Spice it up: Way Public Library's Spice of the Month Club encourages monthly flavor explorations

Way Public Library’s Spice of the Month Club is proving the old adage that variety is the spice of life.

Rachel Henck Bentley, a librarian and technology specialist, initiated the program earlier this year.

“During the pandemic, we had to be creative about how to still reach the community while our doors were closed,” she said. She’d “noticed that our community really enjoyed our take-home craft kits and things they could just pick up and do in their own home.”

Having seen that other libraries were offering spice clubs, Ms. Henck Bentley thought, once Way had reopened, that it “seemed like a great idea to tie in some of our digital resources with a safe take-home kit.”

Each month, a different herb or spice is offered to participants along with an information card and a recipe, all tucked into a pretty package with an image of the designated selection on the front.

“There is enough in the sample for the recipe,” Ms. Henck Bentley said, “plus extra in case they want to try another [one].”

Samples are available at Way Public Library, 101 E. Indiana Ave., Perrysburg, starting the first Monday of each month, and required registration for each starts two weeks before the pick up date.

To register, call 419-874-3135. Neither a Way library card nor Perrysburg residency is required.

Perrysburg resident Carie Cufr, right, is handed a package of lavender by Rachel Henck Bentley, coordinator of the Way Public Library's Spice of the Month Club. The program offers a different spice or herb each month for area residents to register for and then take home to cook with. THE BLADE/ISAAC RITCHEY

Additionally, participants can access Way’s AtoZ World Food and AtoZ Food America databases for more dishes, in addition to using the sites to research international cuisines and culinary customs. These are free to use with a Way library card number.

The club started in January with cardamom. There are black and green varieties commonly used in Indian dishes, and the white seeds are featured in European baked goods such as German stollen and Swedish buns.

Carie Cufr of Perrysburg, a mom of six daughters — Anna, 19, Rosalie, 17, Nora, 15, twins Ava and Evi, 13, and Josie, 4 — signed up for the Spice of the Month Club right from the beginning. Mrs. Cufr registered after reading about it in the Way newsletter “because my girls like to cook, and they’re just starting to get more adventurous.”

Mrs. Cufr baked the recipe for Cardamom Sugar Cookies that came with their sample. “Some of ‘em liked them, some of ‘em not,” she said of the not-too-sweet treats; her youngest is the one who “loved [them] the most.”

February’s sample was za’atar, a Middle Eastern blend of thyme, sesame seeds, sumac, and salt.

“That one was fabulous,” Mrs. Cufr said.

She made the Za’atar Pasta recipe that came with her sample: fettuccine coated in butter, oil, lemon zest, and the herb blend, which is then tossed with cherry tomatoes and spinach. (She didn’t use the full 2 teaspoons of red pepper flakes the recipe called for, though, reasoning that they would have overpowered the delicate herbs and, likely, her family’s taste buds.)

“Everyone just ate that up. They all just inhaled that. I didn’t get much for myself!” she said with a laugh. “I’m going to make that one again.”

Rachel Abke, also of Perrysburg, registered for the February sample, having seen information about the Spice Club on Way’s website.

Wally Abke, 8, left, watches as his mom, Rachel, helps his sister Millie, 5, measure lavender for cookies at their home in Perrysburg. The family was baking after picking up the April sample from the Way Public Library's Spice of the Month Club. THE BLADE/ISAAC RITCHEY

She was particularly interested in this new venture because her 8-year-old son, Wally, had a school project where he had to choose a country. He’d picked Ghana, where an uncle lives, and did a lot of research about the history, the culture, the music, and also the food.

“That opened our eyes to expanding our horizons,” Mrs. Abke said.

“I love the idea of food building bridges,” she continued, so “it was a good colliding of things” with the internationally influenced Spice Club starting up.

“Our tastes were open to world flavors at that time,” which was encouraging given that her “kids are picky,” she said. Her daughter Millie, 5, also deals with numerous food allergies. (The family often eats vegan dishes to accommodate the little girl’s dietary needs.)

With their first sample, the Abkes made a simple za’atar-topped bread, which really allowed the herb-and-seed mix to shine. Mrs. Abke hadn’t yet used March’s selection, though — Chinese five spice powder — but remarked that “it smells so good,” with its “strong notes of anise,” plus cinnamon and cloves.

