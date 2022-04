In another higher-education victory for students, Amarillo College and Lubbock Christian University have worked together to smooth the process of transferring all qualifying credit hours between the schools. Historically, the schools have long been educational partners, but the decision announced earlier this week fortifies and formalizes their alliance. Previously, students in specific AC degree programs could then move smoothly to LCU; this agreement broadens the opportunity to include more students. ...

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 19 MINUTES AGO