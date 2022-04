HOUSTON – Construction has begun on Houston Methodist’s newest hospital tower which will house a new and larger emergency department in the Texas Medical Center. In a news release from Houston Methodist, the 26-story hospital tower, dubbed Centennial Tower, will be connected to the Paula and Joseph C. “Rusty” Walter III Tower, which opened in 2018. That tower is home to Houston Methodist’s DeBakey Heart and Vascular Center and the Houston Methodist Neurological Institute.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO