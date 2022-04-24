ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

Two Indiana men jailed in Midland on $1 million bonds

By Tereasa Nims
Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
 3 days ago
Midland's 75 District Court (File photo)

Two Beech Grove, Indiana men arrested on Thursday by Midland County Sheriff's deputies are each being lodged in the Midland County Jail on $1 million cash/surety no 10% bonds.

The men, ages 37 and 20, allegedly fired weapons while they were driving at about 10:30 a.m. on US-10 from Coleman. They led deputies on a brief chase. Deputies report that the men were toting a large amount of drugs.

Deputies located the vehicle in Sanford and a pursuit began. The vehicle was eventually stopped on US-10 near Eastman Avenue in Midland. After deputies searched the vehicle, a "large, illegal quantity of marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, two firearms and cash" were seized.

The two men's names are being withheld pending a Monday arraignment. Both men face charges of felony fleeing and eluding; firearm in an auto; and selling marijuana. Beech Grove, Indiana is about 330 miles southwest of Midland.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Midland Daily News

Midland Daily News

Midland, MI
