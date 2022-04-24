ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘They chose violence’ – Sky Sports F1 ‘troll’ Hamilton as Brit is lapped by Verstappen in Emilia Romagna horror show

By Jake Lambourne
The US Sun
 3 days ago
FANS have claimed that Lewis Hamilton was trolled by a brutal graphic during his disappointing outing at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

It was another nightmare display from the Mercedes driver who finished 13th in Sunday's race, which was won by his Red Bull rival Max Verstappen.

Fans believe this graphic showing how far Lewis Hamilton was behind Max Verstappen was uncalled for Credit: Not known, clear with picture desk
Verstappen won the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on Sunday, while Hamilton finished 13th Credit: Reuters

After finishing third in the 2022 season opener in Bahrain, he then finished tenth in Saudi Arabia before coming home in fourth in Australia last time out.

His horror show in Imola has left him in seventh place in the F1 standings, with the British legend a whopping 58 points behind leader Charles Leclerc.

To make matters worse worse for Hamilton, he was lapped by Dutch star Verstappen in lap 41.

And prior to letting the 24-year-old pass him, a graphic appeared on Sky Sports F1's broadcast of the race unjustly showing the gap between the two.

Hamilton, who is part of Sir Martin Broughton's consortium to buy Chelsea, was not in contention to pose a threat in the race in lap 39.

Still, the broadcast decided to show that Verstappen was leading him by more than 77 seconds.

Sharing a snap of the visual, one Twitter user posted: "F1 CHOSE VIOLENCE WITH THIS GRAPHIC."

Responding to the tweet, another fan replied: "Yeah that’s kinda rough. really necessary F1?"

This user then remarked: "No need, really no f***ing need."

A third added: "F1 woke up today and chose violence."

One shocked F1 supporter then said: "I don't know who decided to put that graphic but totally crazy."

Meanwhile one simply stated: "That's so mean."

Pinnacle man
2d ago

Hamilton has always been a joke that only had success because of his car. now he and Russell have the same car and only Russell gets points. bottas is getting his revenge too.