She was debating whether to make the frosted sheet cake recipe that the library had provided or whether to try a new version of a family-favorite snack: roasted chickpeas. “I thought about sprinkling that on,” she said, instead of the usual chile-lime or cinnamon-sugar versions she relies upon, because “that would be very different than what we’ve tried before.”

Nora Cufr, though, “was particularly inclined to make the cake,” her mom said.

What Mrs. Cufr found most interesting about the five spice powder was that “it can be made up of different things,” she said: the anise, cinnamon, and cloves noted above, plus-or-minus Sichuan peppercorns, ginger, fennel seeds, or orange peels in varying proportions.

“Now I want to try the different kinds and see the difference,” she said enthusiastically.

Lavender was the Spice Club selection for April; it can be used in stews, combined with herbs to create the French blend herbes de Provence, and added to shortbread cookies. It pairs particularly well with lemon.

Lavender fudge prepared by Carie Cufr and her daughters, using an herb sample they'd received from the Way Public Libary's Spice of the Month Club. THE BLADE/ISAAC RITCHEY

“I’m already thinking, maybe, lavender muffins,” Mrs. Abke said before stopping by Way to get her packet. “I know Millie would really love that.”

Mrs. Cufr said she’s made soap with lavender, but never cooked with it. She planned to make the floral-infused fudge recipe included by the library.

Both families have been enjoying the Spice of the Month Club, they said, and have learned a tremendous amount.

Mrs. Cufr had “had no idea what [za’atar] was until I read it, and the cardamom, as well,” she noted. “But that’s kind of what I was hoping for — something I hadn’t used before.”

“I like that there’s information about the history of the spice,” Mrs. Abke said.

“It’s hard to raise children,” she continued. “The process of teaching them to be humans is difficult: teaching them to be world citizens, exposing them to a variety of world cultures.

“Especially with travel restrictions, we’re having to come up with other ways to do that,” she said, such as introducing them to others’ perspectives using new flavors and foods as an entrée.

Now, isn’t it time to spice up your life, too, by joining the Way Library’s Spice of the Month Club?

May’s selection will be marjoram, an herb that’s similar to oregano and basil. Registration has begun for reserving a sample, which will be available for pick up at the library starting May 2.

Quick Za’atar Bread

1 8-ounce tube refrigerated crescent rolls

2 tablespoons za'atar

Preheat the oven to 350F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Unroll the crescent roll dough into one large rectangle and place it onto the prepared cookie sheet, pressing the seams together. Sprinkle the za’atar evenly over the dough.

Bake for 12 to 15 minutes, until golden brown, then cut into 8 pieces.

Yield: 8 portions

Source: Rachel Abke, adapted from World Trade Press

Roasted Five Spice Chickpeas

2 15-ounce cans chickpeas, drained and rinsed

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Pinch of salt, or to taste

2 teaspoons Chinese five spice powder, or more to taste

Preheat the oven to 400F.

Dry the chickpeas well on paper towels and leave them to rest for 30 minutes to thoroughly dry.

Place the chickpeas into a mixing bowl and toss with the oil, salt, and five spice powder. Spread them onto a rimmed baking sheet and roast the chickpeas for 30 to 40 minutes, stirring every 10 minutes, until golden and done to desired crispness.

Yield: 2 cups

Source: Mary Bilyeu

Lavender cookies made at the Abkes’ home in Perrysburg. THE BLADE/ISAAC RITCHEY

Lavender Cookies

1 cup plant butter, softened

Generous ¾ cup superfine sugar

¼ cup applesauce

2¼ cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 tablespoon dried lavender, chopped

Water, if needed

Preheat the oven to 375F. Line 2 cookie sheets with baking parchment or spray with cooking spray.

Mix plant butter and sugar in a bowl with a wooden spoon, then beat in the applesauce.

Sift together the flour and baking powder into the mixture, add the lavender, and stir until thoroughly combined. If dough is too crumbly or dry, add 1 tablespoon of water at a time to get to desired consistency.

Drop tablespoons of the mixture on the prepared cookie sheets, spaced well apart. Bake for 12 minutes, until golden brown.

Let cool on the cookie sheets for 5 to 10 minutes; then, using a metal spatula, carefully transfer to wire racks to cool completely.

Yield: Approximately 3 dozen

Source: Rachel Abke, adapted from Linda Doeser’s 1 Dough, 100 Cookies