Miami, FL

ZooMiami, Boy Scouts, Make History With First Of Its Kind Pine Rockland Campsite – CBS Miami

By The Black Chronicle News Service
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE – ZooMiami is making history with a little help from some South Florida Boy Scouts. For the past four years, the Scouts have been donating their time and effort to a conservation project at what is now known as the new Pine Rockland Campsite at ZooMiami....

Outsider.com

Monster 12-Foot Alligator Discovered Inside Newly Built Florida Home

One Florida home that is under construction wasn’t quite move-in-ready as an unexpected visitor took over the location. This newly-built waterside home offers a buyer quite the layout – with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. And, the site’s construction supervisor Matthew Goodwin notes, the Southwest Florida property had an unusual addition recently when a massive alligator snuck inside.
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

New Details of Teen's Amusement Park Ride Death Shed Light on His Fatal Fall

New details about the death of Tyre Sampson came to light Monday, several days after the 14-year-old Missouri teen died on an amusement park ride in Orlando, Florida. Sampson died after he "came out" of his seat on the Orlando FreeFall right at ICON Park, according to the accident report from the Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The ride is a 430-foot drop tower owned by the SlingShot Group.
ACCIDENTS
Black Enterprise

Update: Report Says 14-Year-Old Missouri Teen’s Harness Was In ‘Locked Position’ When He Fell

An accident report has been filed in the death of a Missouri teenager who fell to his death from an amusement park ride in Florida last week. BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported that 14-year-old Tyre Sampson, who was visiting Orlando’s Icon Park with his football team, died from his injuries after a fatal plunge from the Free Fall drop tower last Thursday.
ORLANDO, FL
Click10.com

Group beats man with object, shoots him in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating after a man was beaten and shot in southwest Miami-Dade Tuesday morning. The incident was reported around 11:45 a.m. in the area of Southwest 187th Avenue and 240th Street. According to police, officers arrived at the scene to find the victim...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton’s Cole Goldberg Facing Homicide Charge

ATTEMPTED MURDER, ALLEGEDLY TRIED TO DROWN GIRLFRIEND. Booked Into Jail Early Monday Morning. Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission Is Arresting Agency. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 12:35 p.m. Monday, April 25, 2022: Goldberg, according to Fish and Wildlife Officers, attempted to drown his girlfriend by holding her underwater on Lake Boca. The alleged attempted […] The article Boca Raton’s Cole Goldberg Facing Homicide Charge appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
Click10.com

Miami women arrested in Florida Keys driving stolen car with drugs inside

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities in the Florida Keys arrested two women from Miami who were driving a stolen car. Deputies also found crystal methamphetamine after searching the women. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Stefani Perez and 33-year-old Yariras Castillo were taken into custody Saturday night...
MIAMI, FL
SCDNReports

Missing Man From Florida

The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a 28-year-old man missing from Pompano Beach. According to detectives, Andrew Grahm Osborne was last seen around 6:40 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, in the area of 3773 N. Federal Highway in Pompano Beach.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Two Broward Residents Strike ‘Gold’ In Florida Lottery Scratch Off Games

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Two Broward County residents have struck “gold” by winning a combined $6 million in Florida Lottery scratch-off games. Pamela Gaskin, of Fort Lauderdale, won $5 million from the Gold Rush Limited Scratch-Off game. Gaskin bought her winning ticket at the Star America Food and Deli, located at 2656 East Oakland Park Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale. She chose to receive her winnings in a lump-sum payment of $3,960,000.00. Meantime, Frank Tuzzo of Hollywood, also won a $1 million in the same game. He bought his winning ticket from the Publix at 4121 W. Commercial Blvd. in Tamarac. He also choose to get his prize in a lump-sum payment of $795,000.00. The Lottery’s $20 Scratch-Off game, GOLD RUSH LIMITED, launched in September 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.  CBS4 is your official Florida Lottery station.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Ron DeSantis’ fight with Disney helped him break fundraising records

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ massive political clout has been on full display. Armed with the leverage of a skyrocketing national profile, he convinced Florida lawmakers to pass a congressional map drawn by his office — containing changes they previously opposed — and back an effort to kill The Walt Disney Co.’s special district, after the governor publicly lambasted the company.
FLORIDA STATE

