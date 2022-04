After a 6-2 start, the Chicago White Sox are sitting on an 8-game losing streak and are losing players left and right. The Sox have been plagued by the injury bug starting in spring training and staying into the beginning of the season. Lucas Giolito was sent to the IL after his Opening Day start, Lance Lynn started the season on the IL, as did Yoan Moncada and Garrett Crochet. Eloy Jimenez was day-to-day, and later was further injured and placed on the IL.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO