Comments / 1

Related
The US Sun

I’m 30 and have a 21-year-old son – I never wanted to be a mom but my three boys mean the world to me

AGE is just a number – that also applies for mom Casey Douglas who has three teenage sons all over the age of 16 at just 30 years old. Taking to social media, Douglas, who shares her family's life on social media under the name Fantastic Foster Teen, revealed part of their story: "Telling everyone that I never wanted to birth children ..."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
shefinds

Wait 'Til You Hear How Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are 'Snubbing' The Royal Family Now—This Is So Bad!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under fire for planning to fly to the Netherlands for the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games this weekend, just a few weeks after they refused to fly to the UK for Prince Philip’s memorial on March 29th due to ongoing disagreements about the level of security they would – or more accurately, would not – have. Their upcoming Holland trip for the Invictus Games, which will take place between April 16th and April 22nd – will be the first time the couple have been together in Europe since stepping down as senior royals – dubbed Megxit – over two years ago.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Meghan Markle
purewow.com

The Queen Reportedly Asked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Meet with This Royal Before Seeing Her

This past week, on their way to the 2022 Invictus Games, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a surprise stop in the U.K. to see Queen Elizabeth. According to the BBC, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a trip to Windsor Castle on Thursday, which marked the first time Markle had seen the monarch since 2020. While the visit was long overdue, many royal aficionados were still surprised, given that Prince Harry has claimed he wouldn't return to the U.K. until he was able to get police protection for himself and his family (which he is currently fighting for in British courts).
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buckingham Palace#British Royal Family#Uk#Nbc#Mirror#Megxit
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton's discreet curtsy to the Queen you didn't notice - watch

The Duchess of Cambridge was among the royal women who were seen curtsying to the Queen at Prince Philip's memorial service on Tuesday. Kate, who was sat with Prince William and their two elder children, showed her respect for the monarch as she subtly bobbed down into a low curtsy, when she saw the Queen walk arm-in-arm with Prince Andrew inside Westminster Abbey.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Princess Anne Shock: Queen Elizabeth's Daughter Is The Only Royal Close To Monarch's Exceptionality Not Heirs Prince Charles Or Prince William, Columnist Rod Liddle Says

Princess Anne is the only royal close to Queen Elizabeth's exceptionality which defines her reign. Princess Anne is way below the line of succession and is unlikely to be the next Queen after her mother, Queen Elizabeth II. However, many are rooting for her. English journalist Rod Liddle weighed in on the future of the monarchy and what the Princess Royal has that the heirs to the throne, Prince Charles and Prince William, lack.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Prince William Agreed To Give George, Charlotte And Louis Another Royal Sibling? Cambridge Pair Will Reportedly Never Copy Meghan Markle And Prince Harry

Kate Middleton is, without a doubt, one of the busiest members of the royal family lately. Reports have it that Prince William and his wife have a full schedule this year, especially with Queen Elizabeth focusing on her health in the past few months. In March, Kate Middleton and Prince...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Princess Diana Shock: Prince Charles’ Ex-Wife Shouldn’t Have Been Styled As A Princess? Prince William, Prince Harry’s Mom Reportedly Earned The Title Because Of This

Princess Diana is one of the most loved members of the royal family. Decades after her death, she was oftentimes likened to her daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton. Royal fans couldn’t help but imagine what the two women’s relationship would’ve been like if they had met. Royal experts have also pointed out some similarities between the two. But they are different in at least one aspect: their royal titles.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

George Clooney, Amal Alamuddin Fury: Couple Fighting After Visiting President Joe Biden? Money Monster Actor Allegedly Disappointed His Wife For Not Entering Politics

There is no denying that George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin are among the most talked-about couples in Hollywood today. The pair has been making it to the headlines over and over again, even if they continue to keep details of their marriage and personal life under wraps. Just like any...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Hello Magazine

The Queen's impossibly grand bed is like nothing we've seen before

The Queen now permanently resides at her impressive residence of Windsor Castle, and on Thursday, one of the eye-popping bedrooms at the castle was revealed on Instagram. The Royal Collection Trust shared a photograph inside of the King's Bedchamber featuring a mind-blowing bed which was originally made for Queen Victoria’s uncle, George IV and was used at Carlton House.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
405K+
Followers
21K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy