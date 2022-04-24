ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Teresa Giudice says fiancé Luis Ruelas ‘changed’ her life in sweet birthday post

By Emily Selleck
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41FX5A_0fIoPiUX00
Teresa Giudice gushed over fiancé Luis “Louie” Ruelas in honor of his birthday on Saturday. Instagram/@teresagiudice

Teresa Giudice feels “blessed” to have fiancé Luis “Louie” Ruelas by her side.

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star gushed over the entrepreneur for his 47th birthday on Saturday, thanking him for changing her life.

“Happy Birthday🎂 my Love ❤️ you have no idea how you’ve changed my life,” Giudice, 49, captioned a sweet Instagram post, which showed the couple dining at a swanky restaurant in Turks and Caicos.

“I wake up everyday feeling blessed and go to bed every night fulfilled. You have shown my girls what true love is, you nurture my soul, make me feel beautiful & adored.”

Giudice – who shares daughters Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13, with ex Joe Giudice – went on to say that she’s “so thankful to the universe” for brining her and Ruelas together.

“I Love You today and all of my tomorrows,” she concluded her post. “Happy Happy Happy Birthday 🎂 this will be the best year yet.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QlC9n_0fIoPiUX00
“You have no idea how you’ve changed my life,” the reality star gushed.

Several fellow “Housewives” jumped in the comments section, with Caroline Rauseo writing, “Happy Birthday Louie 🥳🎉🎂😘 enjoy it to the fullest 🤍,” while Jennifer Aydin commented, ‘Happy birthday Louie! To know you is to love you! 🎉🎂🙋🏻‍♀️🙏🏻.”

“Real Housewives of New York City” alum Jill Zarin also sent well wishes, writing, “Happy birthday!!!” with “Real Housewives of Miami” star Alexia Nepola adding, “Im so happy for you .. best feeling in the world ❤️ You guys are beautiful together ! Happy Birthday Louie !”

Teresa kept the birthday love going on Sunday, sharing a photo of the two outside in their bathing suits.

“You are my paradise and I would happily get stranded on you for a lifetime ❤️,” she captioned it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3clzLc_0fIoPiUX00
Giudice celebrated his birthday with a night out.

Teresa and Ruelas got engaged in October 2021, one year after the two met and two months after she finalized her divorce from Joe.

However, her newfound romance hasn’t been without controversy as Ruelas has faced claims that he is “sex-obsessed,” was abusive in past relationships and has legal troubles over allegedly improper business practices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Au25_0fIoPiUX00
They dined at Provence by Eric restaurant in Turks and Caicos.

The accusations against Ruelas have been a major talking point during this season of “RHONY,” with Teresa engaging in several fights in defense of her man.

The latest happened during Tuesday’s episode, when the bride-to-be took a nasty dig at Margaret Josephs. She argued at the time that she was just trying to defend her fiancé against gossip.

Comments / 0

Related
bravotv.com

Milania Giudice Just Shared the Sweetest Photo with Dad Joe

Milania Giudice is sharing a look at her recent visit with her dad, Joe Giudice. The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughter took to Instagram to reveal a glimpse at her latest trip to the Bahamas to spend some quality time with her father. Her sisters Audriana and Gabriella also came along for the reunion.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Reality Tea

Joe Gorga Walks Off Real Housewives Of New Jersey Reunion Stage Over Feud With Niece Gia Giudice

It doesn’t look like things are getting any better for the first families of Real Housewives of New Jersey. This season, we saw Joe Gorga spar with his niece, Gia Giudice, over her father and Joe’s ex-brother-in-law, Joe Giudice. Things have been building since Gorga blasted Juicy for “[putting his] mother in her f—king grave” last […] The post Joe Gorga Walks Off Real Housewives Of New Jersey Reunion Stage Over Feud With Niece Gia Giudice appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Doctor Told Teresa Giudice She Wasn’t Allowed To Yell At Reunion Taping After Emergency Surgery

No one explodes at a reunion quite like Teresa Giudice, that’s just a fact of life. Since Season 1 of Real Housewives of New Jersey, she’s taken on Danielle Staub, members of her own family, and anyone else who questions her loyalty. Hey, she’s the one who pushed Andy Cohen back into his chair before […] The post Doctor Told Teresa Giudice She Wasn’t Allowed To Yell At Reunion Taping After Emergency Surgery appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margaret Josephs
Person
Teresa Giudice
Person
Joe Giudice
Us Weekly

Margaret Josephs: Andy Cohen Was ‘Agitated’ and Teresa Giudice Had ‘No Remorse’ at ‘Ugly’ ‘RHONJ’ Reunion

The claws are coming out. Despite Teresa Giudice apologizing to her Real Housewives of New Jersey castmates for ruining their Nashville dinner, Margaret Josephs admits there wasn’t much regret when they all reconnected at the reunion. “I just did the reunion and she doesn't have any remorse,” Margaret, 55, exclusively revealed on the Thursday, April […]
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Margaret Josephs Says Real Housewives Of New Jersey Producers Made Teresa Giudice Leave Nashville Cast House After Explosive Bar Fight

Kicked to the curb in Nashville? On the last episode of Real Housewives of New Jersey, we saw “table flip 2.0.” The ongoing feud between Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs came to a head on the cast trip in Nashville. While the entire cast has been gossiping about Tre’s man, Luis “Louie” Ruelas‘ questionable past, […] The post Margaret Josephs Says Real Housewives Of New Jersey Producers Made Teresa Giudice Leave Nashville Cast House After Explosive Bar Fight appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SERIES
Reality Tea

