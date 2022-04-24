Dougherty School System students enjoy Farm to School smoothies

Three hundred students and teachers at International Studies Elementary Charter School and Radium Springs Elementary School participated in a strawberry kale smoothie taste test in their school gardens thanks to Flint River Fresh’s Farm to School program. Special Photo: Flint River Fresh

ALBANY — Three hundred students and teachers at International Studies Elementary Charter School and Radium Springs Elementary School participated in a strawberry kale smoothie taste test in their school gardens thanks to Flint River Fresh’s Farm to School program in partnership with the DCSS department of School Nutrition.

Through this Farm to School and Youth Agriculture Education initiative, students receive unique learning experiences and opportunities to be a part of the food production process for school meals and taste tests. Moreso, elementary school students (especially those living in food deserts) gain lifelong benefits from learning how to grow food themselves.

The strawberry kale smoothies provided to students and teachers at these two schools provided an example to show students a nutritious and delicious recipe to utilize the produce grown in their own school gardens, both the strawberries and the kale.

In preparation for the strawberry kale smoothie taste tests, Flint River Fresh’s School Garden Coordinator, Jordan Parker, ordered more than 200 pounds of fresh strawberries and kale from local regional farmers, furthering Flint River Fresh’s and the Dougherty County School System’s support of farmers in southwest Georgia.

Additionally, Blaine Allen, Ronald Bell and Monica Mays from Dougherty County School System’s Department of School Nutrition supported Flint River Fresh through preparation of materials and tools needed for the taste tests, testing the recipe and preparing more than 300 smoothies for students and teachers, and serving students at both schools.

During the taste test at International Studies Elementary Charter School, more than 130 second- and third-grade students were first led on an educational garden tour by Assistant Principal Nancy Gay, where they had the opportunity to learn about lettuce, squash, carrots and peas. Students also were able to pick a radish of their very own to take home and pick a strawberry from the strawberry beds.

After the garden tour, students received their strawberry kale smoothies.