Dougherty County, GA

Dougherty School System students enjoy Farm to School smoothies

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
 3 days ago
Three hundred students and teachers at International Studies Elementary Charter School and Radium Springs Elementary School participated in a strawberry kale smoothie taste test in their school gardens thanks to Flint River Fresh’s Farm to School program. Special Photo: Flint River Fresh

ALBANY — Three hundred students and teachers at International Studies Elementary Charter School and Radium Springs Elementary School participated in a strawberry kale smoothie taste test in their school gardens thanks to Flint River Fresh’s Farm to School program in partnership with the DCSS department of School Nutrition.

Through this Farm to School and Youth Agriculture Education initiative, students receive unique learning experiences and opportunities to be a part of the food production process for school meals and taste tests. Moreso, elementary school students (especially those living in food deserts) gain lifelong benefits from learning how to grow food themselves.

The strawberry kale smoothies provided to students and teachers at these two schools provided an example to show students a nutritious and delicious recipe to utilize the produce grown in their own school gardens, both the strawberries and the kale.

In preparation for the strawberry kale smoothie taste tests, Flint River Fresh’s School Garden Coordinator, Jordan Parker, ordered more than 200 pounds of fresh strawberries and kale from local regional farmers, furthering Flint River Fresh’s and the Dougherty County School System’s support of farmers in southwest Georgia.

Additionally, Blaine Allen, Ronald Bell and Monica Mays from Dougherty County School System’s Department of School Nutrition supported Flint River Fresh through preparation of materials and tools needed for the taste tests, testing the recipe and preparing more than 300 smoothies for students and teachers, and serving students at both schools.

During the taste test at International Studies Elementary Charter School, more than 130 second- and third-grade students were first led on an educational garden tour by Assistant Principal Nancy Gay, where they had the opportunity to learn about lettuce, squash, carrots and peas. Students also were able to pick a radish of their very own to take home and pick a strawberry from the strawberry beds.

After the garden tour, students received their strawberry kale smoothies.

Bay Area Entertainer

Why am I running for TCISD School Board

I want better for all children. I want parents to have a voice and follow through when they have a concern. I believe parents should have a say in their children's education. I want teachers to have a voice and not be concerned that when they speak up they will be chastised or asked to leave.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Majic 93.3

Texarkana Community Fish and Chicken Fry April 21

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will hold the 29th Annual UAHT Community Fish and Chicken Fry on Thursday, April 21, from 4:30-7:00 p.m. on the Hempstead Hall lawn at the Hope campus. The cost will be $15.00 per plate, and all proceeds will benefit the UAHT Foundation. There will be...
TEXARKANA, AR
WMTW

Scrabble players have F-U-N in event promoting literacy in Auburn

AUBURN, Maine — The 22nd annual Letters for Literacy Scrabble Fest was held Sunday in Auburn in an effort to raise money to promote literacy in adults. The event was held at the High Street Congregational Church, and was organized by the Literacy Volunteers of Androscoggin. The group provides literacy services including tutoring for adults. The group says Scrabble and literacy goes hand in hand.
AUBURN, ME
WALB 10

2 local business owners overcome life struggles through cottage baking

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - “It’s my happy place. It’s where I de-stress,” Kelsey Griggs, Lowndes County mother of two and owner of Kelsey’s Bake away, said. After her love for her family, comes her love for baking sourdough bread. Wanting to be home with her children while keeping a career presented challenges for the Master’s Degree holder.
ALBANY, GA
Albany Herald

SHELLEY SPIRES: Celebrating the life of Mirian Worthy

Last week we received word that Mirian Worthy, one of Albany Area Primary Health Care’s founder, had passed away on April 6. Our hearts are heavy at this news. We have lost one of the region’s first true “trailblazers” when it came to expanding health care to serve more residents and bringing critical services to southwest Georgia. She was a force for good and a shining example of the principles that formed our organization.
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