Dolores Catania Explains Why Teresa Giudice Had Emergency Surgery

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has been feuding with her co-stars over her fiancé, Luis “Louie” Ruelas. Margaret Josephs hasn’t been shy about questioning Louie’s past. There is the odd video of Louie on a beach with a group of men. When Louie tried to explain what the video was about, he […] The post Dolores Catania Explains Why Teresa Giudice Had Emergency Surgery appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiance#Happy Birthday#Real Housewives#Turks
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aydin Says The ‘RHONJ’ Reunion Was ‘Emotionally Draining’: ‘Andy Was Scolding Us’

While it’s still going to a few weeks before The Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion airs, the ladies filmed the season-ending special on March 31, and according to Jennifer Aydin, it was “action-packed”. During an appearance on Pay Attention, Puh-Lease! — HollywoodLife‘s Real Housewives podcast — on Monday, April 11, Jennifer told us “[the reunion] was very emotionally draining, and it was exhausting. It was a long day. There were many times where we were just talking in circles. Some resolution was made, [and] some was not”.
TV SHOWS
HollywoodLife

‘RHONJ’ Recap: Teresa Giudice Threatens To ‘Beat’ Margaret Josephs During Nashville Fight

Teresa Giudice nearly flipped a table during the April 12 episode of ‘RHONJ’, after Margaret Josephs called her a ‘disgusting liar’. Teresa Giudice‘s wild attack on Margaret Josephs finally aired in full during the April 12 episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and it was as shocking as the preview made it out to be. It all started when Teresa accused Margaret of talking to people in Luis Ruelas’ past and spreading information about him to the blogs. Margaret called Teresa a “disgusting liar”, and Teresa lost it.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Reality Tea

Jill Zarin Blames Daughter Ally Shapiro For Instagram Comment Asking Andy Cohen To Call Her For Real Housewives Spin-Off

Real Housewives of New York is responsible for putting Jill Zarin on the map. While the very wealthy housewife was already well-known on the NYC social scene, she helped start the franchise that quickly became a fan favorite. But by the end of her fourth season, Jill was at odds with all of her castmates and […] The post Jill Zarin Blames Daughter Ally Shapiro For Instagram Comment Asking Andy Cohen To Call Her For Real Housewives Spin-Off appeared first on Reality Tea.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bravotv.com

Melissa Gorga Shares Proof Her Sons Are Growing Up Fast

Melissa Gorga “cannot believe” how fast her children are growing up. The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member shared a sweet new snapshot with her sons, Gino and Joey, on Instagram, capturing how “kids change so quickly.”. On April 5, Melissa took to Instagram to showcase...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

Teresa Giudice will film ‘RHONJ’ reunion but won’t be able to yell

Not even an appendectomy will keep Teresa Giudice from filming the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” Season 12 reunion, but she won’t be at full capacity. The 49-year-old reality star’s oldest daughter, 21-year-old Gia, revealed on Instagram Live Wednesday afternoon that her mother will be present for the upcoming reunion taping alongside her co-stars.
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Tamra Judge Compares Teresa Giudice’s Fiance Luis Ruelas To Vicki Gunvalson’s Ex Brooks Ayers

Unfortunately for Teresa Giudice, the overwhelming consensus about her fiance Luis “Louie” Ruelas is not good. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has defended him all season from her castmates. But it’s not just her RHONJ cast members who are concerned for her. As reported by Heavy, Tamra Judge took to an episode of […] The post Tamra Judge Compares Teresa Giudice’s Fiance Luis Ruelas To Vicki Gunvalson’s Ex Brooks Ayers appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Reality Tea

Tamra Judge Reportedly Told Brandi Glanville That Denise Richards Tried To Hook Up With Her

The first Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip may be over, but that doesn’t mean the outlandish times are over. The second installment of RHUGT is right around the corner. And this time? It’s filmed at none other than Blue Stone Manor. Berkshire home of former Real Housewife of New York, Dorinda Medley. And I for […] The post Tamra Judge Reportedly Told Brandi Glanville That Denise Richards Tried To Hook Up With Her appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Joe Gorga Says Gia Giudice Is “Just Too Young” To Be Involved In Drama On Real Housewives Of New Jersey

Teresa Giudice has been raging this season on Real Housewives of New Jersey. Margaret Josephs asked questions about Teresa’s fiancé, Luis “Louie” Ruelas’ past. And then there was that bizarre video, which set the RHONJ cast talking. Teresa would like Margaret to butt out of her romance. Last season, Teresa spread an unfounded rumor that […] The post Joe Gorga Says Gia Giudice Is “Just Too Young” To Be Involved In Drama On Real Housewives Of New Jersey appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Gina Kirschenheiter Calls Shannon Beador’s Boyfriend “Very Aggressive” After Their Latest Fight On Real Housewives Of Orange County

If I’m being perfectly honest, the drama on Real Housewives of Orange County this season has been lukewarm at best. Noella Bergener and Heather Durbow fighting over pride cards? Dr. Jen Armstrong hosting a brain scanning event while her marriage to Ryan/Ryne Holliday falls apart? Gina Kirschenheiter trying to throw Shannon Beador under the bus […] The post Gina Kirschenheiter Calls Shannon Beador’s Boyfriend “Very Aggressive” After Their Latest Fight On Real Housewives Of Orange County appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Page Six

Page Six

99K+
Followers
11K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy