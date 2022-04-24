ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
69-year-old Asian woman randomly punched in Chelsea, hate crime possible: cops

By Larry Celona, David Meyer
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

A creep randomly punched a 69-year-old Asian woman walking in Chelsea on Sunday morning — and cops are investigating the assault as a possible hate crime, according to the NYPD and law-enforcement sources.

The victim was strolling in the opposite direction of her attacker at the intersection of West 19th Street and Ninth Avenue in Manhattan when he slugged her unprovoked in the stomach, sources said.

The woman was rushed to Lenox Health Greenwich Village, while her assailant fled westbound on 19th Street on foot, sources said.

The victim was of Asian heritage, sources said.

Law-enforcement sources said the assault has been deemed a possible bias attack and that the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

New York Post

