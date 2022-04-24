Tickets on sale at Senior Center for 'Casserole Casanova'

It can be hard to find time in your busy schedule to participate in physical activity, however, taking a walk is one of the simplest, safest, and most effective forms of exercise. With this in mind, Clara Barton Medical Center designed their-newly constructed Great Bend Clinic location with a walking trail, hoping to encourage long-lasting and sustainable, healthy lifestyle changes. On Wednesday, April 27, Clara Barton will be hosting National Walk @ Lunch Day and is inviting the public to be the first to check out the new walking trail at Clara Barton Medical Clinic – Great Bend.
Comments / 0