Teresa Giudice says fiancé Luis Ruelas ‘changed’ her life in sweet birthday post

Teresa Giudice gushed over fiancé Luis “Louie” Ruelas in honor of his birthday on Saturday. Instagram/@teresagiudice

Teresa Giudice feels “blessed” to have fiancé Luis “Louie” Ruelas by her side.

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star gushed over the entrepreneur for his 47th birthday on Saturday, thanking him for changing her life.

“Happy Birthday🎂 my Love ❤️ you have no idea how you’ve changed my life,” Giudice, 49, captioned a sweet Instagram post, which showed the couple dining at a swanky restaurant in Turks and Caicos.

“I wake up everyday feeling blessed and go to bed every night fulfilled. You have shown my girls what true love is, you nurture my soul, make me feel beautiful & adored.”

Giudice – who shares daughters Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13, with ex Joe Giudice – went on to say that she’s “so thankful to the universe” for brining her and Ruelas together.

“I Love You today and all of my tomorrows,” she concluded her post. “Happy Happy Happy Birthday 🎂 this will be the best year yet.”

Several fellow “Housewives” jumped in the comments section, with Caroline Rauseo writing, “Happy Birthday Louie 🥳🎉🎂😘 enjoy it to the fullest 🤍,” while Jennifer Aydin commented, ‘Happy birthday Louie! To know you is to love you! 🎉🎂🙋🏻‍♀️🙏🏻.”

“Real Housewives of New York City” alum Jill Zarin also sent well wishes, writing, “Happy birthday!!!” with “Real Housewives of Miami” star Alexia Nepola adding, “Im so happy for you .. best feeling in the world ❤️ You guys are beautiful together ! Happy Birthday Louie !”

Teresa kept the birthday love going on Sunday, sharing a photo of the two outside in their bathing suits.

“You are my paradise and I would happily get stranded on you for a lifetime ❤️,” she captioned it.

Giudice celebrated his birthday with a night out.

Teresa and Ruelas got engaged in October 2021, one year after the two met and two months after she finalized her divorce from Joe.

However, her newfound romance hasn’t been without controversy as Ruelas has faced claims that he is “sex-obsessed,” was abusive in past relationships and has legal troubles over allegedly improper business practices.

They dined at Provence by Eric restaurant in Turks and Caicos.

The accusations against Ruelas have been a major talking point during this season of “RHONY,” with Teresa engaging in several fights in defense of her man.

The latest happened during Tuesday’s episode, when the bride-to-be took a nasty dig at Margaret Josephs. She argued at the time that she was just trying to defend her fiancé against gossip.