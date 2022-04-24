ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Tickets on sale at Senior Center for 'Casserole Casanova'

Salina Post
Salina Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tickets are now on sale for the latest Salina Senior Theatre Project production: Casserole Casanova. The rib-tickling comedy by Herbert McCollum is scheduled for 7 p.m. May 6-7 in the...

salinapost.com

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

10th annual Mariners Ball tickets available

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Flagship Niagara League will host its 10th annual Mariners Ball on June 4. The event will be held from 6 to 11 p.m. at the Erie Maritime Museum (100 Blasco St. in Erie) and aboard the U.S. Brig Niagara and the Lettie G. Howard. JET 24 news director and anchor Sean Lafferty […]
ERIE, PA
Salina Post

Saturday concert to benefit veterans programs

An upcoming Saline County concert will benefit the Kansas Honor Flight program and a homeless veterans program. James Otto, Jared Blake, and Bigg Vinny Hickerson will be playing an acoustic concert beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday at Tumblweed, 5680 W. Old Highway 40 (the old Augustine's Furniture and former Brightbuilt Hotrods building), a short five-minute drive west of Salina.
SALINA, KS
KISS 106

Concerts in the Plaza Back Next Month in The District

That fun and relaxing late-spring, lunch-time tradition is back. The District announced the line-up and schedule for their Concerts in the Plaza. Every Friday from May 6 to May 27 from 12:00 pm to 1:15 pm will feature a different local act. These concerts are free to attend, a lawn chair or blanket and bring your lunch to the First Mid Illinois Bank Plaza between 6th and 7th Streets on Maine. No worries if you forget your lunch, there will be a food truck on-site at every concert for you to buy something to eat.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salina, KS
Entertainment
City
Salina, KS
Local
Kansas Entertainment
Paso Robles Daily News

Pickleball Club hosts memorial tournament in honor of Dick Beiden

Proceeds from the tournament will be given in a scholarship to a student in Paso Robles for college expenses. –The Dick Beiden Tribute Pickleball Tournament was held on Friday, April 22. It was a very happy and emotional event. His wife Patty, his daughter Richelle and his son Doug were all in attendance. Doug came all the way from Nashville, Tennessee. The tournament was put on by the Paso Robles Pickleball Club at Centennial Park.
PASO ROBLES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casanova
Person
Ken Reitz
Salina Post

KWU celebrates successful scholarship gala

Kansas Wesleyan is celebrating a successful scholarship gala, which was held Saturday at the Hilton Garden Inn in Salina. More than 300 people attended the event, which raised in excess of $440,000 in support of student scholarships. “KWU’s inaugural Scholarship Gala was a tremendous event,” said Ken Oliver, vice president...
KSN.com

GO McPherson – The Cook’s Nook

We stopped by The Cook’s Nook to hear about some fun new items they have in store. The Cook’s Nook may be one of the most appropriately named businesses we have had the plesure of learning about. It truly has everything a cook or chef would need and any item that you may want to have in your kitchen!
MCPHERSON, KS
JC Post

Junction City Mainstreet will host 1st Charm Hunt

On April 30th you can pick up a stamp card and purchase a chain bracelet at Bella's Parking lot, 605 N. Washington in Junction City. This is part of a Charm Hunt being sponsored by the Main Street organization. Visit each business on the card, have it stamped and then...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casserole#Performing#Musical Theater#The Senior Center
Great Bend Post

Clara Barton to host National Walk @ Lunch Day at new Great Bend clinic

It can be hard to find time in your busy schedule to participate in physical activity, however, taking a walk is one of the simplest, safest, and most effective forms of exercise. With this in mind, Clara Barton Medical Center designed their-newly constructed Great Bend Clinic location with a walking trail, hoping to encourage long-lasting and sustainable, healthy lifestyle changes. On Wednesday, April 27, Clara Barton will be hosting National Walk @ Lunch Day and is inviting the public to be the first to check out the new walking trail at Clara Barton Medical Clinic – Great Bend.
GREAT BEND, KS
KSN News

Festive ICT: Creating new experiences in the 316

Are you looking for some weekend plans? Particularly if you love music, clothes, or shoes. Well, this weekend two popular events will be hosted by Festive ICT. The events were created to not only give wichitans the opportunity to get out with their families, but also enjoy some old school, vintage traditions.
WICHITA, KS
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa Arts showcase mural for Art Appreciation Month

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Vibrant colors and eye-catching paintings can be seen on murals across Odessa. To close out Art Appreciation Month, the Odessa Arts hosted a number of events for the community to take part in and feast their eyes on artwork created by people living in the Basin. Yesterday, Odessa Arts showcased the […]
ODESSA, TX
WFXR

“Barks ‘n Rec 2022” fundraiser underway for Saint Francis Service Dogs

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Saint Francis Service Dogs has officially kicked off its second annual spring fundraiser, “Barks ‘n Rec,” which encourages people to get active for a good cause. From Monday, April 18 through Sunday, April 24, organizers say you can participate in your favorite activities with your pets by your side — and […]
ROANOKE, VA
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
14K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy